Five thoughts From Day 2 of the 3rd Test

Australia mused their way back into the 3rd Test by dominating Day 2 against England on Friday. Here are my five main takeaways.

1. Australia fight back to take honours on day 2

Not for the first time in the series England let an opportunity slip through their grasp, as Australia finished Day 2 on an even keel at 3/203 in reply to the visitors 403.

Australian captain Steve Smith went to stumps on 92, closing in on another century, with Shaun Marsh surviving a testing closing period on 7.

Earlier in the day England squandered a position of real authority having lost their final six wickets for just 35 runs, when a score of 500 looked on the cards at one point.

Jonny Bairstow achieved his second Test match century with a magnificent 119, while Dawid Malan finished on 140, as the pair combined for a brilliant 237-run stand.

The wickets were shared once again amongst the Australian bowlers, with Mitchell Starc picking up 4/92 and Josh Hazlewood 3/91.

Both sides resume today knowing whoever can control Day 3 will go a long way towards winning the Test match.

England desperately need a first innings lead, whilst if Australia can bat all day, the momentum swing will be such that it wouldn’t surprise me if England crumble in their second innings when faced with a deficit and a crowd baying for blood.

2. Moeen’s meek demise a worry

Moeen Ali came into this Ashes series as one of the world premier all-rounders, however his struggles have played a large part in the tourists being on the edge of surrendering the Ashes in just three Tests.

This tour was always going to be one when Ali’s strong claim of being a genuine world class all-rounder was put to the test.

Australia has been a graveyard for overseas finger spin bowlers, and Ali’s frailties against the short ball were always likely to be worked over.

Although he did take 10 wickets in a match against an understrength South Africa, his bowling has been exposed since he managed just 10 wickets on a five-Test tour of India, at an average of 64.

In this series, Ali was been ineffective to the point of being irrelevant with the ball, with two wickets for 112 runs, and his last wicket of tailender Josh Hazlewood coming some 46 overs ago.

At least when Ali had struggled with the ball in the past, he could always rely on his cavalier batting. However, England inexplicably promoted him to No.6 this summer, which doesn’t suit the recklessness and freedom he likes to play with.

Ali now has just 102 runs at an average of 20, after starting the series relatively well. While Moeen fell to the short ball yesterday, it’s been his willingness to get on top of fellow off-spinner Nathan Lyon which has proved his downfall, being dismissed four times.

3. Unflappable Smith on his way to 22nd Test hundred

England thought they were on to something when they tried to get under Steve Smith’s skin with some not too subtle sledging tactics in Adelaide.

However, the boasts from the likes of Jimmy Anderson that the tactic had worked fell flat here in Perth, as Smith chiselled out an impressive 92 not out, after coming in under pressure with Australia 2/55.

It was only four years ago, in the corresponding game in Perth, when Smith announced himself with just his second Test century and first on home soil.

No one would have believed at that point that four years on Smith would be on track for his 22nd Test ton, with a batting average hovering over 60.

However, he looked a class above yesterday, striding to the wicket in a confident manner and immediately looking demonstrative and purposeful in his body language and stroke play.

Smith has an amazing first innings record, averaging 79 with the bat throughout his career.

4. Broad struggling with bat and ball

Stuart Broad arrived in Australia as the pantomime villain, in a country where he had enjoyed plenty of success in key Ashes battles in the past.

However, the 2017/18 series is threatening to go by without a significant contribution from Broad who bowled weakly yesterday on a Perth surface offering encouragement to the seamers.

Broad has just five wickets, at an average of 43, just a day short of the halfway point of the series, and is desperately needed today if England are to remain alive in this Ashes series.

It is 19 Tests and almost two years since Broad took five wickets in an innings. While Broad’s lack of production with the ball is a concern, it’s his batting that truly is a sad tale and shows what a mental game cricket can be.

Three years ago Broad had his face smashed by a searing bouncer from Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron. Since that time, Broad has gone from an extremely useful No.8 batsman who had 20 half-centuries and a century, to a crease hopping bunny who wants no part of these Australian quicks.

5. It’s a big day for Mitchell Marsh

I said yesterday I could feel the Twitter knives sharpening for Mitchell Marsh even before he set foot on the crease for his first innings.

If Australia were to lose this game, one can sense the heat already coming the selectors’ way, and the mocking of Marsh if he was to fail with the bat.

Marsh had a largely forgettable first couple of days back in the Baggy Green, bowling nine innocuous and ineffective overs for 43 runs, and spilling a simple chance at first slip.

While the wicket was flat and outstanding for batting, Marsh looked like a man well short of a gallop with the ball after having shoulder surgery in the off-season.

The fact he wasn’t used until after the 70th over showed the need for an all-rounder was perhaps exaggerated, or over played, given the lack of faith shown in him by Smith when England were piling on the runs.

It’s probably a good thing Marsh says he doesn’t read any social media any more as they will have their fingers at the ready today. Regardless it’s good opportunity to produce with the bat on his home deck.