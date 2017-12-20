Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: BBL live scores, blog

The Melbourne Stars will be looking to turn their fortunes around in BBL07, but it won’t be an easy start when they travel north to face last season’s minor premiers, the Brisbane Heat. Join The Roar for Big Bash live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).

In a major boost to the Heat’s chances this season, Chris Lynn has been declared fit.

It was originally feared he would miss the whole season due to a shoulder injury, however, he has sufficiently recovered and will play in the season opener against the all-powerful Stars outfit.

Lynn is joined as the Heat’s main man by Brendon McCullum. The former New Zealand international turned T20 globetrotter has more than 300 games to his name and is still one of the most explosive batsmen in world cricket.

He will captain the side, with the duo one of the key reasons the Heat made the semi-finals last year before they were bundled out in a super over at the hands of the Sydney Sixers.

While the Heat’s depth looks a little skinny outside the pair, they have an ace up their sleeve in Ben Cutting. He is inconsistent, but when firing he’s hard to stop, while their spin bowling is a strength with Pakistan international Shadab Khan and local leggie Mitchell Swepson in the squad.

Stopping the Stars will be a serious challenge though. Not for the first time, the glamour club of the BBL come in with the best team on paper, but it’s been difficult for them to convert that into meaningful wins.

They have made the semi-finals six out of six times, but only progressed to the final once, losing that to the Sydney Thunder in the fifth season.

It’s almost baffling, given the talent they are able to put on the field. Their batting is a major strength. Luke Wright returns for another season, while he is joined by Kevin Pietersen, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, James Faulkner and John Hastings.

The number of all-rounders give them plenty of versatility with the ball and should allow them to have a deep batting order, meaning they can go hard from the start.

With Adam Zampa and Scott Boland in the attack, it’s hardly a surprise to see many again inserting them as favourites for the tournament.

The only questions is whether they can throw the monkey off their back and have the cards fall in their favour for a change.

Prediction

The Stars just have too much in the batting. Neither side’s bowling really suggests outstanding, so this could be one ridiculously high-scoring game, but the Stars will get the job done.

Melbourne Stars in a close one.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Big Bash League from 7:40pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.