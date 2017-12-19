Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers start time: When does the BBL start? Date, venue, teams, broadcast information

BBL07 is finally here, with the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers set to get the season underway in a highly-anticipated derby. The match is due to start at 7:45pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, December 19.

The opening match of the season will be played at the Thunder’s home ground, Spotless Stadium in Homebush.

The Big Bash League is Australia’s premier domestic T20 competition and is entering its seventh season.

Both Sydney-based teams have taken out one title each over the previous seasons, with the Sixers winning the inaugural season and the Thunder in 2015-16. The men in lime green also hold four wooden spoons, including last season’s.

The Thunder’s squad will be led by former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, while the magenta-wearing Sixers are captained by Moises Henriques.

Key Game Information: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers

First ball: 7:45pm (AEDT)

Venue: Spotless Stadium, Homebush

TV: Live, Network Ten

Online: Live, Cricket Australia live pass

Betting: Sixers $1.85, Thunder $1.95

Overall record: Played 11, Sixers 7, Thunder 4

Last meeting: BBL|06, Round 7 – Thunder defeat Sixers by 8 wickets at SCG

Umpires: Gerard Abood and Phil Gillespie

Sydney Thunder (squad)

Shane Watson (c), Fawad Ahmed, Aiden Blizzard, Jos Buttler, Andrew Fekete, Callum Ferguson, Ryan Gibson, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Mitch McClenaghan, Arjun Nair, Kurtis Patterson, Ben Rohrer

Sydney Sixers (squad)

Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Sam Billings, Doug Bollinger, Johan Botha, Harry Conway, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Stephen O’Keefe, Jason Roy, Daniel Sams, Jordan Silk

Broadcast information

There is only one way you can watch the Big Bash in Australia and that’s on Network Ten. They are broadcasting every game of the tournament live, with their coverage of the opener starting 15 minutes before the first ball from 7:30pm (AEDT).

Their coverage will run until shortly after the end of the game.

If you want to stream the action online, you will need to use the Cricket Australia live pass.

This can be purchased for either $29.99 for a full 12 months or $5.99 for 24 hours worth of access.

Here at The Roar, we will also be running a live blog and highlights of all the action.