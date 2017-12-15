Popovic reportedly sacked by Turkish club after just two-and-a-half months

Tony Popovic has reportedly been sacked by Turkish club Karabukspor two-and-a-half months after leaving Western Sydney to take up the role.

The Australian departed after Karabukspor were eliminated from the Turkish Cup in the fifth round on Thursday, according to local media.

The club sits last in the Turkish Super Lig with two wins from 15 matches, losing their last seven matches.

Popovic was their eighth coach in three years.

His tenure was considered shaky after Karabukspor’s entire board of directors resigned en masse in early November.

Popovic’s assistants Zeljko Kalac and Andres Carrasco also quit the Wanderers at the start of the A-League season to follow the former Socceroo to Europe.