Who will be retained for the IPL auction?

The decision of the IPL Governing Council to let franchises retain up to five players was a big relief for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), because the people of Chennai know just one name when it comes to IPL: MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans call him Thala (the head). To call Chennai his fiefdom would not wrong at all.

Just as Dhoni is intrinsic to CSK, Rohit Sharma it the lifeblood of the Mumbai Indians. Sharma ended Mumbai’s title drought in 2013 and has led the franchise to two more title wins after that.

A player like Sachin Tendulkar could not do it for Mumbai, but Rohit, who had hardly any experience leading a team on the big stage, did it in his first year.

There are various other players like Dhoni and Rohit that their respective franchises will be keen to retain. Let’s have a look at the players on the priority list before the auction.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

It was not a great scene for CSK fans when Suresh Raina, skipper of Gujarat Lions, walked out for the toss in IPL09 against MS Dhoni, skipper of Rising Pune Supergiants. On both the occasions these teams faced each other it was Rain’s side that won.

It was an indication that Raina had come out of the shadow of Dhoni in the IPL, but after three years these two icons are expected to join hands with each other for CSK.

The jai-viru (best friends) of CSK are expected to be retained by the franchise before going into the auction even if they have to pay the hefty price of ₹150 million and ₹110 million ($A3.06 million and $A2.25 million) respectively for them.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Rohit Sharma has had already shown his prowess in IPL and has led the side to three title victories. Mumbai Indians had a torrid start to 2015, but it launched an epic comeback and lifted the trophy in the end. All this happened under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

His previous stints with the side are enough to force Mumbai Indians to pay him a hefty amount of ₹150 million ($A3.06 million).

On the other hand, Pandya has earned the tag of ’emerging star’ of Indian cricket and has turned into a vital player for the national side. No doubt he could be the second choice for Mumbai Indians, as it was the side’s talent scouts and management that first spotted him before the 2015 auction. After seven months of playing IPL he was playing for the Indian team in Australia.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir

In the 2011 auction the Riders went for all out to purchase Gautam Gambhir, spending ₹110 million ($A2.25 million) on him. The team finally tasted success when Gambhir led it to victory in 2012 and 2014.

He has emerged as the sole hero for the side in past seven years despite the team gaining the services of other notable players as well. He could be the team’s sole retention ahead of the auction.

Delhi Daredevils: No player

Before the 2014 auction the Delhi Daredevils dropped a bomb in deciding not to retain any player. They even released Virender Sehwag, who went to join Kings XI Punjab. To date the Daredevils have continued the habit of cutting and chopping their squad. They aren’t expected to spend big bucks on retaining any player. Surely, though, they are preparing to spend the savings on a rare talent on auction day.

Kings XI Punjab: No player

At the end of the IPL season in 2017 Virender Sehwag criticised the lack of contribution by foreign players for their team’s failure to qualify for the next round, which automatically rules out the possibility of team retaining any foreign player.

The Indian players did well for the team, but the Kings will have to pay big to retain any player. Don’t be surprised if none of them are held onto before the auction in an attempt to buy them back afterwards at a lower price.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

David Warner, Rashid Khan and Bhuneshwar Kumar are likely to be the three players retained by Hyderabad. Warner, who was the league’s highest run-scorer last season and its second-hughest in 2016, has done well enough with the bat and the captaincy to be retained by the side. Undoubtedly he will be the first preference.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the highest wicket-taker of IPL in past two seasons, has been the best player for his side equal with David Warner. Apart from wickets, he also bowls perfect toe-breakers in death overs, and his experience of international cricket comes in handy in the IPL. He could very well be the second choice for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction.

Rashid Khan grabbed plenty of eyeballs during the league as the biggest surprise in the IPL. He scalped 16 wickets and was one of the best players of the tournament. He still continues to break records at international and club level and is expected to be the third preference for the side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli might be the lone player to be retained by the side despite the captain not having a particularly good season with the bat in 2017

Next season Kohli will have to work to do on the captaincy front as the Challengers are yet to win the title and the owners have all their hopes on the skipper to steer to the team to victory.

Rajasthan Royals: No player

Reports suggest that the Rajasthan Royals was the franchise that had objected to the retention of players before the auction. They are clear that they want to create a new team, the success of which should depend more on local talent, as we have seen in past as well.