Australian selectors versus the critics? It’s a bloodbath

A few weeks ago, I wrote that the real battle this summer might be between the Australian selectors and ‘armchair critics’.
I added that after some excellent performances by the selectors’ most controversial selections in the First Test, the score was 1-0 in that clash.
Well, we can call off the fight now. A ‘mercy rule’ needs to implemented and used, because it’s an absolute bloodbath: the selectors have won, and won convincingly. It’s over. The fat lady isn’t singing – she’s already at home having a cup of tea before bed.
What’s amusing is that there are some critics unwilling to wave the white flag and admit defeat. No, seriously! So let’s put that one to bed straight away: the selectors were right, critics were wrong. If you argue otherwise, you’re just being stubborn and silly.
At it’s most basic, the role of the Australian selectors was to pick a team that would win the Ashes this summer. With two Tests still to be played, that objective has already been achieved, and been achieved fairly comprehensively. It’s 3-0 to Australia, yet even that scoreline flatters England, who have been heavily outplayed in all three Tests.
On that metric alone, the selectors should be deemed to have done their job and won the ‘battle’.
Yet where they can rightfully feel exceptionally smug is in the performances of the players they copped flak for picking.
Shaun Marsh has been much maligned throughout his career, and his name appearing in the starting XI for the First Test caused nothing short of an uproar, placing the credibility of the selectors squarely on the line. Marsh repaid their faith with a crucial half-century in Brisbane, and a match-winning unbeaten century in Adelaide.
Wicketkeeper Tim Paine was the other controversial pick at the start of the series, but – like Marsh – he vindicated the selectors decision almost immediately in Brisbane, with some sterling glovework and important reviews that led to big wickets. He continued to be excellent behind the stumps in Adelaide, and also added a knock of 57 runs, before having another very good Test in Perth, including 49 not out in Australia’s lone innings.
Not content with being up 2-0 in the series, the selectors made a change for the Third Test, and brought back all-rounder Mitch Marsh; he of the worst record of any Test number 6 in history.
It was another bold move by the selectors, and another one that was proved right, as Shaun’s younger brother responded to his intensely questioned recall by finally showing his potential with an extraordinary 181 runs in Australia’s first innings reply to England.
So not only is it 3-0 in the Ashes, but the selectors are an impressive three from three on their biggest calls.
Full disclosure: I was completely against the selection of Shaun Marsh and thought it utter madness he was being chosen once again. I may have even suggested the selectors should lose their jobs if he failed.
I also certainly wouldn’t have chosen Tim Paine. Though I felt nowhere near as strongly about it as I did the recall of Shaun Marsh, I would have opted for Peter Nevill.
By the time the Mitch Marsh selection came about, I wasn’t game to publicly deride it, but it’s fair to say I was dubious. However, the selectors had earned the benefit of the doubt by then.
Well, I believed they had anyway, though in some circles they’re still not getting the credit they deserve.
When Shaun Marsh delivered in Brisbane, there were some comments that Glenn Maxwell “would” have scored more runs. There’s nothing quite as ridiculous as fighting the fact Marsh scored runs with the hypothetical that Maxwell would have scored more.
When Mitch Marsh went big at the WACA, the selectors were said to be “lucky”. It’s an adjudication you’re certainly allowed to make, as long as you’re consistent and say they’re “unlucky” when a player you did want picked gets our cheaply. That sentence even felt absurd to type.
Others have claimed England have played poorly, which has made the selectors ‘gambles’ look better than they are. Which, again, is just ridiculous. Firstly, it’s those very players that have made the English play poorly.
Secondly, you can only play what’s in front of you, and the selected players have performed. It’s that straight forward.
Lastly, Paine’s selection continues to be criticised in some quarters as the selectors “making a mockery” of the Sheffield Shield, as he wasn’t even keeping for his state at the time. While I actually understand that sentiment, if the selectors honestly didn’t feel any of the Shield gloveman were playing up to standard, surely it’s not just their prerogative, but their responsibility, to think left-field? I actually believe that’s really good selecting, and what they should get paid for.
Irrespective of what you originally thought of the selectors’ big decisions this summer, you simply can’t deny they got them right.
If you are of the opinion the selectors haven’t been vindicated, or even still believe they were wrong, I’d suggest that you take the humble pie they are currently serving, warm it up, and scoff it all down. I certainly have.
It may hurt to swallow it – and your pride – but it will taste a lot better than the senseless stew you must otherwise be eating.
December 19th 2017 @ 5:33am
Rob JM said | December 19th 2017 @ 5:33am | ! Report
And if selectors had picked Maxwell at No 6 in the first test our fast bowlers would have had less workload and maybe Starc wouldn’t be injured now.
We didn’t need our no 6 to bowl when it came to picking S Marsh over Maxwell but M Marshes underdone seamers got him the gig over Maxwell! WTF.
If the selectors replace Mitchell Marsh on difficult batting surfaces then I will be impressed, until then there is no evidence they have not returned to their prior ways of picking favourites, were just lucky England have been so weak.
VS South Africa we need our best players on the field.
December 19th 2017 @ 6:26am
Perry Bridge said | December 19th 2017 @ 6:26am | ! Report
The selectors seem to have a home test ‘template’ – and that will ensure that G.Maxwell never fills a role on Australian surfaces. In Australia the #6 batter (or 6th batter) – needs to be able to bowl medium-fast. Or – did that only come fully back into vogue with the early series success of T.Paine (by the way who was woeful at the start of his innings on Sunday – running out Starc, trying to provide another run out and getting struck on the pads so often by the old ball but he got through and scored more easy runs – good on him.
Anyway – point is – I don’t believe we have a winning or even competitive combination in place at present for either a test in England or certainly not one in India.
And that is fine – horses for courses.
The only problem over the years is that selectors have a tendency to forget the flip side of this – and they take an ‘Australian’ team on tour only to be shown up. Khawaja is the best example of the difference between home (avg 58) and away (avg 27).
However – the same criticism can be levelled and the Englanders and the bowling attack they have brought out.
December 19th 2017 @ 9:50am
JamesH said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Ok, I’m sorry, I got to your comment about Paine being woeful early on and I had to reply.
Paine was excellent right through his innings on a cracked up surface that had just claimed both Marsh and Smith (you know, the best batsman in the world). Starc was the one who called Paine through for the run – Mitch was going to the danger end – and then changed his mind after Paine had committed.
The reason Paine didn’t get out LBW is that he got himself into good positions and batted out of his crease. That shows not only good technique but smart thinking. He played with soft hands so that the odd edge went down and began to put away the bad balls as he got set. Seriously, I’m not sure what he could have done better in that situation.
/rant
December 19th 2017 @ 10:21am
Ryan O'Connell said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:21am | ! Report
Saved me the same rant – thank you!
December 19th 2017 @ 9:02am
Keggas said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:02am | ! Report
Complete rubbish as usual , Steve Smith doesn’t rate Maxwell as a bowler and refuses to bowl him so wouldn’t have made any difference.
Who’s picking favourites, the selectors or you?
December 19th 2017 @ 12:05pm
Dalgety Carrington said | December 19th 2017 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
Yep, even on the subcontinent he’s only ever bowled more than 4-5 overs in an innings once maybe twice, certainly that was the case on the most recent tour to Bangladesh where his innings contribution was a max of 5 overs.
If he’s being used so sparingly on wickets that would give him maximum traction for his offies, to say it’s highly doubtful he’d get much of a look in at the WACA for them is a massive understatement.
December 19th 2017 @ 11:37am
Christo the Daddyo said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:37am | ! Report
“And if selectors had picked Maxwell at No 6 in the first test our fast bowlers would have had less workload and maybe Starc wouldn’t be injured now.”
Utter speculation of course.
December 19th 2017 @ 1:48pm
Rob JM said | December 19th 2017 @ 1:48pm | ! Report
Its the hypocrisy of the selectors that is the issue. On one hand they didn’t rate maxwells bowling as a consderation in the first two tests, yet in the third test a clearly underdone M Marsh gets selected on the the back of his bowling over a superior batsmen. Now if they apply the same logic based on form and pitch conditions they should drop M Marsh for Maxwell in the last two tests, just as they dropped uzzie for india. The problem is the selectors cant explain their logic, even though all their selections this summer could be considered logical. Hence the appearance of favoratism.
December 19th 2017 @ 1:41pm
jameswm said | December 19th 2017 @ 1:41pm | ! Report
Sorry – what’s the link between picking Maxwell and lessening the load on our bowlers? We have to take 20 wickets regardless.
December 19th 2017 @ 1:57pm
Rob JM said | December 19th 2017 @ 1:57pm | ! Report
Presumably a relief bowler either reduces the number of spells per day for the main bowlers, or allows the main bowlers to bowl shorter and faster spells. So it clearly it does effect the bowling performance. At the moment Maxwell and Marsh are not wicket takers. Obviously Marsh can be so picking him for the WACA where spinners struggle and batting is easy could be justified. His bowling didn’t pay off but he overdelivered with the bat. It doesn’t mean he isnt a liability it harder batting conditions, especially since his bowling is not up to scratch yet.
December 19th 2017 @ 6:03am
Flyboy said | December 19th 2017 @ 6:03am | ! Report
In all fairness Ryan I wouldn’t be singing anyones praises until we come up against some opposition. 😉
December 19th 2017 @ 6:20am
DJ DJ said | December 19th 2017 @ 6:20am | ! Report
When you’re winning against a broken side that has now lost 13 tests in a row on Aussie soil it’s an easy job. Marsh’s bowling on his home track was ineffectual. So, is he the best #6 batsman in the country ? I guess he is now.
December 19th 2017 @ 8:56am
Simon said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:56am | ! Report
8 Tests mate. You don’t get to just forget the series you lose
December 19th 2017 @ 9:31am
jameswm said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:31am | ! Report
You’re right, England have only lost 8 tests in a row in Australia. That’s much better.
December 19th 2017 @ 6:00pm
DJ DJ said | December 19th 2017 @ 6:00pm | ! Report
Ah yes. Apologies. 10-11 was horrible!
December 19th 2017 @ 7:20pm
Adam Hayward said | December 19th 2017 @ 7:20pm | ! Report
Mitch Marsh’s bowling was ineffective because the pitch was as flat as a road and he doesn’t have much variation. But he did bowl at a decent pace, around 140 klicks and provided much needed relief for the main bowlers. He’s been injured for months and has hardly bowled, he’ll be better for the run
December 19th 2017 @ 7:39am
Peeko said | December 19th 2017 @ 7:39am | ! Report
England in Australia aren’t any good
December 19th 2017 @ 7:56am
Ben said | December 19th 2017 @ 7:56am | ! Report
With Paine and Bancroft they can feel they did make the right call as there was no real alternative and no one has stood up since to demand selection.
They were hoping maxwell would get low scores in the shield.
He proved them wrong with big scores and tidy bowling.
The selectors have still not explained why he was dropped in the first place and the only way for them to gain some trust is to pick him for Melbourne and give him the same opportunity as the marshes.
December 19th 2017 @ 8:20am
Col in paradise said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:20am | ! Report
Maxwell will play in the ODIs – if the Marsh’s can keep up the form , which has been there problem in the past , then at least we now have depth for 5 and 6 with Maxi on the bench…even say if Bancroft doesn’t get runs then the Marsh’s both can fill in….but we do need better depth at open and 3..plus keeper..early days on Paine and always injury risk…….for a radical pick to replace Starc in Melbourne they should go for Patterson !!!!
December 19th 2017 @ 9:01am
Red Kev said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:01am | ! Report
Do you mean Kurtis Patterson the batter? Or James Pattinson the injured fast bowler? Either way, no.
December 19th 2017 @ 12:07pm
Chris Kettlewell said | December 19th 2017 @ 12:07pm | ! Report
Maybe he’s suggesting that Mitch Marsh becomes the fourth bowler rather than the 5th and we add extra batting?
December 19th 2017 @ 9:21am
Perry Bridge said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:21am | ! Report
I’d rather Maxwell to not play white ball cricket – but that’s the problem – he’s actually a very good red ball cricketer who is being pigeon holed by selectors into the white ball format (similar to what they did to Cameron White).
December 19th 2017 @ 10:07am
JamesH said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:07am | ! Report
Exactly. His white ball form has been much worse than his red ball form since the World Cup finished, yet people can’t seem to get around the idea that he might be suited to the longer format. It’s like numbers don’t matter once perception is locked in.
December 19th 2017 @ 9:23am
Ryan O'Connell said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:23am | ! Report
They were not hoping Maxwell would get low scores in the Shield at all. What a ridiculous thing to say.
December 19th 2017 @ 9:56am
JamesH said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:56am | ! Report
No, but when he got big scores they would have been praying for the Marsh boys to repay the faith. And they did, so good on them.
I’m still dubious that the Marsh calls were the right ones at the times they were made, as there was no real reason to overlook Maxwell on either occasion. Give them their due though, they at least picked guys who were in form. Contrast that with Maddinson’s bizarre selection at this time last year and you can see why the Marshes were a better chance to succeed.
I never had an issue with the selections of Bancroft or Paine, although I am Tasmanian so I am completely biased. Jackson Bird for Boxing Day please.
December 19th 2017 @ 10:50am
dan ced said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:50am | ! Report
It wasn’t a matter of whether the Marsh boys could deliver, it was whether they deserved to be selected. They did not, there were many other options Cartwright/Stoinis for Mitch, Ferguson/Head/Lehmann/Weatherald/Bailey/Hughes etc for Shaun.
It sends the wrong message to pick “mates” like that. Mitch was a dangerous pick, he threw away a century against the Redbacks by going for his 3rd 6 in a row, not demonstrating a temperament for test cricket.. I’m glad he proved me wrong but that doesn’t mean he should’ve been selected, especially when he had half a game of bowling under his belt.
Paine I can see their logic, even if I was keen for Carey to get a crack.
December 19th 2017 @ 11:03am
beepee said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:03am | ! Report
Well said. The most intelligent comment posted on this whole subject.
December 19th 2017 @ 12:10pm
Dalgety Carrington said | December 19th 2017 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
lol
December 19th 2017 @ 11:23am
Johnno said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:23am | ! Report
Cartwright or Stoinis for M Marsh….Cartwright wasn’t batting well (just came of 2 ducks I think) & Stoinis has played limited cricket due to personal reasons.
December 19th 2017 @ 11:41am
Christo the Daddyo said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:41am | ! Report
“It wasn’t a matter of whether the Marsh boys could deliver, it was whether they deserved to be selected.”
Rubbish. You can always put forward any number of cricketers who ‘deserve’ to be picked (in their opinion). All that matters is that the team wins – which they have.
December 19th 2017 @ 12:14pm
Dalgety Carrington said | December 19th 2017 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
“Should of” is just fantasyland where you get to insert whatever story fits how you feel about it. What actually happened trumps all imagined scenarios, i.e. Marsh came in, batted well and played a vital role in helping Australia obliterate England in that Test.
December 19th 2017 @ 2:17pm
Don Freo said | December 19th 2017 @ 2:17pm | ! Report
Dan ced? Mitch hitting 95 and throwing away a century going for a 6 is a failure? Sounds like team oriented selflessness to me. 95 is actually a reasonable score.
December 19th 2017 @ 8:03am
qwetzen said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:03am | ! Report
Onya RyanO!
Some of the punters in here are being sociopathic in their inability to admit defeat. C’mon lads! Live and learn.
re Tim Paine: As an eternal critic of the batsman/stopper his selection and performances have been my highlight of the series. What a joy it is to again see a keeper taking balls square on down the leg side rather than stumbling across and doing a face plant like the falling statue of Saddam Hussein. And even better! That he’s impressed so many people is heartening and we may yet see a return to the traditional keeper. This is Test cricket. It should be the best of the best.
December 19th 2017 @ 9:28am
Peter said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:28am | ! Report
If he didn’t get that finger injury he’d probably be playing his 50th Test or something by now.
December 19th 2017 @ 11:23am
Alan said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:23am | ! Report
Another reason to dislike Dirk Nannes!
Seriously though how anyone can still dispute the selectors choices this year is a bit hard to fathom – even though many here seem to still be doing even after reading (or did they?) Ryan’s article – I was in support of Paine’s selection (the Tassie selectors obviously have it wrong), dubious about both Marsh’s and am willing to adit I was wrong about them.
Well done selectors, Australia and Marsh’s !!
December 19th 2017 @ 1:54pm
JamesH said | December 19th 2017 @ 1:54pm | ! Report
I think the Tassie selectors would have picked Paine to keep had Wade not been the incumbent test keeper.
December 19th 2017 @ 11:42am
Christo the Daddyo said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:42am | ! Report
That’s a great point. What a disaster that hit ‘n giggle game was…