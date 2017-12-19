England face Boxing Day thrashing

Having already lost the Ashes 3-0, England could be forgiven for thinking there’s no bad news left. But there is: The pitch for the next Test at the MCG is likely to be flat, again favouring Australia greatly.
While there was constant talk prior to this Ashes about the prospect of Australia’s express quicks running amok on hard, fast pitches, it is in fact on flat decks where the home team have the greatest advantage over England.
We saw as much in the last Ashes in England where Australia destroyed the hosts in the two Tests played on batting-friendly surfaces, winning by 405 runs, and an innings and 46 runs.
In this current series, the gulf between the teams widened over the course of the Perth Test, which featured a pitch overflowing with runs. The rare ability of Australia’s quicks to squeeze every last portion of pace and bounce out of such a surface led the hosts to a whopping win by an innings and 41 runs.
The home pacemen had the English batsmen swaying and ducking and fending and retreating. The English quicks, by comparison, were utterly pedestrian, with their star new ball pair James Anderson and Stuart Broad going wicket-less until Australia already had 549 runs on the board.
As has so often been the case in recent Australian summers, the pitch is a road only so long as the home side aren’t bowling. Then wickets tumble. It’s an odd advantage for Australia to have.
Historically England have flourished on green, seaming pitches, Asian sides have been in their element on dry, turning tracks, and Australia were at their best on rock hard decks.
Nowadays Australia are like Lewis Hamilton – unbeatable on a road. Unfortunately for England, that’s exactly what the MCG is these days, a road. It’s been that way since the last Ashes.
In the three Boxing Day Tests since then, Australia have made first innings totals of 530, 3-551 declared, and 8-624d.
That’s ominous for England, given they just allowed Australia to make 9-662 on a WACA pitch which offered more help to the quicks than any of those past three MCG Test pitches. The only England bowler who defied the batting-friendly conditions consistently was rookie fast bowler Craig Overton, and he’s expected to miss the fourth Test due to a cracked rib.
Cricket Videos See more »
That would leave a floundering English attack even weaker. If the MCG pitch is even close to as flat as it has been in recent years, I cannot see how England will possibly take 20 wickets. That’s without factoring in the savage blow to their confidence which was delivered over the past few days.
To bat first and be 4-362 on a great batting strip, with two centurions at the crease, only to lose by an innings is the kind of loss which can tear a team apart. Joe Root faces a major leadership challenge to keep his side from splintering and playing the blame game.
The worst part for England is that, as I wrote yesterday, the four players they rely on most heavily – Root, Anderson, Broad and Alastair Cook – are all struggling badly
Bowling the way they have this series, neither Broad nor Anderson is likely to have a significant impact at the MCG. Cook, meanwhile, has long been a bunny against Australia. Root, with his expansive batting talents, is the one member of that key quartet who looks capable of producing a dominant display.
England’s best hope of competing strongly at the MCG is to bat first, bat long and put Australia under the kind of scoreboard pressure they should have encountered at the WACA. God help England if Australia bat first on an MCG highway.
That will precipitate another lopsided result and place Australia within one SCG victory of yet another 5-0 Ashes whitewash.
December 19th 2017 @ 5:34am
BarmyFarmer said | December 19th 2017 @ 5:34am | ! Report
Naturally as an England cricket fan it’s incredibly dissapointing to see such a one sided series. Whilst England have had their moments they have never been able to press home any kind of advantage.
However I don’t think the gaps in the teams are huge I just think Australia have won the key battles, notably with their talismanic players…
Smith v Root
Starc v Broad
Smith: 426 Runs
Root: 176 Runs
Starc: 19 Wickets
Broad: 5 Wickets
Jimmy has bowled well and picked up wickets at a decent rate but Broad has really let the side down and Root looks like a rabbit in the headlights, struggling to lead an unstable team unlike his counterpart who has led from the front and shown his class. I agree a whitewash is probably on the cards due to the current momentum Australia have behind them but I honestly think the series could have been a lot different if Broad and Root had actually turned up.
December 19th 2017 @ 7:19am
Jeffrey Dun said | December 19th 2017 @ 7:19am | ! Report
“Jimmy has bowled well and picked up wickets at a decent rate….”
Ronan put Anderson’s performance into context in his article yesterday. Anderson has not taken wickets when it mattered.
Jimmy is a bit like the soldier who arrives after the battle is over and bayonets the wounded.
December 19th 2017 @ 8:23am
Matthew Pearce said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:23am | ! Report
Best case is he’s given them a bit of a sniff – i.e. his 5-fa in Adelaide – but really, even then, England had zero chance of winning after being that far behind in the 1st innings. They only just passed Australia’s score with both of their innings.
Anderson has bowled well in patches but he’s never stood up and delivered when the game was England’s to take.
December 19th 2017 @ 8:30am
Col in paradise said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:30am | ! Report
Harsh but funny Jeff…Anderson seems to expect the wickets to be prepared for him…if not he puts in a real average effort till he gets a chance for a stab…I.e tired batsmen and a crack….
December 19th 2017 @ 7:18pm
Brother Mouzone said | December 19th 2017 @ 7:18pm | ! Report
Well said
December 19th 2017 @ 1:31pm
Ads said | December 19th 2017 @ 1:31pm | ! Report
I would rate Starc our 4th best bowler this series so not sure that comparison is correct.
December 19th 2017 @ 4:30pm
Simoc said | December 19th 2017 @ 4:30pm | ! Report
But your ratings are as irrelevant as they are wrong. If you watched cricket you would know more.
December 19th 2017 @ 8:34am
George said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:34am | ! Report
One from Ronan’s ‘Australia will win comfortably’ default template with a dash of “as I already said”. Stop press.
December 19th 2017 @ 9:06am
Jameswm said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:06am | ! Report
So you’re saying he’s been consistently right?
December 19th 2017 @ 11:35am
George said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:35am | ! Report
Except when he isn’t. Must be great to be able to rehash an ‘Australia are the best and they gonna win easily’ template for months/years on end.
December 19th 2017 @ 1:38pm
Ads said | December 19th 2017 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
Broad’s 0 for 1000 was the highlight of the series so far for me. Sorry wrong spot – should be below on Broad string.
December 19th 2017 @ 2:59pm
Geoff said | December 19th 2017 @ 2:59pm | ! Report
He certainly was right about the Sri Lankan series…..
Oh wait…..
December 19th 2017 @ 3:29pm
matth said | December 19th 2017 @ 3:29pm | ! Report
Well he’d look pretty dumb if he had written that Australia are heading for a thrashing on Boxing Day…what do you expect? Maybe start your own website mate.
December 19th 2017 @ 8:36am
savage said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:36am | ! Report
Not surprisingly,Anderson has outbowled Broad in this ashes series.Broad has been poor in last 20 months
December 19th 2017 @ 9:17am
Edward L'Orange said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:17am | ! Report
Was interested to see that Vaughan in rating of England players actually tipped Broad as on of the players who should be dropped.
December 19th 2017 @ 9:47am
Ryan H said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:47am | ! Report
And probably hopeless with the bat for a few years now too. I know he’s not really there for his batting, but years back many touted him as someone who could become a legitimate all-rounder. Everyone knows he CAN bat given the guy has a test century, but has never fully recovered from being hit badly maybe 4? years ago, and of course the barrage from Johnson. Unbelievable how drastically his batting has fallen away.
I knew his bowling had been well down in the series too but gee was surprised to read above he has just five wickets for the series. This is a guy who was basically England’s best performer the last time they were here, too.
December 19th 2017 @ 11:39am
George said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:39am | ! Report
Indeed. Apparently he had his knee drained before the Perth Test so can’t be fully fit. If so, shouldn’t be playing IMO.
December 19th 2017 @ 3:30pm
matth said | December 19th 2017 @ 3:30pm | ! Report
Especially now the series is gone. They might as well give him a rest and try some young guys.
December 19th 2017 @ 9:16am
Onside said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Australia 5th in ICC World Ranking d England 3rd; that will see Australia climb the ladder.
Concrete pitches do little to enhance the game at any time , but more especially now that
the Ashes, the pivotal promotional talking point, is over.
The Melbourne Test a dead rubber, playing a team judged as being demonstrably inferior,
to the extent, hypothetically, not one Englishman could force his way into the Australian side.
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
6 Sri Lanka 94
7 Pakistan 88
8 West Indies 72
9 Bangladesh 72
10 Zimbabwe 2
December 19th 2017 @ 9:20am
Edward L'Orange said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:20am | ! Report
As well as Tim Paine has done, I’d take Jonny Bairstow in a minute. I love that he head-butted his England badge after his century the other day… just how he shows affection, I guess.
December 19th 2017 @ 10:30am
JamesH said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:30am | ! Report
I think most would. After de Kock he is probably the form keeper-batsman in test cricket right now.
December 19th 2017 @ 11:42am
Ronan O'Connell said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:42am | ! Report
Bairstow is an absolute gun, England’s second best bat after Root.
I think England need to give Foakes the gloves and bat Root at 3 and Bairstow at 4.
December 19th 2017 @ 11:51am
Pedro the Maroon said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:51am | ! Report
On current form it’s Malan then Bairstow. Followed by Vince and Stoneman. Root comes 5th. Followed by Cook and Ali.
Root looks mentally shot. Though having lost the series he may now have less pressure and a clearer sense of purpose.
December 19th 2017 @ 1:02pm
Onside said | December 19th 2017 @ 1:02pm | ! Report
Is Foakes a competent glove man Ronan. (well he must be, but I am unaware of it)
December 19th 2017 @ 3:05pm
Edward L'Orange said | December 19th 2017 @ 3:05pm | ! Report
From what I’ve heard he is a better pure glovesman than Bairstow.
December 19th 2017 @ 5:08pm
Ryan H said | December 19th 2017 @ 5:08pm | ! Report
Bairstow could probably average 45-50 eventually if he gave up the gloves and moved to 4 or 5 permanently.
December 19th 2017 @ 4:04pm
Ronan O'Connell said | December 19th 2017 @ 4:04pm | ! Report
Hi Onside, I’ve only seen highlights of Foakes keeping, but he is renowned in England as a brilliant, pure gloveman, rather than a batsman who also keeps.
December 19th 2017 @ 3:18pm
Alan said | December 19th 2017 @ 3:18pm | ! Report
I have the feeling Bairstow has the makings of a better captain than Root – based only on Joe’s body language this series compare to Bairstow’s.
December 19th 2017 @ 12:19pm
Marshall said | December 19th 2017 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
India being that far in front is an absolute travesty.
They have played a stacked schedule at home. Look forward to SA wiping the floor with them and likewise when they tour Australia (unless we meekly hand up roads to appease the BCCI again)
December 19th 2017 @ 1:46pm
Sumit said | December 19th 2017 @ 1:46pm | ! Report
Unfortunately that is the way the schedules have been – now India will be on the road the next 2 years. Let’s see where they are next 2 years. There are now 3-4 quicks capable of 140+. This is the best pace attack I can remember. Let us see what they do.
The last time in OZ the last 2 tests were drawn and the Brisbane was a loss by 4 wickets.
December 19th 2017 @ 5:57pm
Ironmonger said | December 19th 2017 @ 5:57pm | ! Report
I’d take a Root
December 19th 2017 @ 9:19am
paul said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:19am | ! Report
Months ago before the series started, I suggested England were in trouble, not because of the side they picked, but because they had no-one to replace any batsman or bowler if they were out of form. In reality, the following players should not get a gallop for England next Test
Cook
Ali
Broad
Overton (injured)
If Root was not captain, he should not get a game either ( remember he was dropped for the last Test in the previous Ashes in Australia for poor form).
The issue is, they have no-one either good enough to replace these guys or in good enough form. Ballance might get a run but he’s made few runs this tour. Other than that, who have they got?
One last word on Steve Smith. It’s really disappointing Ronan and others have no made ANY mention about his captaincy during this series. Roar reporters were quick to criticise him before the series started, suggesting Dave Warner should take over. Well….. hasn’t Smith done well. Good bowling changes, good field placement and above all, led the way with the bat. I hope he gets due credit for winning the Ashes sooner rather than later
December 19th 2017 @ 11:44am
George said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:44am | ! Report
This year Root’s Test scores have been: 190, 5, 78, 8, 29, 50, 52, 49, 136, 59, 72, 1, 15, 51, 9, 67, 20 and 14. Poor conversion rate but hardly droppable form.
December 19th 2017 @ 1:26pm
paul said | December 19th 2017 @ 1:26pm | ! Report
George, I suspect Root’s figures have been flattered by a number of dropped catches in his high scores in England. If that’s ignored, the guy looks shot mentally and he reminds me what he looked like last series in Australia before he was dropped for the last Test.
I also suspect he’s getting little support from senior players within the team, off the field as well as on. I hope he comes good because he seems to be a quality bloke as well as a quality bat, but as it stands, a spell on the sidelines might do him some good if he can’t get runs soon
December 19th 2017 @ 9:25am
spruce moose said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:25am | ! Report
I think we all may need to lay off Stuart Broad…he looks like someone who may need to step away from cricket for a bit.
Watching him bat recently, he comes across as a man who actually looks terrified to be out there. His reaction to his dismissal yesterday was one of relief. He didn’t bother looking around at all, or even look disappointed to have done so poorly (again) he just tucked his bat and walked away. That it was all so grimly inevitable only strengthens the theory he’s not in a good space.
He is definitely a better batsman, and cricketer than what he looks like at the moment.
He looks strikingly similar to Steve Hooker when he had the pole vault yips.
He needs a breather to recharge the batteries and get his mindset in the right place.
December 19th 2017 @ 9:42am
paul said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:42am | ! Report
or do a Graeme Swann and give it away at Test level.
December 19th 2017 @ 9:50am
spruce moose said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Broad has more to give than Graeme Swann though.
Swann doesn’t have the same level of talent that Broad possesses. Broad has a test century and a swag of 50’s to his name to go with his near 400 wickets.
If he took a brief sabbatical, went home and just relaxed…I think he’d come back a better cricketer.
December 19th 2017 @ 11:49am
Pedro the Maroon said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:49am | ! Report
Sprucey, on what basis do you argue that Broad has more talent than Swann?
Swann averaged 22.09 with the bat with a HS of 85. Broad averages 20.46 with a HS of 169. Advantage Swann.
Swann has 255 wickets @ 29.96. Broad has 393 @29.93. Draw.
Swann played 60 tests. Broad has played 112. Advantage Broad.
There really is nothing to separate their stats except for that one aberrant century from Broad and Broad’s longevity. Broad did start his career at a much younger age too.
December 19th 2017 @ 1:58pm
spruce moose said | December 19th 2017 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
Until the rather alarming drop in form by Broad in the past 18 months, his batting and bowling averages were better than Swann.
Broad was averaging as high as 23 with the bat, 28 with the ball.
A one off look at stats never paints the whole picture.
Broad is still 3 years younger than when Swann decided he had enough. There’s still some good cricket in him, he just needs to clear his mind.
December 19th 2017 @ 2:13pm
Matthew Pearce said | December 19th 2017 @ 2:13pm | ! Report
Also on the batting factor, Broad, even with his drop in form, has 2865 runs, with 1 century and 11 50’s. Swann made 1370 with 5 50’s. Batting between the two is not even a contest, saying “advantage Swann” because he averages 2 more runs is pretty silly. Even when taking into consideration the discrepancy in matches played, Broad is clearly a superior batsman.
December 19th 2017 @ 2:14pm
Gray-Hand said | December 19th 2017 @ 2:14pm | ! Report
In cricket, career averages hide more than they reveal, especially for players who had long careers.