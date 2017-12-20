Behind the barriers: Five bets for Wednesday

There’s plenty of racing this Wednesday in Australia, and I’m spreading the love far and wide in search of some winners. Here are my five bets for this Wednesday.

Bet 1: Each-Way – Canterbury Race 3, number 9: Ordos Honor

Gee, I think she is great value each way at around the $15 mark. She resumes for Chris Waller after a two-run winter prep where she ran behind manicure first and then Assimilate second. That form reads so well, both of those races, with a stack of subsequent winners. Her trials leading in have been sharp, and if she draws a nice gate, why the long price?

Bet 2: Each-Way – Canterbury Race 4, number 2: Speed Hero

This looks a real dartboard job on paper, so I went for value in the shape of this Jason Coyle runner. I didn’t think he was too bad on the mud at his last start at Warwick Farm behind Conarchie, who is a swimmer. He’s much better suited on top of the ground and does have a strong record at Canterbury. I’m happy to have something on at around $7 to $8.

Bet 3: Win – Doomben Race 6, number 1: Prioritise

I was expecting red figures for this horse, not near $3. I think he’s the good thing of the day and I had him at around $1.80 to $1.90. He does plenty wrong, but if he puts his mind to it, it’s game over. He arguably should have won at the Sunny Coast, but waywardness cost him. Stack of gear changes to straighten him up, inside gate, and he’ll just win with normal luck.

Bet 4: Win (multi) – Launceston Race 5, number 1: Mister Songman; Race 6, Number 1: Hellova Street

At around the $3.80 mark for the multi, this looks a good bet. Mister Songman is the rising star of Tassie racing and could easily measure up in offseason metro racing in Melbourne. He looks the goods. Hellova Street would have won the Conquering had it not been for the stablemate pestering it. If he gets a soft lead, he wins.

Bet 5: Win – Ascot Race 7, number 10: Royal Star

I think Royal Star wins the Perth Cup and I think she does it by winning this race. Kingston Town run was full of merit, settling well back before finishing off her race with real purpose behind Pounamu. Finally gets to a handicap at a staying trip, on the minimum, more upside than most. I’m keen to launch in, and $3 is a great price.