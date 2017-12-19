The BBL – how much do you remember?

With the Big Bash about to enter its seventh season, how much do you remember about this entertaining but highly disposable part of the Australian cricket season?

Here are some of the key team stats and best individual performances in BBL history.

The Perth Scorchers have been the most successful franchise, winning the competition three times and finishing runner-up twice. Their ‘worst’ season was a third-place finish in 2015-16.

The Sydney Thunder are at the other end of the scale. They’ve collected four wooden spoons and run second-last once. But they did win the title in 2015-16, so they do have a trophy in the cabinet (unlike the Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars).

The Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers are the other two franchises to have won titles in the Big Bash’s six-year history.

Michael Klinger holds the record for the most career BBL runs (1608). He’s currently with the Perth Scorchers, but started with the Adelaide Strikers.

Fifteen centuries have been scored in the six years of the tournament, with Luke Wright (Melbourne Stars), Craig Simmons (Perth Scorchers) and Usman Khawaja (Sydney Thunder) the only players to have scored two each. Wright holds the record for the highest score (117 off 60 balls in 2012).

The Brisbane Heat’s Chris Lynn easily holds the record for the most Big Bash sixes, clubbing 94 in 43 innings to give him an incredible strike rate of 157.76. The Renegades’ Aaron Finch is the next best at putting the ball over the ropes, with 56.

Ben Laughlin has taken the most wickets in BBL history, with 69 from 50 matches at an economy rate of 7.61. He’s currently with the Hobart Hurricanes, but previously played for the Adelaide Strikers.

Seven bowlers have taken BBL five-wicket hauls, with Dan Christian the only one to have done it twice (for the Heat in 2012 and the Hurricanes in 2017).

The best-ever figures in BBL history were achieved by Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga, who took an incredible 6 for 7 playing for the Melbourne Stars against the Perth Scorchers in 2012.

The Hobart Hurricanes hold the record for the highest innings total (8/223 against the Melbourne Renegades in January this year), while the Renegades were bowled out for the lowest total in BBL history (57 against the Melbourne Stars in 2015).