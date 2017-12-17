Mitchell Marsh – from the wilderness to England’s nightmare

Nobody, including Mitchell Marsh and the Australian selectors, could have possibly predicted the 26-year-old’s stunning return to Test cricket.

Having been dumped from the Test side nine months ago after just one half-century in his last 32 digs, Marsh underwent shoulder surgery.

He only started bowling again three weeks ago, nonetheless the selectors gave him the nod instead of Peter Handscomb for this WACA Ashes Test.

When Mitchell replaced older brother Shaun yesterday, Australia was 4-248, chasing England’s 403.

The England attack could sense another quick wicket to get into the tail, but Mitchell Marsh had other ideas.

When play resumes this afternoon on day four, Marsh will be on a career high 181 not out, his first Test ton. His skipper Steve Smith will be on a career high 229, a second double ton, and Australia 4-549.

They have put on a record and unbroken 301 for the fifth wicket, a testimony to their patience, and powerful strokeplay in finding the gaps on a lightning fast outfield.

It was a stunning combination, but to England’s credit they never tossed in the towel, spending all day chasing down boundaries – Marsh cracked 29 of them Smith 28 with a six.

It’s timely to remind Roarers England is the third best Test nation in the world behind India and South Africa, while Australia is ranked fifth.

England is missing the suspended Ben Stokes, but more than likely he would have suffered the same fate yesterday with Smith and Marsh in such total control.

But there was even more caviar to the domination.

The Mitchell century completed the Marsh father and two sons record as proud owners of Test tons – the only Australian trio to achieve the feat, and only the second in 140 years of Test cricket.

Father Geoff wore the baggy green for 50 Tests from 1985 to 1992, posting four Test tons, with 138 his top score.

Shaun is playing his 26th Test since 2011 when he debuted with 141 against Sri Lanka, and his top score among five centuries is 182 against the Windies in Hobart.

Mitchell debuted in 2014, and after yesterday’s heroics will be a regular for some time.

The only other father and two sons Test centurians are the Armanath family from India.

Father Lala played 24 Tests from 1933 to 1952, scoring just the one ton of 118 on debut against England at Mumbai.

His two sons are Mohinder, and Surinder.

Mohinder scored 11 Test tons between 1969 and 1988 in 69 Tests, with 138 his top score, while Surinder scored his single century 124 on debut against the Kiwis in 1976 among his ten caps.

While Mitchell Marsh’s comeback deserves full praise, the deeds of Steve Smith demand further attention.

Apart from Don Bradman, who scored 29 Test tons, and 13 half-centuries, Smith is the only other batsman in world cricket to have scored more tons than half-centuries.

Yesterday’s all day marathon took him to 22 Test tons, and 21 half-centuries.

So how does that compare with the greatest run-getters in Test history?

Sachin Tendulkar scored 51 Test tons, and 68 half-centuries.

Ricky Ponting – 41 – 62.

Jacques Kallis – 45 – 58.

Rahul Dravid – 36 – 63.

Brian Lara – 34 – 48.

Kumar Sangakkara – 38 -52.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul – 30 – 66.

And Mahela Jayawardene – 34 – 50.

And how does Steve Smith’s 22 Test tons compare with the fastest in Test history?

The Don took just 58 digs to achieve the feat.

Sunil Gavaskar – 101.

Steve Smith – 108.

Sachin Tendulkar – 114.

Mohammad Yousuf – 121.

And Walter Hammond – 127.

But back to today.

With a lead of 146, and heavy rain forecast for tonight, Smith could well contemplate declaring before the start of play.

Australia can’t lose whichever way Smith decides, but if they can make early inroads and the overnight rain doesn’t affect the final day, the Ashes will be back on Australian soil by tomorrow night.