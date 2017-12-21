The Roar Podcast: What does women’s sport need to do to continue growing?

More than perhaps anything else, Australian sport in 2017 has been defined by the rise and rise of women’s sport, but what needs to be done to keep it growing? That’s the question we tackled in the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

In the fourth instalment of our new podcast, Riordan Lee, Ryman White and Daniel Jeffrey were joined by Roar Expert and Ladies Who League founder Mary Konstantopoulos to look back at how far women’s sport has come, and what everyone can do to keep it on its current upward trajectory.

We looked at a number of different issues, including:

Media coverage of women’s sport and how it can improve

Who the onus falls on to improve awareness of women’s sport

What changes and improvement need to be made to women’s sport as a whole

You can hear all our thoughts on those topics in the player above, but we want to hear what you think about women’s sport; how can media coverage improve? And what do the likes of AFLW, WBBL and W-League have to do to keep moving in the right direction?

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the podcast, so please do leave a comment or get in touch with us to tell us about any ideas or improvements you have in mind for the show.

And if you liked the podcast, why not check out our three other episodes?

» The Roar Podcast Episode 1: Money in sport

» The Roar Podcast Episode 2: Judging the success of a competition (without descending into code wars)

» The Roar Podcast Episode 3: The rise and rise of short-form sports