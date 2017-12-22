 

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Highlights: Big Bash BBL scores, blog

    Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

    Adelaide Oval, December 22, 2017

    Match 4 - KFC T20 Big Bash League 2017/2018

    		  
    Adelaide Strikers 1st Inn 6/163
    Sydney Thunder 1st Inn 110 all out
    Adelaide Strikers won the toss and elected to bat.
    Adelaide Strikers win by 53 runs
    Sydney Thunder Over: 17.4  RR: 5.55
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    A.J. Nair 23 22 0 1 104.55
    Adelaide Strikers
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    P.M. Siddle 3.0 0 6 2 2.00
    B. Laughlin* 3.4 0 26 4 7.09
    Last Wicket: A.L. Fekete, 1 (c. Ingram b. Laughlin) - 10/110

    The Adelaide Strikers will begin their Big Bash campaign on Friday at the Adelaide Oval when they take on the Sydney Thunder for their opener. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the BBL match, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.

    The Strikers haven’t had the best of times in the BBL over the past six seasons and they would like to remedy that.

    They have made the semi-finals just twice and never went on to enter the title decider, an unenvious record they share with just the Melbourne Renegades.

    They will be going up against the Sydney Thunder, who started off the season with a close, last-ball win against the Sydney Sixers.

    Captain Shane Watson led the way for the Thunder with a 46-ball 77 that included six sixes and six fours, after Mitchell McClenaghan had picked up a couple of wickets along with off-spinner Arjun Nair.

    They will look to make it two in two against a team that has traditionally struggled in the competition.

    Players to watch
    The Strikers will hope captain Travis Head can lead from the front with his strong-hitting and part-time offies.

    Head had a couple of starts on Australia’s tour of India recently in the ODI series, and then led them to a win with an unbeaten 48 on a seaming Guwahati surface in a T20I.

    That confidence should hold him in a good stead as he looks to usher in a new era in the Strikers’ history.

    The Thunder need Jos Buttler to fire after a lacklustre first game.

    He was dismissed for a duck as an opener but he is capable of providing his sides a real quick start.

    What is interesting to observe is that he had a woeful Bangladesh Premier League where he struggled to get going and made just 26 as his highest score.

    Prediction
    The Strikers will hold some of the edge playing at home and should start off favourites. Expect Thunder to fight hard but go down in another close encounter.

