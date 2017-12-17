Australia vs England: The Ashes cricket live scores, blog – 3rd Test, Day 4

Science can’t explain why Mitch Marsh is on the verge of a double-century – while at the other end of the crease, Steve Smith already has one – but that’s the position we find ourselves in today on Day 4 at the WACA. Join The Roar for a live blog of the day’s play, starting from 1:30pm AEDT.

Australia were in a decent enough position at the beginning of Day 3, starting to build a respectable total with Smith well entrenched at the crease and Shaun Marsh, coming off a century at Adelaide Oval, just starting at the other end.

It was not to last though as Shaun was taken early, to be replaced by his brother Mitch.

There were plenty of nervous faces at the WACA as Mitch took up his spot – a controversial selection for this Test, the vast majority believed he did not belong there, and not entirely without good reason.

But, his form on Day 4 made a mockery of any scepticism around him. He has shown immense confidence to notch 181 runs off just 234 balls, while Smith has played the patient man at the other end, and currently totals 229 off 390.

As a result Smith and Marsh have put up a 301-run partnership and Australia has overtaken England’s first innings total for a lead of 146 runs with six wickets still in hand.

However as there is only two days left in the Test the Aussies will need to look to give England back the bat at some point today if they are going to have any hope of winning the match rather than seeing it end in a draw.

Prediction

Expect Australia will bat for a part of today before eventually declaring, unless of course England is able to bowl them out quickly. The match will then likely come down to whether or not England’s top order can settle in as they did in their first innings, or be taken down more quickly. Fingers crossed Mitch Marsh can notch a double-ton somewhere along the way.

Join The Roar for a live blog of the day’s play, starting from 1:30pm AEDT.