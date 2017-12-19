Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers live stream: How to watch the BBL online or on TV

The 2017-18 Big Bash League gets underway with a derby as the Sydney Thunder host cross-town rivals the Sydney Sixers. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the match online or watching it on TV.

The ‘Sydney smash’, as it’s been dubbed, is to be played at Spotless Stadium in Homebush with the first ball scheduled for Tuesday, December 19 at 7:45pm (AEDT).

Both the Sixers and Thunder have won the BBL once in its six-season existence, and each side is under the pump to make the finals this year.

Last year, the Sixers made the grand final, falling to the Perth Scorchers, while the Thunder picked up their fourth wooden spoon in six seasons.

How to watch the match on TV

The Thunder and Sixers BBL game is exclusively live on Channel Ten. They will broadcast every game of the tournament on their main channel, with coverage of the opener beginning 15 minutes before the first ball at 7:30pm (AEDT).

Their coverage will end shortly after the conclusion of the match, allowing for a short post-game wrap-up.

How to live stream the match online

Unlike regular Channel Ten programming, you won’t be able to stream the Big Bash League on Ten Play. This is because Cricket Australia have retained all the digital rights to international and domestic cricket played within Australia.

Instead of using Ten’s streaming service, you’ll need to use the Cricket Australia live pass. This gives you access to all BBL, WBBL and international games played in Australia.

When purchasing the live pass, there are two options. The first of those is to buy the 365 pass, which gives you a full year’s access for $29.99. The second option is to buy a day pass which gives you the same content for a 24-hour window. That will set you back $5.99 per day.

The Roar will also be covering the match with a live blog and highlights of all the action.

How to listen on radio

If you are trying to listen to the game in New South Wales, then you will be able to do so on Macquarie Radio.

The game won’t be available on the airwaves if you are listening interstate. To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a Cricket Australia ID and tune in from there.