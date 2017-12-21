Berisha signs new A-League deal at Victory

The A-League’s record goalscorer Besart Berisha has agreed to go around for at least one more season at Melbourne Victory.

Berisha, who has 106 goals and three titles to his name since moving to Australia, will play on at Victory until the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 32-year-old said he wanted another title with Victory before his contract ended, adding to the double won in 2015 under Kevin Muscat.

“The trust I have with Kevin, the coaches and the club was a big reason why I decided to re-sign,” he said.

“From day one when I came to Victory I have enjoyed playing for this club … I enjoy the challenge of trying to be the best, the club wants to be the best, I want to be the best – I want to achieve more history with this club.”

The Kosovo international has been a hit in the A-League since Ange Postecoglou brought him to Brisbane Roar in 2011.

He scored goals in his second and third matches for the Roar, netting four times on his fourth start to begin a legendary scoring spree.

After one premiership and two championships under Postecoglou at Brisbane, Muscat lured Berisha south on marquee wages.

His 21-goal haul achieved last season saw him overtake fellow Victory striker Archie Thompson as the league’s greatest scorer.

He also holds the league record for most hat-tricks and has scored in more grand finals, finals and Melbourne derbies than any other.

Muscat said re-signing the fiery competitor was a no-brainer.

“Bes’ record speaks for itself and we’re delighted to keep him for another season,” he said.

“His contribution to the club over the past three-and-a-half seasons has been immense and we look forward to plenty more goals from him in the future.”