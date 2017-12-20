When will Chis Gayle be back in the Big Bash?

The hugely successful Big Bash still needs the greatest T20 batsman to ever strap on pads – Chris Gayle.

Sure the West Indian can be an arrogant and hard-to-handle, but the telegraph pole-wielding left-hander is to T20 cricket what Sir Donald Bradman is to Tests – both are simply the greatest with daylight second.

Recently Gayle lifted his six-smashing record to 18 in a 146* rampage, beating his previous 17 sixes record set four years ago during an all-time high 175 not out.

Gayle’s career total is now 11056 at 40.94 with 20 tons and 67 half-centuries in 320 matches. He’s also clubbed 819 sixes, and 833 fours.

Next best is Brendon McCullum with 8526 runs at 31.23, with a highest score 158* in a career that includes seven tons, 45 half-centuries, 420 sixes, and 803 fours.

The good news is the former Kiwi captain is 36, and will again captain the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash, while the 38-year Gayle is running out of time.

Both parties must bury the hatchet, and get on with it.

Like Shane Watson did last night in the Big Bash opener, cracking 77 off just 46 with six fours and six maximums to lead the Sydney Thunder to a nail-biting last-ball win over cross-town rivals the Sydney Sixes.

Spotless Stadium was chockers, and it was good to see Watson in such devastating form, although he’d be the first to admit his bowling needs tightening with 15 off his only over.

Strangely, not one other batsman in either team reached 40, yet it produced a first-up thriller – 150 to 149.

And a debutant surfaced in left-arm medium pacer Daniel Sams, whose 4-14 off four overs demanded attention.

The 25-year-old was born in Milperra, but made his first-class debut only five weeks ago for Canterbury in New Zealand’s Plunket Shield.

So far in just three games, he’s averaging 40 with the bat and 31 with the ball, but last night showed he’s going to be a quality Big Basher this season.

Tonight will be the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat in Brisbane.

BBL07 is off to a cracking start, but it will be even better when Chris Gayle is back in the fold.