Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: BBL07 preview and prediction

BBL07 heads to The Gabba on Wednesday where the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars play their first match of the tournament.

Brisbane Heat (0-0) vs Melbourne Stars (0-0) – The Gabba

Head-to-head history: Brisbane Heat 4, Melbourne Stars 2

Last five: Brisbane Heat 4, Melbourne Stars 1

Brisbane Heat squad

Brendon McCullum (c), Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Shadab Khan (Pak) Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson, Alex Ross, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson.

Melbourne Stars squad

John Hastings (c), Michael Beer, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Seb Gotch, Evan Gulbis, Glenn Maxwell, Kevin Pietersen, Marcus Stoinis, Luke Wright (Eng), Adam Zampa

Preview

The Heat and Stars lock horns in an explosive BBL07 match-up, with both sides keen to kick off their campaign in winning fashion.

Both sides were relatively successful in BBL06, however the bitter taste of being beaten semi-finalists would have lingered over the off-season.

The Heat led the competition for much of last season, before finishing second in the regular season and losing a thrilling semi-final to the Sydney Sixers.

The Stars made the final four for the sixth year running, however, were blown away by the Scorchers in Perth, as a maiden BBL title continued to elude the franchise.

Overall the Heat has dominated the Stars, winning four from the past five matchups, as well as four from six overall.

Big batting battle – Brendon McCullum vs Kevin Pietersen

It’s impossible to go past two former giants of the international game and the two big overseas imports for both franchises.

These guys brought so much to BBL06, not only with their outstanding batting but their personalities and the insight they gave to viewers through being mic’d up on the field.

They are box office cricketers, and whoever comes out on top on a Gabba wicket likely to be hard and true, could well determine the outcome of the game.

Big bowling battle – Mitchell Swepson vs Adam Zampa

This will be a great contest between two of Australia’s emerging leg-spinners.

Adam Zampa has held a mortgage on the Australian T20 spin bowling spot, but Mitchell Swepson will be gunning for him this campaign. The Gabba can be a tough spot to bowl spin with its shorter straight boundaries, so these guys will need everything to go their way here.

Ground Dynamic

The Gabba has been one of the highest scoring grounds in the BBL over its six seasons. The combination of the short straight boundaries and the hard, true surface means batsmen can hit through the line, enjoying the extra pace and bounce on offer.

If the wicket is a belter, the team batting first will be looking for a score north of 180 if they want to be considered favourites heading into the second innings. Expect the faster bowlers to bowl the ball into the wicket, trying to defend the much longer square boundaries.

The Prophet’s pick (0-1): Brisbane Heat

“I’m still fuming after the Sixers clutched defeat from the jaws of victory last night. I’m taking the Heat here on their home deck. Expect a high-scoring game with the home ground advantage proving key.”

The Prophet’s ten-unit bank (running tally = -10 units)