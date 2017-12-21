The problem with Australian cricket

I’m a proud Australian and an avid cricket follower. Living overseas, I generally gravitate towards socialising with the antipodeans, Brits, and those formerly in the Commonwealth.

And as well as we all get along, there’s a common thread among them: the genuine dislike of Australian cricketers. It’s not because we’re good, either. It’s apparent to all we’re not.

We were disliked during the halcyon days of Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting because we were that much better than everyone else. The teams under those captains were truly spectacular.

But now, it’s because we’ve lost two fundamental assets that made our country great in the first place: humility and respect.

It was embarrassing to hear the likes of David Warner, Nathan Lyon, and the rest of them carry on before the Ashes started with ideas about ‘war’ and ‘ending careers.’

Thirty per cent of the team should have been muzzled, if only to prevent them from looking like fools. Dare we urge them to spend more time in the nets at the expense of the microphone in an effort to win a few more games?

New Zealand performed excellently without pontificating from a soapbox; the Kiwis under Brendon McCullum were both successful and likeable, thoroughly deserving of their ‘good guys’ tag. Perhaps Steve Smith could use that soapbox to wash his players’ mouths out.

We might have won the Ashes back, although the majority of overseas cricket fans no doubt hoped we didn’t, but I hope the dunderheads who made those kind of idiotic comments refrain from it in the future.

Respect the game. Its a beautiful sport steeped in history. Respect those cricketers before you by playing the game fair but hard, but show some sportsmanship off the field too.