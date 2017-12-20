It’s time to reform the Ashes

It has been said that greatness always comes from Test cricket as the pinnacle of the game.

Even though the shorter format is pulling in the crowds, especially younger generations, back to cricket, still we see the true passion of the game in series like the Ashes. One can say cricket is alive because of the Ashes.

Over the years teams struggled to win even a Test match in an away series. A lot is being said about the doctoring of playing strips, especially on the Subcontinent.

Earlier this year, after Australia whitewashed Pakistan four times in a row, Ian Chappell said Cricket Australia should stop inviting Pakistan if they don’t improve in a series Down Under. There is not much difference between England and Pakistan, as the Poms have lost 14 from 18 Test matches in Australia. Their last win was in Sydney back in 2010. Since then they have not come close enough to draw a match.

Australia has shown how big the gulf is between sides, especially when playing in Australia. The Aussies have badly exposed the bowling and batting depth of English team in foreign conditions. Considering the body language of the players, one can easily assess that even rain may not stop the whitewash now.

Australia is providing a level playing field for all touring teams to demonstrate their skills and win a series, so touring teams have no excuse. Apart from a single session in the second Test there was no competition. The only question is the margin of defeat. There was no contribution from senior players, so the question will remain the same for the remaining two matches.

Since Cricket Australia can’t stop inviting England as the Ashes is the most important series in world, if England does not show any improvement in the remaining two matches, it will not be a bad idea to considering playing a six-match series. Both teams would play three matches at home and three matches away every two years. It will keep the public interested for a longer period of time. In the case of drawn series, the winner will be decided on the basis of away wins.

Too much cricket is being played nowadays thanks to T20 and now T10 leagues, but Test cricket will remain the pinnacle of the game. Due to its rich history, intense rivalries and commercial interest, the Ashes holds the key to keeping Test cricket alive.

Test cricket will die if there is no competition in the Ashes, as it is hard to follow the game when you know the final score.