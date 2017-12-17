VAR killing football for fans: Okon

Incensed Central Coast coach Paul Okon has savaged the video assistant referee for turning fans off football and pledged to appeal red cards dealt to Wout Brama and Jake McGing.
Both Okon and the Mariners’ home crowd exploded in Saturday night’s 2-0 loss to Western Sydney, when two second-half yellow cards to Brama and McGing were upgraded to reds following VAR reviews.
The McGing incident in particular was a mystery, his largely innocuous 78th-minute challenge on Kearyn Baccus met with a caution and then, after intervention from upstairs, inexplicably judged to be a harsher offence.
In slow motion, Brama’s 62nd-minute from-behind tackle on Roly Bonevacia appeared to have grounds for dismissal, though Okon felt it was not clear enough to fall within the VAR’s jurisdiction of a “clear and obvious error”.
“If you came to this game tonight and you left here no longer in love with football, who could blame you?” Okon said.
“”I think it’s probably what everyone is talking about and that’s not the reason why people are turning up watching – it’s not why we turn up to play and coach.
“Before it wasn’t there and everyone was for it, but if you’re going to get it wrong consistently.”
Okon lamented he still didn’t understand the VAR’s “grey area” and argued Raul Llorente’s yellow-card tackle on McGing was more violent than either of his players’.
“I just don’t understand it,” he said.
“If both challenges were violent I think we would have seen protests from the Wanderers players or the Wanderers bench … there was no reaction. The reaction came from the gentlemen sitting upstairs.
“If you’re going to send off players for those two challenges you’d be sending off players every minute.”
Inconsistencies with the on-trial VAR and the lengthy time of some reviews have been major talking points this season.
The Mariners must now navigate uncharted territory in appealing not just a referee decision, but a VAR review.
“The real upsetting thing is we lose these two players for our next game which is totally unfair,” Okon said.
“Hopefully FFA will review it and admit they weren’t sending offs, and allow the two players to play in our next game away to Adelaide.
“We will (appeal it), certainly. It’s within our rights to do that. Hopefully people who hold the power will bring it to justice.”
Waz said | December 17th 2017 @ 11:25am | ! Report
The whole VAR thing needs a rethink, the benefits promised are certainly not being realised and we have ended up with more controversy and not less.
The alternatives are goal line technology and additional assistants behind each goal. That would be my preference.
And if we need tv replays to determine if an attackers toe-nails are offside or not maybe we’re trying too hard and just accept that if we need tv to split hairs we would be better just going with well trained officials doing the best they can?
Plus players and coaches have to accept the subjective nature of refereeing and stop whinging about everything. It’s their complaints that brought the VAR-plague to our doorstep 😞
Fadida said | December 17th 2017 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
Good post Waz
RBBAnonymous said | December 17th 2017 @ 11:43am | ! Report
We are trying to fix a problem in football that doesn’t exist.
Chopper said | December 17th 2017 @ 12:17pm | ! Report
The poor results coming from Var are a result of poor officials to start with. The inconsistences they show when refereeing a game are reflected in their performances when they sit as judge jury and executioner in their “bunker” as the video assisted referee. How a penalty was not overridden in one game and not given in another with the aid of video replays is beyond comprehension. How Bobo and Llorente were not given reds by Var defies logic as does the inconsistency.
How to fix it? Train better officials and pay them well out of the money saved from the technology and the extra official.
Okon is right it is destroying the game as a spectacle but so is diving, poor pitches and playing in excessively hot conditions. The diving and the Bobo/Llorente moments can be dealt with by the match review committee. This should occur with any offence not deemed covered adequately by the ref. The pitches are down to the clubs and various state governments and Fox sports need for live action should be curbed in order to get better games and fan experience.
Will it change? No not while egos are fighting for control of the game. Stephen Lowy you have more than enough money to retire to anywhere in the world but just go and leave our game to grow.