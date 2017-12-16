Steve Smith keeps proving he’s the world’s best Test batsman

When Steve Smith resumes at the WACA this afternoon, he’ll be just eight runs shy of his 22nd ton in his 59th Test.

Unless England can dismiss him early, the Australian captain will make the tourists pay dearly for their second day collapse.

England was cruising at 4-368 in a Test they must win to keep the Ashes alive, and they were looking down the barrel of at least 450 to 500.

But losing 6-35 saw England all out for 403, and now the incredibly consistent Smith is making that collapse hurt.

He just keeps proving he’s the world’s best Test batsman.

He’s the clear leader in the current world rankings with 938 points – Indian captain Virat Kohli is second on 893.

Then follows England skipper Joe Root (879), Cheteshwar Pujara (873), Kiwi captain Kane Williamson 855, and Australian vice-captain David Warner on 815.

But in this Ashes series, Smith is the length of the straight ahead of Root, and Warner, who are both struggling by comparison.

Smith is averaging 139.50, Warner 49.00, with Root way off the pace with 32.40.

Normally, Smith and Warner keep pressing each other, but for some unfathomable reason, Warner has shelved his dynamic strokeplay of smashing opposition bowlers all over the park to a more reserved batting that doesn’t suit him.

There’s nothing shabby about averaging 49, but had Warner cut loose his average in this series would be considerably higher.

The top Ashes averages so far:

Steve Smith – 279 runs at 139.50.

Shaun Marsh – 203 – 101.50.

Dawid Malan – 248 – 49.00.

David Warner – 196 – 49.00.

Jonny Bairstow – 227 – 45.40.

Mark Stoneman – 150 – 38.00.

Usman Khawaja – 134 – 33.50.

Joe Root – 162 – 32.40.

Cameron Bancroft – 126 – 31.50.

The standout stat at the WACA has been the high percentage of boundaries, thanks to a lightning outfield.

Beat the infield, and there’s not much point chasing.

There were 58 boundaries and two maximums, in England’s 403 which was 60.54 per cent of the total.

So far Australia has smacked 27 fours, and one six, which is 56.16 per cent of the total of 3-203.

Both are very high percentages compared to the first Test at the Gabba, and the second at Adelaide.

Australia scored 501 in their two Gabba digs, that included 55 fours and three sixes – or 47.50 per cent of the total.

England scored 497 runs in losing by ten wickets, but posted a higher percentage of boundaries with 57 fours and two sixes, for 48.29 per cent.

The roles were reversed in Adelaide, where Australia won by 120 runs.

Australia scored 580 that included 60 fours and four sixes – 45.62 per cent.

England made 460 with 48 fours, for 41.74 per cent.

Today, Mitchell Marsh’s career is on the line – he will be the next in.

Having dropped a sitter at first slip, and bowled nine very ordinary and unsuccessful overs for 43, runs will be Marsh’s sole currency to warrant his selection over Peter Handscomb.

Everything is in Mitchell Marsh’s favour, it’s his home track, and it’s a belter of a wicket to bat on.

Today will decide if the Ashes are alive, or the baggy greens have one hand on the coveted trophy.