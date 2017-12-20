Australia will annihilate England 5-0

Australia came out on top in what will be last Ashes Test at the WACA, and with that Australia reclaimed the urn after losing it to England in 2015.

Steve Smith’s Australian team take an unassailable 3-0 lead and look well on course for another whitewash, but things don’t look great for young English captain Joe Root.

Alastair Cook, despite a bright start to his captaincy after winning series in India, was not same after his Ashes drubbing, and from then on has been in a downward spiral. Sure, he did win a series in South Africa and the 2015 Ashes, but his batting form has dipped by his standards.

Graeme Swann said the pressure of the captaincy would get to Root and that he didn’t want to burden the best batsman in the line-up. How true it is proving to be. Joe Root himself admitted in a post-match presentation that the pressure has hurt his form and that he needs to step up.

But the entire story isn’t just about Joe Root not getting big runs like his counterpart Steven Smith. It’s also about a lack of runs from England’s most prolific batsman, Alastair Cook, as well as a lack of penetration from the senior bowlers.

Moeen Ali, who looked very threatening at home, is just rolling the ball in Australia and hasn’t scored the runs he would have liked nor the wickets, and Johny Bairstow, David Malan and Mark Stoneman have had to shore things up for England.

James Vince’s form has been patchy, with two half-centuries. Their best bowler, Craig Overton, has fractured ribs and sadly looks unlikely to feature in remaining games.

What is more worrying for England is that its bench strength also doesn’t look strong enough to cope with the next two tests. Gary Ballance has had numerous opportunity but threw them away, Ben Foakes and Tom Curran haven’t played a Test and Jake Ball in the first Test at the Gabba was taken to cleaners by Australia.

For Australia the decisions that were questioned at the start of the tour have been justified by Shaun Marsh and Mitch Marsh getting hundreds in the second and third Tests, Tim Paine’s fine work with the bat and behind the wickets and Cameron Bancroft scoring 82 not out in first Test.

Steven Smith has led from the front with two big hundreds in three tests and Usman Khawaja got to 50 as well. Pat Cummins has been fiery self and Josh Hazlewood has so far taken a five-wicket haul.

Mitch Starc bowled the ball of century, good enough to have dismissed even someone like Don Bradman or Sachin Tendulkar. Nathon Lyon seems to be in best form of life and has walked the talk of the pre-Ashes presentations. His fielding in the first Test to run out James Vince sums up his effort.

With each match Australia seem to get someone who puts their hand up to carry the team to solid total. The bowlers then hunt in a pack while the opposition comes out to bat.

With England struggling in all three departments, the outlook is poor. Unless Joe Root produces a big score, England are all but done in their attempt to prevent a 5-0 whitewash.

Steve Smith’s mission is to make this tour a long one for the visitors.