Golden Moments: How Roarers saw the Third Ashes Test as told through their comments

Mitch Starc was back to his best with one of the balls of the century. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

Well, that was all a little bit too easy. Just like that, Australia have regained the Ashes and will now set their sights on a series sweep.

England looked good early in Perth as they endeavoured to stay in the series, but fell away from 5 for 368 to be all out in their first innings for 403.

Australia then amassed 9 for 662 declared with Steve Smith and the recalled Mitchell Marsh putting on more than 300 for the fifth wicket.

A wet pitch threatened to keep the series alive, but even that didn’t help England as they lost their final six wickets in a little under three hours of play on the final day to lose the Ashes comprehensively.

Here’s how Roarers saw the Test in real time, thanks to their comments on our live blogs.

Day 1 – England 4/305

Steve Smith’s inability to win a toss and England’s chances batting first

Andrew – Statistically Smith should have at least 2 wins from the toss. Currently 0-3, surely he can’t be whitewashed with the coin.

Jameswm – No excuses for England.

With some rain predicted on days 4 and 5, this is probably Australia’s best chance to win. Bowl them out today for 250, bat for 5 sessions and score 500, then you have 4 sessions to roll them.

Sounds easy in theory.

Alastair Cook under the pump

JB – If Cook has a poor return here and England lose, you can see them trialling youth at the top of the order (not sure who’s in line) if the Ashes are gone why not.

Ouch – That didn’t take long – Cook is a walking wicket.

Stoneman looked better on the attack

Connor Bennett – Stoneman is looking much better when he’s naturally aggressive… but he’s playing with fire this early in the Test match. Can he mirror Warner by taking the game away early? Or will he die by the sword in the first session?

Pope Paul VII – I like the Stoneman’s style.

Mitchell Marsh drops a catch

Perry Bridge – Well – he’s started behind already – we know that Handscomb would’ve gobbled that one up.

Matth – To all the Mitch Marsh supporters out there, don’t worry, he is taking blinders in the nets and he’s great around the team and so far his bowling is giving away no runs

Stoneman disappears after a hellish spell from Hazlewood

Ronan O’Connell – England in real danger here of being rolled for 200 on a 400+ pitch.

Don Freo – Some folk are complaining about Hazlewood bowling faster.

I say it has added to his game. His movement is later and more potent and he has lost nothing in accuracy. Great rhythm.

Malan and Bairstow put England on top

Boonie – Great partnership between these two with England now looking likey for 450+ With only 5 batsmen Australia will need something big from Warner or Smith

Rob – Great fight back from England. Well deserved. Australia has bowled well but missed a few opportunities in the field.

Day 2 – England 10/403, Australia 3/203

Day 2 begins and the partnership continues

Peter Chrisp – Judging by the morning’s play so far And Bairstow getting a well deserved 100 it looks so easy to bat on. It will be a long day – can they get over 450-500?

Should Bairstow be higher up the English order

Mrrexdog – Bairstow is too good a batsman to be batting at 6 or 7, considering how bad England’s top order has been he should be batting at 4.

England lose 6 for 35

Rock86 – That is quite frankly pitiful from the English tail.

Chris Kettlewell – 6-35! And again the back end of England’s innings let them down. 493 has to be considered well below par on this pitch. Anything can happen. The Aussies could fall in a heap, but have to think there will be a few of them going big here.

The Barry – Couldn’t watch or listen at work. Just checked in now. I had a split second where I thought this was a joke.

Overton gets two

Ryan H – Rest of the English bowlers take a leaf out of C Overton’s book

Pitch the ball up a little more and hit a good length all of a sudden things happening out there

Khawaja struggles

Simoc – Very unconvincing innings from Khawaja. DRS took an age to look for an edge when Usman would’ve reviewed instantly if there was one. Surprised it wasn’t going over though.

Day 3 – England 10/403, Australia 4/549

Smith the best since Bradman?

Simon – I’m young enough that I only caught the latter part of Lara and Tendulkar’s careers but I’ve certainly never seen a test batsman as good as Steve Smith. Whether it’s a road or a minefield, he’s the best I’ve seen by far

Basil – Smith is a gun. Hate to think where Australia would be without him. Big shoulders carrying this top 6 for a while now.

England struggle to take wickets

Cadfael – This new ball bowling really underlines how poor this English team is. Eight overs and the bowlers averaging just over the 130 mark. They looked good in Adelaide under lights but that is really it. Surely with all the county sides there they must have some fast bowlers.

Johnno – Are Broad and Andreson just past it, or is the aussie pacebowlers simply just better or at least better in OZ conditions? Im starting to think, this is england side is not that bad, just the aussie side is simply just better.

Mitch Marsh proves the doubters wrong

Geoff from Bruce Stadium – Wonderful moment for Mitch Marsh. Fantastic celebration. And another selection is vindicated. At the moment the score is Australian selectors 3 critics zero.

Mattyb – Mitch Marsh now making a complete mockery of all the articles and many of the comments over the past week, much like his brother silenced the exact same people at the beginning of the series.

Ronan O’Connell – Brilliant knock, timing and power supreme from Mitch.

What a day

Matthew Pearce – 1/346

Unreal stuff.

World’s Biggest – Epic days cricket, huge congrats to both Smith and Marsh on magnificent knocks. Outstanding batting.

Day 4 – England 10/403 and 4/132, Australia 9d/662

England finally get rid of Marsh

Ronan O’Connell – In the context of England trying to avoid defeat that Marsh wicket is actually huge, because he was the main guy who had the ability to absolutely tee off this morning and get Australia up to a lead of 300 by lunch.

England start using the cracks

Jarryd – Damn probably tee off time for the tail. Can’t see them playing some of these balls.

Ryan H – As much as England will be rapt in this first half hour, it’s rather too little too late, and will be worried that batting all of a sudden looks like a minefield.

Cummins stakes all-rounder credentials

Rock86 – Is Cummins going to turn out a player with very good all-rounder stats with the bat?

I guess we’ll see if he continues this batting form the next few matches and in SA.

Root’s wicket a key

Slane – Oh man. Has Root just lost the Ashes?

Ryan H – Among all the key differences between the sides this series, the one between the two captains is probably the most significant.

Mitch Starc produces one of the greatest deliveries of all-time

Doogs – great ball. beautifully bowled but definitely hit a crack. it was like a 145kph spinner

Nate – What a ball!

Day 5 – England 10/403 and 10/218 defeated by Australia 9d/662

The pitch becomes a farce

Alexander Clough – Why are Australian covers so poor? Surely CA can afford rollers rather than resorting to hessian and tarp. Seems pretty village to me.

The Barry – Is the pitch wet because the covers were blown off or had the damage already been done?

Pretty amateurish either way…

Anon – Amateur hour stuff from the WACA. Their incompetence might cost Australia an almost certain Ashes victory this afternoon. Completely unacceptable.

England’s chances go with Bairstow

Ouch – That didn’t take long. A procession now.

Lyon gets Ali… Again

Damo – What the record for an individual to be dismissed by the same bowler in a 5 test series? Ali vs Lyon must be a chance.

Jameswm – Did someone say bunny? How close is this to Cullinan v Warne proportions?

Australia win the Ashes

Edward L’Orange – Great performance by Australia. Almost a pity England couldn’t put up more of a fight thought.

Jamesb – Well played Australia. Now are we any chance of doing something in England in 18 months time. There hasn’t been a real competitive series since 2005.