Senior changes a reason for optimism in Australian rugby

When David Pocock isn’t winning games single-handedly for the Brumbies next year, he’ll be saving the Tasmanian devil, shutting down the Adani mine or acting as a celebrant at same-sex marriages.

He could probably tear down Allianz and ANZ stadiums, design new carbon-neutral venues and build ‘em with his own hands.

Who knows what his limits are – if any – but Pocock’s return from his overseas sabbatical can’t come soon enough. He’s the hardened character best placed to lift a battered Wallabies.

His presence back in Australia – well before the Super Rugby season even starts – will be enough to garner confidence that better days are ahead. Hopefully he’s coming into his best years.

Kurtley Beale will be in a Waratahs jersey again and Will Genia has swapped Paris for Melbourne. A rested Israel Folau will be itching for a big year.

Will Samu Kerevi become that consistent top-tier midfielder that he’s shown glimpses of becoming over the past 12 months?

Jordan Uelese, Lukhan Tui, Jack Dempsey, Taniela Tupou, Isi Naisarani, Adam Korczyk, Jack Maddocks, Tom Banks and Rob Valetini are all bright Super Rugby prospects. Christian Lealiifano’s full-time return to the Brumbies after battling leukaemia last year will be uplifting.

There have been plenty of player movements – there always is – but more so than normal over the past three months after the Western Force’s axing led to their squad being sold off to the eastern states.

But perhaps the most intriguing and influential changes in Australian rugby over the last four months have been in some of the senior non-playing leadership roles. The year from hell demanded new faces and a fresh perspective.

Brad Thorn, Dave Wessels, Dan McKellar and Raelene Castle are the three men and a lady that will play a big part in shaping Australia’s planned revival in 2018.

Daryl Gibson at the Waratahs was the only coaching survivor from last season’s tumultuous Super Rugby season. Five teams flopped and the Force paid dearly – although the Rebels swiftly picked up Wessels from the Perth club.

Gibson lived to fight another day, but in the final year of his contract, will need a flying start to have any chance of re-signing.

Thorn has made his mark at the Reds already, letting Quade Cooper know he can line up more boxing bouts and fewer games for Queensland. Thorn’s hard-nosed playing style seems incongruous with the modern-day coaching demands of deep video analysis and subtle variations.

But he’s had good success at NRC level already and is surrounded by savvy operators, including former Rebels coach Tony McGahan.

At the age of only 35, Wessels did a great job in Western Australia. He’s got the nous to pick apart opposition teams and get the best out of his own. He comes across as a mini Jake White or Eddie Jones – nearly always knowing what buttons to press.

Plus the Rebels have lured some quality Force players – including Dane Haylett-Petty and Adam Coleman – while Genia, Reece Hodge and Amanaki Mafi add class.

McKellar takes over from Stephen Larkham. He’s impressive when dissecting the game and seems like a very ambitious coach. Given he doesn’t have a big profile, we will only get to know after a month of the season how he handles the step up to the head coaching role having handled the club’s forwards recently.

Castle’s appointment as Rugby Australia’s new chief executive this week meant the worldwide search of Mosman came up short.

It was a timely announcement, ensuring Aussie rugby can move on from the Bill Pulver era. He shouldn’t have to wear the blame for the Force axing saga, but even still, it was going to be a tough task to stay in the job and attempt to placate seething fans both west and east.

Castle will be positioning RA for the World Cup in 2019 and crucially, the next broadcast deal from 2020. What the next Super Rugby format looks like, against teams from which countries, with or without expansion, will be critical to Australian rugby’s short and medium-term future.

The financial landscape, with RA’s media deals at the centre, will determine whether Australia can remain in some way competitive with Europe and Japan to retain players.

Fall too far behind, and it’s not too fanciful to think that players might brush any new regional competition just as Australia’s top soccer players brush the A-League in search of the massive overseas coin.

Oh, and of course now Castle needs to lead Australia’s bids for the women’s World Cup in 2021 and men’s World Cup in 2027. Pocock can be the poster boy!