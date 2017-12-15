Where’s the fans? A-League fails to spark

A-League chiefs say poor crowds haven’t tempered enthusiasm for expanding the league and they are confident attendances will lift over the summer.

The first 10 rounds have seen 91,000 fewer fans through turnstiles compared with last season, a drop of 13 per cent.

The average A-League crowd stands at 11,902 this season, and is likely to drop further given the traditional summer slowdown.

Past A-League seasons show waning attendances through summer as the sport contends with the popular Big Bash League, other sports and holidays.

It all means this season is likely to be the worst-attended since 2011-12 – the last year of disaster club Gold Coast United and a year before Western Sydney Wanderers entered the competition.

The numbers have spurred FFA into creating a crowd focus group, with a number of initiatives to be rolled out over summer.

That includes kids-go-free offers for at least one match for every club and an advertising drive targeted at young families.

Clubs have also been given results of fan experience surveys which in some cases make for tough reading – but present areas for improvement.

Despite the impending crowd-pulling Twenty20 season next week, A-League head Greg O’Rourke said he saw soccer pulling in better numbers soon.

“I’m confident they’ll lift and for a couple of reasons,” O’Rourke told AAP.

“We’ve got an excellent understanding of the factors driving the current metrics and we’ve got a number of initiatives that will be launched in December and January which we feel will address the situation.”

Poor crowds at powerhouse clubs Brisbane and Sydney FC are fuelling the downturn.

Melbourne Victory’s numbers are up, but inflated by five matches at Etihad Stadium, with Western Sydney also marginally up.

Perth is seeing a small increase, while crowds at Central Coast and Wellington are slightly up on last year.

The feel-good story of the season on the pitch – the resurgent Newcastle Jets – are also benefitting off the field, with a jump of more than 10 per cent in crowds.

Worryingly, Melbourne City’s already small crowds are in free-fall.

O’Rourke acknowledged that Tim Cahill’s exit won’t help City, which has recorded a five-figure attendance just once this season.

“He was a really big boost for us in year one. When he travelled he attracted fans. Not only did people go to see him at home, but more particularly they went to see him away,” he said.

“(His departure) hurts us less now we’re a third of a way through the second year of his contract.”

In that environment, you might expect the over-timid FFA to back away from a pledge to bring new clubs into the league for the 2019-20 season.

Not so. O’Rourke said he understood the benefits new clubs would bring.

“It cements my view that expansion is necessary and sooner rather than later,” he said.

“We need to finalise our work on the new operating model with the club owners and other stakeholders look to expansion as soon as practical after that.

“There are interested parties, new geographies and potential bids that are linked to existing grassroots football communities.”

A-LEAGUE CROWDS AFTER 10 ROUNDS

This season: 583,179 (49 games) – Average: 11,902

Last season: 675,037 (50 games) – Average: 13,501

Crowds up: Newcastle, Adelaide, Perth

Crowds flat: Western Sydney, Wellington, Central Coast, Melbourne Victory

Crowds down: Brisbane Roar, Melbourne City, Sydney FC