Australia vs England: The Ashes cricket live scores, blog – 3rd Test, Day 4

Science can’t explain why Mitch Marsh is on the verge of a double-century – while at the other end of the crease, Steve Smith already has one – but that’s the position we find ourselves in today on Day 4 at the WACA. Join The Roar for a live blog of the day’s play, starting from 1:30pm AEDT.
Australia were in a decent enough position at the beginning of Day 3, starting to build a respectable total with Smith well entrenched at the crease and Shaun Marsh, coming off a century at Adelaide Oval, just starting at the other end.
It was not to last though as Shaun was taken early, to be replaced by his brother Mitch.
There were plenty of nervous faces at the WACA as Mitch took up his spot – a controversial selection for this Test, the vast majority believed he did not belong there, and not entirely without good reason.
But, his form on Day 4 made a mockery of any scepticism around him. He has shown immense confidence to notch 181 runs off just 234 balls, while Smith has played the patient man at the other end, and currently totals 229 off 390.
As a result Smith and Marsh have put up a 301-run partnership and Australia has overtaken England’s first innings total for a lead of 146 runs with six wickets still in hand.
However as there is only two days left in the Test the Aussies will need to look to give England back the bat at some point today if they are going to have any hope of winning the match rather than seeing it end in a draw.
Prediction
Expect Australia will bat for a part of today before eventually declaring, unless of course England is able to bowl them out quickly. The match will then likely come down to whether or not England’s top order can settle in as they did in their first innings, or be taken down more quickly. Fingers crossed Mitch Marsh can notch a double-ton somewhere along the way.
1:52pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:52pm
Just the start that England needed today, with the men who gave them so much trouble yesterday both out in the opening overs of the day, and Jimmy Anderson the man who can claim both of those scalps. Simply must give enormous credit to both Steve Smith and Mitch Marsh for masterful knocks.
Over: 156.1
Score: 5/560
1:51pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:51pm
WICKET!
The review finds the ball hasn’t nicked the bat, and is on target – Steve Smith is out lbw!
Over: 156.1
Score: 5/560
1:52pm
tully101 said | 1:52pm
Looked like it was going a mile over? I’m shocked that was shown as hitting
1:49pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:49pm
Anderson appeals for lbw against Smith – umpire says no, but they’re reviewing.
Over: 156.1
Score: 5/560
1:49pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:49pm
Anderson bowling to Smith.
Over: 156.0
Score: 5/560
1:48pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:48pm
Smith adds one more run in that over before a couple of dot balls for Paine.
Over: 155.6
Score: 5/560
1:46pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:46pm
FOUR!
Another boundary by Smith, scored with effortless class.
Over: 155.2
Score: 5/559
1:45pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:45pm
Woakes bowling to Smith.
Over: 155.0
Score: 5/555
1:44pm
Matthew Pearce said | 1:44pm
I’ve already done far beyond my fair share of complaining about umpires this series raising their fingers immediately for appeals they should be leaving alone, then sometimes being luckily vindicated thanks to umpire’s call/s, but seriously, this is getting a bit ridiculous.
Or maybe I’m just salty that Marsh missed out on 200 and Anderson got a wicket. It’s probably just that.
1:44pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:44pm
One more run in that over, scored by Smith.
Over: 154.6
Score: 5/555
1:43pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 1:43pm
In the context of England trying to avoid defeat that Marsh wicket is actually huge, because he was the main guy who had the ability to absolutely tee off this morning and get Australia up to a lead of 300 by lunch.