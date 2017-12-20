BBL07 season preview: Brisbane Heat

The Brisbane Heat will be looking to build on their BBL06 campaign where they finished second in the regular season, but bowed out in the semi-finals. Here we look at their squad and prospects for BBL07.

BBL06 Record: Second, 5 Wins, 3 Losses (lost in semi-final to Sydney Sixers).

Titles: 1

Semi-final appearances: Three

Current squad

Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Jason Floros, Cameron Gannon, Sam Heazlett, Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Ross, Yasir Shah, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson.

Notable ins

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Notable outs

Samuel Badree (West Indies), Jack Wildermuth (Renegades), Nathan Reardon (Hurricanes)

Head coach: Daniel Vettori

Overseas rating – Brendon McCullum and Shadab Khan

The Heat have a proven and established overseas gun in Brendon McCullum and one relatively unknown in Shadab Khan.

The pocket rocket McCullum proved a smash hit last year, not only with the bat but with some innovative captaincy for which he has become renowned. McCullum was the fourth highest run-scorer in last year’s BBL, leading from the front with 323 runs at an average of 46.

Most importantly, McCullum’s strike rate of 170 proves he has the ability to take games away from the opposition.

Khan is a young leg-spinner with some big wraps on him. In ten T20 internationals for Pakistan, he has 14 wickets at an average of 16 and an economy rate of 6.5. A prodigious turner of the ball, he burst onto the scene as a teenager during the 2016/17 Pakistan Super League season.

His ability to take wickets while maintaining an excellent economy rate saw him talked up as one of the most exciting Pakistani prospects in a number of years.

With the prospect of Khan being unavailable for part of the season through international duty, the Heat have signed fellow Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah as their international replacement player. Shah also has a good T20 record with 67 wickets from 79 games at an economy rate of 6.84.

Batting rating

The Heat have potentially the most explosive batting line up in BBL07. They have two match-winners in McCullum and Chris Lynn, while Jimmy Peirson can be dangerous if he gets going.

Both McCullum and Lynn average over 30 with the bat, with McCullum striking at 137 and Lynn at over 145. McCullum is one of the most experienced T20 batsmen and captains in world cricket, with over 300 games under his belt, so that’s a huge boost for a Heat side containing some younger players.

I’m not too convinced about the Heat’s batting underneath those guys, with Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Sam Heazlett and Marnus Labuschagne all having plenty to prove in this format of the game. It’s an inexperienced middle order and they might be relying on Joe Burns here if the games get into tight situations.

Ben Cutting struggled last year, however he is capable of being destructive later in the innings.

Spin bowling rating

The Heat will have some high-quality leg spinners in their armoury this year, with youngster Mitchell Swepson alongside Pakistani internationals Khan and Shah.

Shah has taken 165 Test wickets at 29.44 in just 28 Tests, while in T20 cricket he has 67 career wickets at an economy rate of 6.71. Shah has been signed as a potential replacement for Khan this year, given Khan has started to establish himself in the Pakistan T20 team.

Khan could well be one of the weapons of the tournament if he is available given his dynamic form with the ball for Pakistan. He has a formidable record in 37 games, taking 47 wickets at an average of 16, with an economy rate of 6.26.

Swepson really announced himself on the scene in last year’s BBL, finishing in the top ten wicket-takers with 12 scalps at 21, and a respectable economy rate of 7.50.

Fast bowling rating

There is no doubt the Heat are a bit short here and will need a couple of seamers to step up if they are not to concede some big totals.

Mark Steketee was by far their best pace bowler last year, becoming somewhat of a real surprise packet in the tournament. He took 15 wickets to be the second leading wicket-taker behind Sean Abbott. Steketee was solid up front and became a reliable death commodity with his economy rate a respectable 7.57.

Ben Cutting was disappointing with the ball, an overall economy rate of 8.83 being on the high side, so he will need to step up this year.

The likes of Cameron Gannon, Brendon Dogget, and Josh Lalor have not been established players in the past, so opposing teams will be looking to target them should they play.

The gun: Chris Lynn

It’s impossible to go past ‘Lynnsanity’ as the genuine gun for the Heat. Lynn, as a six-hitting machine, has fought back from a shoulder reconstruction to headline Brisbane’s upcoming BBL campaign.

Lynn, put simply, is the most dominant and destructive player in the competition, having been crowned the player of the tournament for the second straight year after clobbering 26 sixes and 309 runs in just five matches before he was struck down by injury.

He will have a big impact, as he loves the short straight boundaries at the Gabba.

The smokey: Ben Cutting

You never quite know what you’re going to get from Cutting. His bowling can be very expensive, however he also has the ability to take wickets as he likes to bowl two lengths – either very full or very short.

His batting was more miss than hit last year and the Heat haven’t really used him too well at times, coming in really late in the innings.

Cutting is one of the longest hitters in the game when he gets his eye in and while he can be all or nothing, there are not many bowlers that would be wanting to drop a ball on a good length to him as it could go sailing into the grandstand.

The potential flop: Alex Ross

Teams might have just worked out Alex Ross and he could well struggle this year.

Ross is an excellent player of spin, with his sweep shot and ability to invent funky shots making him a difficult customer to bowl to.

However, teams targeted him last year with their faster bowlers and he struggled with shorter bowling at the body. His record in T20s is moderate through 30 games, averaging 24 with the bat at an average strike rate of just 122. It’s hard to see Ross facing too much spin bowling this year.

The circuiter: Alex Ross

If you’re going to be a potential flop you may as well be the best circuiter, and Ross has the potential to lead the Heat off the field.

I don’t know much about the banana benders, however Alex Ross looks loose. He doesn’t play a lot of first class cricket so, with plenty of time on his hands, I expect him to have a crack at the Brisbane circuit.

The verdict: just miss finals

The Heat should make the finals if everyone is fit and available.

I’m a little bit worried Chris Lynn might be half fit which could make him a bit rusty and perhaps not as destructive as the past couple of years.

What I am certain of is the Heat, win or lose, will be involved in a number of high-scoring games, with the Gabba one of the best T20 wickets to bat on thanks to its even pace and bounce and short straight boundaries.

Even though their pace bowling looks threadbare, as long as McCullum and Lynn stay fit they have the potential to frequently score close to 200.

Their leg spinners should also prove a smash hit. Unlike some other strong bowling units, this one not only has the ability to contain but take key wickets given they have three attacking leg spinners.

A key advantage for this squad is the captaincy of McCullum, who is experienced under pressure and likely to be worth his weight in gold in a tight finish.

The prophet

“The Heat will be a bit Jekyll and Hyde in BBL07. I expect them to throw out some gold with their batting, but paddle a bit with the ball. They look thin on quicks and a bit top heavy with the stick, but if they get rolling they will be sniffing around at finals time.”