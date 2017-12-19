A Scotsman, football and the one-size-fits-all academy

Speaking with a Scotsman can sometimes be a difficult endeavour. Even with a hint of the tartan in my bloodlines, there are times when the thickness of one of the most recognisable accents in the world confounds me.
However, this is not the case with James Boyle, whom I had the pleasure of meeting last week and talking all things football.
As a young man, Boyle’s talent had been identified by Scottish Premier League Club Motherwell and his professional career appeared on track.
Unfortunately, as is the case with thousands of gifted young players across the globe each year, injury curtailed his journey and he became somewhat distanced from the game.
Without football as an outlet, career and family became his central focus and as his reputation in the corporate world grew the opportunity to migrate to Australia arose. It seemed like an exotic and exciting adventure and now, years later, with twin teenage boys and a loving wife, an adventure that has paid dividends in terms of quality of life and career success.
Despite that success and relative comfort, something gnawed away internally and it was the beautiful poetry of football that sought to re-ignite his passion, despite being without a close affiliation to the game for over ten years.
As is the case with many amateur football players, the large portion of their athletic years are taken up with work and family commitments and the game seduces them again through age restricted competition.
Such was the case with Boyle, as he was lured back by competitive football, playing for the St Michaels Knights and simultaneously working with a senior ladies team in a coaching capacity.
Looking after the Under 11’s SAP squad at NPL side Granville Rage, eventually led to an opportunity to mentor the FNSW U12MetWest team at the State titles in Mudgee, where his boys played strongly and won five from nine matches with two draws thrown in for good measure.
This upcoming season will see him work with NPL side Stanmore Hawks at Under 13 level.
There is nothing particularly astonishing about his football journey and Boyle himself has something of a humble assessment of his own talent as a player, “I wasn’t a great player, I had a solid passing game and pretty good vision.”
One of Boyle’s kids has Celtic first team coach John Kennedy as a godfather, a man who shares Boyle’s passion and ideals and the two have been life-long friends.
What is apparent in the forty-seven year old Scot, is a refreshing junior development philosophy that is inspiring a new endeavour.
As part of our discussion, we had arranged to never utter the word academy, as Boyle’s vision for developing thinking footballers is somewhat at odds with the existing structures.
As parents fork out vast sums to see their talented youngsters given expert tuition, high quality competition and a feeling that their sons and daughters are in the best position to maximise their footballing potential, Boyle sees a rather sad side to the system.
The ultra-competitive environment in junior football development structures fails to keep kids engaged with the game for its sheer joy and leads to disenfranchised players feeling they have failed.
Boyle recalled watching under five players competing in a trial for which parents had payed $85 for the privilege.
Personally, I am not sure for what purpose this ‘trial’ was held, however, the dollar figure could potentially have had more significance to the organiser than the kids themselves.
The ‘one size fits all’ nature of representative selection is another of Boyle’s gripes.
Seeing ‘tall timber’ selected, based purely on their height, at the expense of more skilled players who are consistently told they are too ‘small’, is another source of his frustration.
In turn, this feeds through to instruction, as players are taught to perform skills technically and run choreographed drills, with little emphasis on the most important attributes of a footballer; thinking and decision making.
Seeing one of his own sons consistently told that he lacks the size required for representative football in this country, despite both Everton and Celtic having him on their radar, further infuriates a man who sees more than the physical dimensions of the athlete.
Boyle’s mantra is simple and born of the great Andrea Pirlo; football is played with the mind and the feet are the tools.
When selecting his MetWest team, Boyle was approached by club representatives from some powerful junior nurseries who suggested taking the bulk of their squad. Something of a red rag to a bull, Boyle chose a few, yet found talent elsewhere.
One young boy was selected without any academy or rep experience. Officials were aghast that a park footballer dare be selected above their boys.
The team Boyle took to Mudgee for the tournament was therefore smaller than most yet fleet of foot and the young boy from outside the system was one of the most influential in the side. He has subsequently become a representative Under 13 player.
These experiences have sparked an altruism in Boyle and led to the establishment of his own school. With a difference that is.
Caledonia football will be a small boutique school without exorbitant expenses for parents and a place where players are encouraged to think about football in a new way.
Designed for players between the ages of 12-16 of both sexes, the school aims to fine tune the skills of players who may have fallen victim to some of the inadequacies found in the current system.
Watching hundreds of players trial for a handful of positions and seeing disappointed kids walk away with nothing more than a ‘you’re too small’ or similar pointless comment, has broken Boyle’s footballing heart.
Rather than succumbing, he has contacted local clubs, designed the school kit and mapped out a training schedule for the upcoming year.
Boyle’s intention is to run a weekend camp in January over two half days and then work with his students one additional session per week to supplement their club training.
I for one, will give him a hand. His experience and knowledge are extensive and the purity of his vision is honourable.
There is something about true footballing people. Something in their blood. Something that twinkles in their eye when a youngster kicks a ball and really, isn’t that what the game is all about?
Mick said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:10am | ! Report
About bloody time someone thought like that
December 19th 2017 @ 8:15am
Post_hoc said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:15am | ! Report
Very very interesting read, sounds like a good man to have in football, and great to read such a positive story on football for a change. I really enjoyed it, thank you.
Next chance you get to talk to your man you might ask him to run his eyes over his old Club St Michaels, now called Hills Knights. They are running head long into this academy system and pulling Hills Football Association apart in the process. I can’t imagine he would be too impressed with what has become of his old club.
But thank you again for the great read
December 19th 2017 @ 8:27am
Kangajets said | December 19th 2017 @ 8:27am | ! Report
That’s a good read Stuart
December 19th 2017 @ 9:13am
j,binnie said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:13am | ! Report
Stuart – Jimmy is obvious;y ,or accidently, a disciple of a man who came to Australian football back in 1974 ,when Jimmy was only a 4 year old kid living in Motherwell. That man was called Eric Worthington and it was he who first introduced to our game that the coaching of children was a “specialist ” field and incorporated playing in small sided games in much smaller fields this enabling a kid to have a much better chance of getting a “touch” at the ball.
He advocated that between the ages of 6 to 12 the whole program of football education at that age should have as it’s basis , fun fun and more fun.
That his idea of having fun also involved the simplistic method of mixing the “fun times” with concentrated education on the five basic skills involved in the game was purely co-incidental, that instruction was not to interfere with the enjoyment.
Worthington was unfortunate.His overall aim was to instruct and employ coaches all over Australia, and to aid in that, he visualised that “his” coaches had to be in the first place ,educators, and to this end he looked to employ qualified teachers as his main thrust into coaching coaches, (note not players but coaches)
Like many before him ,and since , he was immediately branded as starting a “pommy mafia” because, as part of his overall plan, he employed people who (1) could speak English and (2) were both qualified teachers and coaches.
This was seen in some higher circles as being “not the way to go” and when the ASF, the ruling body at the time,finally withdrew any financial backing to this dedicated man,dedicated in how to coach kids, he “disappeared” into the director of coaching role where he “endured.” nonenity, until he finally resigned from the task in 1988
In 1999,11 years later, the head men in the code decided he should be “honoured” with a place in football’s hall of fame.
Then of course we had the farcical situation when, in 2007, the “new” FFA ,employed a noted Dutch coach to write for our game, a National Curriculum that would solve all our problems at grassroots coaching levels.
Surprise ,surprise,when 2 years later the Curriculum appeared using as it’s base ,small sided games played on small pitches for youngsters under the age of 11.
Have we really improved or are we simply re-cycling what has been long term knowledge.
Worthington wrote 2 books on junior coaching which are still held in high regard by “junior” coaching experts around the country.
No doubt Jimmy Boyle may have heard of them or even used them in his endeavours, if so then good luck to him in his efforts
Worthington’s books,”Teaching Soccer Skills” and “Learning and Teaching Soccer Skills”, are both highly concerned with “skills”, size,weight and strength of potential players are seldom, if ever, mentioned. Cheers jb.
December 19th 2017 @ 10:01am
Stuart Thomas said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Awesome JB, I am going to jump online and see if there might be a copy of those texts around at the moment.
I’m sure there are many on the shelves in peoples homes. I must admit I was thinking about you as I spoke to James. You look at the game through a vast lens which is a trait lacking in much modern coaching. Understanding engagement and what kids see and think when they play the the game is so far removed from what most adults understand.
I have a good mate who lauds the excellent record of teachers as professional coaches. He sees the ideas of collegiality and common goals as ideas that teachers do well and breed. I agree. Perhaps it is the ability to flip ones thinking to that of the apprentice and truly understand what they are seeing and thinking.
Of course, not only teachers can do that, however, they model the empathy and understanding that should form part of modern coaching. James never utters a word on the sideline and was approached at a rep carnival by a man who asked why he was silent as the boys played. He simply told him that training was the time for instruction and if he needed to yell out during the game, then he hadn’t done his job in preparing the boys.
The man was impressed, took a photo to show to some senior officials and he left. It was Paul Wade. James had no idea who he was.
I thought of you straight away, knowing your advocacy of coaches sitting in stands rather than on sidelines.
He was an inspiring fellow and someone I hope to help with his mission. Hopefully this piece gets out there for him and he can pick up a couple of sponsors. At the moment it is all based altruism. Money is a necessary evil, and after speaking to him, even that won’t stop him.
December 19th 2017 @ 10:17am
Post_hoc said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:17am | ! Report
Stuart
https://www.amazon.com/Learning-Teaching-Soccer-Skills-Worthington/dp/087980341X
December 19th 2017 @ 11:42am
Stuart Thomas said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:42am | ! Report
Thanks
December 19th 2017 @ 10:24am
chris said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:24am | ! Report
Stuart not sure if saying absolutely nothing on the sideline is the way to go. Things are very dynamic on the field and whilst I will let players make mistakes without shouting or yelling (its the best way for them to learn), I will intervene at some point for the good of the team.
Then you get some coaches who basically never keep quiet and the game becomes a running commentary for them from start to end.
December 19th 2017 @ 10:47am
Stuart Thomas said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:47am | ! Report
You may be right Chris, and there probably should be a balance. I have said many things that I wish I hadn’t. In my defence, usually encouraging but I can also see the other school of thought. The best things is that the discussion forces managers/coaches to think about their actions. Sounds like you have done this and have a nice sensible approach to the sideline. Can’t say the same for everyone though.
December 19th 2017 @ 12:36pm
chris said | December 19th 2017 @ 12:36pm | ! Report
Thanks Stuart. I remember my time as a youth playing football and being yelled at for all the things I was doing wrong and never heard about the things I was doing right.
As you say, you need to strike a balance between not spooking the kid out of playing but at the same time making sure that they are constantly learning.
December 19th 2017 @ 11:30am
Griffo said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:30am | ! Report
I usually only said something while coaching mainly to correct a parent who would yell out something like ‘boot it out’.
Reminding the kids occasionally to use the space was all that was required. I’d make notes and work on things during the week but skills and certain game aspects was regular as it becomes ingrained so they can then work out different situations as they faced it in a game. You can never cover every eventuality in one or two sessions a week. Better that they can think for themselves.
They did alright in this particular time as U9’s. You could see they would try things and do it a bit differently if it didn’t quite work out without being pawns of a sideline parents chess game.
They still have to enjoy playing otherwise it’s a chore and they will do other things.
December 19th 2017 @ 12:38pm
chris said | December 19th 2017 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
Griffo you nailed it when you said better that they work it out for themselves. Nothing worse than watching a coach talk and talk and talk about a situation. Just get on with it!
December 19th 2017 @ 10:28am
j,binnie said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:28am | ! Report
Stuart – Many years ago (longer than I wish to remember,) I was running a team at Perry Park in the local league and was ,as usual ,doing the “direction from the sidelines” stuff you mention.
At half time I was approached by a scholastic looking man who asked me the question ,”how many nights a week do you train”? Upon telling him three or four night sessions of 3 hours he very quickly said to me ” You have 9 to 12 hours a week to get your message to your players and if you still have to shout instructions during the actual game then your message is not getting across!.
He followed up by saying “shout by all means but only to congratulate and encourage”.
The year was pre – 1997 (the year the NSL started) and the man was the new Australian Director of Coaching, yes Eric Worthington.
Later on I attended one of his first live in coaching courses (for potential coaches) and have never forgotten what I learned in those 6 days. I was lucky,after the course I spent around 5 or 6 hours in Worthington’s company and he explained in detail what he was hoping to achieve in Australian coaching. Cheers jb.
December 19th 2017 @ 10:43am
Stuart Thomas said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:43am | ! Report
I do remember that story. I’ll email James today and see if his connection with the principles of Worthington are based on personal experience or just parallel beliefs. Can’t imagine how many your players have been shouted out of the game. I am guilty as well.
December 19th 2017 @ 10:16am
Post_hoc said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:16am | ! Report
That is some great information, will look out for those books. I have mentioned his name before but if you are on twitter I would recommend following Tom Byer, @tomsan106 he takes that even further and looks at kids 2-3 years old. His view in a nutshell, give them a ball let them play with it, don’t tell them what to do just let them play with it. He is a big advocate for small sided limited ‘coaching’ just let them run let them fall in love with the ball, but most of all they have to have a ball at their feet all the time.
You should see how much abuse he cops on twitter because of those views, he basically says keep them away from academies whilst young.
December 19th 2017 @ 10:41am
j,binnie said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:41am | ! Report
Post Hoc – There is a simple test from Worthington’s mantra that gives one insight into young “thinking”
If you sit a team of 7-8 year old’s down in conversation,get their confidence, and then ask them what they like most about playing football ,the invariable answers will be “kicking the ball” or “scoring a goal”
Doing the same exercise with a team of 13 to 14 years old’s and you will find the answers changing into “winning the league, the game ,or the cup.”
It was answers like this,still current today, that set the skills teaching between 5-12 and the tactical (team) education from 12 -upwards.
All knowledge that became available in 1974. Cheers jb.
December 19th 2017 @ 10:58am
Post_hoc said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:58am | ! Report
Training both under 6/7 and under 11/12 J.binnie the answers are still the same, I have kids of my own in that age group, the younger one just wants to kick the ball wants to pass the ball to me, wants to run with it, wants to get past me, to him that is ‘winning’ the older one keeps score on anything and will manipulate the game to WIN.
December 19th 2017 @ 9:16am
Griffo said | December 19th 2017 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Thanks Stuart, and by all means let us know how the new school is panning out.
There are not enough people of this mind here.
‘Trial fees’ are rife, sometimes it seems little more than a token $20-$40 per trialist, but it is little more than paying for some guy’s time to hand pick a side he has mostly chosen before hand.
And the ‘new curriculum’ was suppose to have turned its back on the brawn over brains, tall and athletic over skill mentality that was de rigueur for years prior to FFA era.
It is evident from the experience of others that many of the previous era remained, rebadged, and carried on their merry way with little change.
We’ve come so far, but have a long way to go.
December 19th 2017 @ 10:12am
Post_hoc said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:12am | ! Report
It has to be generational, it has to take time for the curriculum to select (through natural selection) the types of coaches like James, and those that follow. But it is happening. Some “old” ones will stay around, re-badge themselves under the new curriculum maybe give it a token nod, but they will go by the wayside.
It doesn’t help when you have so called ‘experts’ on A league lambasting Josep Gombau for being too passive on the side lines. And have them laud the passion of the Muscuts who scream yell and cajole there players and officials from the sideline.
I know the Baulkham Hills FC Premier League coaching staff in the Hills competition, both of them basically sit on two chairs watching the game, maybe sharing a few words with the reserves bench, but you would think they were spectators not Coaches. There view is talking is for training, the kids out there need to be able to think for themselves, whats the point of yelling at them constantly.
It will change but is generational, traditionally we are a patient bunch.
December 19th 2017 @ 11:16am
Griffo said | December 19th 2017 @ 11:16am | ! Report
Agree totally with what you say and there are a good number around who are doing the right thing but they’re just not in the right places but that will change.
It will take longer than it needs to unfortunately. Perhaps a sign of my own impatience 😉
December 19th 2017 @ 10:48am
pacman said | December 19th 2017 @ 10:48am | ! Report
Thanks Stuart for an interesting and enjoyable read. I wish James the very best with his endeavours, and would be very interested to learn how he monitors the progress of his players. Match day performance is not always a good indicator of an individual player’s progress.