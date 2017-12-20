Jarryd Hayne accused of rape during NFL stint in US civil lawsuit

Australian code-hopping sports star Jarryd Hayne has been accused of rape during his brief stint in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in a US civil court, as reported by the Mercury News.

It has been alleged the incident took place in December 2015, although it wasn’t reported to the police until April the following year.

The case has been filed in the Santa Clara County court, but is being dealt with as a civil matter rather than a criminal one. The case had previously been reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office in Santa Clara County but was thrown out on October 25 last year due to there being insufficient evidence.

The office didn’t elaborate on why the case was rejected, stating only that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the civil suit filed this week and heard overnight, the plaintiff was a virgin at the time and was afraid to come forward for several months. It was eventually reported to law enforcement when she sought out medical treatment and the hospital contacted police, as required by law.

The suit also includes claims of sexual battery, gender violence, infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Hayne’s stint with the 49ers ended in May 2016. It is not suggested he left the NFL and America due to the police investigation which was then taking place.

Hayne’s long-time manager, Wayne Beavis, has told the Daily Telegraph he was unaware of the allegations when contacted on Wednesday.

The NRL’s integrity unit is monitoring the situation, according to a statement made to NRL.com.

“We note that the police in the United States did not proceed with any criminal proceedings but we will review the information available and continue to monitor the civil case,” an NRL spokesman said.

Hayne is currently back in the NRL and is due to link up with the Parramatta Eels in 2018. He had previously spendt two years with the Gold Coast Titans upon his return to Australia after stints in the NFL and with Fiji’s rugby sevens team.