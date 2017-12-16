Michael Cheika and the lip readers

It has been widely reported by the world’s rugby media that Michael Cheika muttered some dodgy words under his breath while in the stands during Australia’s last match against England at Twickenham.

The issue here is not whether or not Cheika actually said anything or more importantly what he said.

Apparently he may face disciplinary action because of it. This is a load of rubbish, why are we lip reading people in stadiums?

What Cheika said or did not say is largely irrelevant as he did not say it to anyone’s face or in the company of anyone who was deserving of his words. There is an old question lurking around the internet that goes something like ‘If a tree falls down in a remote place and no one is there to witness it, did it make a noise?’

The answer is obvious to most but when you think about it a little longer you realise that the answer is not actually that clear.

The fact of the matter is that people as in the case of Mr Cheika should quite frankly whisper, mutter or even think whatever he wants, if he thinks the ref is a chop then let him say it to himself.

Should he make the mistake of telling the world in an audible tone that the masses that matter can hear, then it is 100 per cent a different story.

Don’t worry Mr Cheika, there is nothing wrong with what you did and those that think there is are not worthy of engagement.