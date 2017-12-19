Postecoglou confirms his next coaching move

Europe was calling but outgoing Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou’s next coaching job will be in Japan.
The Asian Cup winner has accepted the job in charge of City Football Group (CFG)-aligned J.League club Yokohama F.Marinos and will take up the reins in the new year.
The deal fulfils Postecoglou’s ambitions to return to club soccer, having successfully steered the Socceroos to next year’s World Cup.
The 52-year-old announced his departure as national team coach four weeks ago after becoming the first Australian to oversee a successful qualification for the tournament.
Instead of preparing the Socceroos for their campaign in Russia, he will be organising a move to Tokyo for the J.League season which begins in late February.
Even while contracted as national team coach, Postecoglou made no secret of his desires to return to club soccer at the end of his FFA contract.
He had hoped that club would be in Europe but CFG’s ambitious plans in Japan and links to flagship club Manchester City have persuaded Postecoglou to defer his plans to return to the continent.
The trail-blazing coach was previously linked to cashed-up Shanghai Shenhua of the dubious-quality Chinese Super League.
There are no such qualms of the competition across the East China Sea in the J.League, which is seen as the best national league in Asia.
Yokohama are a faded powerhouse of the competition, with five titles, the last coming in 2004.
The job will be Postecoglou’s second stint overseas after coaching Panachaiki, a Greek third-division club, a decade ago.
He will become the first Australian to coach in the J.League since Graham Arnold — the man most likely to replace him as Socceroos coach — had an ill-fated spell in charge of Vegalta Sendai ending in April 2014.
Postecoglou will oversee Socceroos defender Milos Degenek at Yokohama, though it’s likely the parochial Australian will look at other national team talent to bolster his squad for the 2018 season.
Postecoglou replaces Erick Mombaerts as coach.
The Frenchman’s contract is not being renewed after a fifth-placed finish in 2017.
Mombaerts remains at the club to the end of the Japanese knock-out competition, the Emporer’s Cup, with the club playing a semi-final against Kashiwa Reysol on Saturday.
Should Yokohama win the final on New Year’s Day they will reach the Asian Champions League — which could see Postecoglou coach against A-League entries Sydney FC or Melbourne Victory later in 2018.
Cool N Cold said | December 19th 2017 @ 2:14pm | ! Report
Australia people value their family. It is better here than USA in this respect. It is good.
However, it is sorry that always family are used as an explanation if not excuse for courtesy.
When Verbeek left his explanation is “closer to the family in North Africa”.
When Ange left Brisbane Roar, the same explanation was used.
Such explanations make many feel better and can descend the stage with ease. However, what would be the feeling of the family members?
Perhaps, in Japan, the family members can see his dad every night when he has finished his on field coaching. Anyhow, the difference is not that big when comparing with coaching internationally. It is because that he still needs to bring his football team to different cities of Japan to play the away matches.
In the imagination, he seated to watch BR vs MV home. Should BR win last Sunday, he takes Muscat job in MV. Unluckily, MV was given a resuscitation successfully. This imagination comes from the coincidence of time.
December 19th 2017 @ 8:05pm
j,binnie said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:05pm | ! Report
Cool- I attended a game on November 17th, and while there was told in confidence, that AP had received a “life changing offer” which he would not be refusing so in fact what this information was telling me was that he was already “gone” as the Socceroos coach. Now a month later it has become official.
Such are the machinations of “behind the scenes football”.
Let us hope that the move has a better outcome than that of his compatriot, Popovich.
Good luck to the lad and his family.
By the way, they have trains in Japan that can link cities in a few hours. Cheers jb.
December 19th 2017 @ 2:38pm
shirtpants said | December 19th 2017 @ 2:38pm | ! Report
Its a good move for him and this must have been a big part of him stripping down, having this as a possibility. I know the national job, his family life and media scrutiny and the likes would have contributed to his decision as well. Wish him the best of luck.
December 19th 2017 @ 3:19pm
LuckyEddie said | December 19th 2017 @ 3:19pm | ! Report
I think you will find this has been on the go for at least six months, clubs like this do not make a decision within a week or two. Ange took the $1 million bonus and bolted. It’s a win win , if we flop in Russia it’s because big Ange is not there
and if we do well it’s because of Ange’s legacy.
Funny how people claim it’s all about the family and then drag them around the world for the next big pay packet. One day one of them will be honest and just say straight out “i’m moving for the money”.
December 19th 2017 @ 3:22pm
Kurt said | December 19th 2017 @ 3:22pm | ! Report
He left the NT, 6 month before his chance to show everyone, good belief.
His worse the osiek, because osiek kept his word
December 19th 2017 @ 3:15pm
bobbym said | December 19th 2017 @ 3:15pm | ! Report
He will be remembered as the general who left his troops in the heat of battle, when they needed him most let’s not forget this. I have already chucked his book in the bin.
December 19th 2017 @ 3:41pm
punter said | December 19th 2017 @ 3:41pm | ! Report
Did you read it?
December 19th 2017 @ 5:58pm
Nemesis said | December 19th 2017 @ 5:58pm | ! Report
“I have already chucked his book in the bin.”
Money is in the bank. Once you’ve paid for the book, doesn’t really matter what you do with it. Use it as a door stop, the author has the money.
December 19th 2017 @ 6:05pm
LuckyEddie said | December 19th 2017 @ 6:05pm | ! Report
Your Mums calling she picked up your meds.
December 19th 2017 @ 3:44pm
punter said | December 19th 2017 @ 3:44pm | ! Report
Interesting development, this is a City Football Group (CFG)-aligned J.League club & the FFA are blueing with CFG in regards to their governance & Ange was one of the FFA’s main weapon.
December 19th 2017 @ 4:12pm
LuckyEddie said | December 19th 2017 @ 4:12pm | ! Report
Ange knows who has got the big bucks and it’s not the FFA. Mercenary!
December 19th 2017 @ 4:45pm
punter said | December 19th 2017 @ 4:45pm | ! Report
In life as with LOVE, you have to follow your heart.
December 19th 2017 @ 5:46pm
Fadida said | December 19th 2017 @ 5:46pm | ! Report
Or the cash
December 19th 2017 @ 6:07pm
punter said | December 19th 2017 @ 6:07pm | ! Report
Haha, in most things about football we agree with except for Ange & FFA.
December 19th 2017 @ 6:16pm
punter said | December 19th 2017 @ 6:16pm | ! Report
We do agree on the VAR though.
December 19th 2017 @ 8:27pm
pete4 said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:27pm | ! Report
Give it a couple years CFG will announce him as the next Melbourne City coach
December 19th 2017 @ 5:46pm
Fadida said | December 19th 2017 @ 5:46pm | ! Report
Let’s hope the media in Japan aren’t critical!
December 19th 2017 @ 6:10pm
punter said | December 19th 2017 @ 6:10pm | ! Report
Don’t worry it will be lost in translation, hopefully those criticising him in Japan has a bit more tactical nous then the Aussie media led by Slater & Bozza.
December 19th 2017 @ 8:28pm
pete4 said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:28pm | ! Report
Interesting move you wonder which direction Popovic will go next