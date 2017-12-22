Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Highlights: Big Bash BBL scores, blog

The Adelaide Strikers will begin their Big Bash campaign on Friday at the Adelaide Oval when they take on the Sydney Thunder for their opener. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the BBL match, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.
The Strikers haven’t had the best of times in the BBL over the past six seasons and they would like to remedy that.
They have made the semi-finals just twice and never went on to enter the title decider, an unenvious record they share with just the Melbourne Renegades.
They will be going up against the Sydney Thunder, who started off the season with a close, last-ball win against the Sydney Sixers.
Captain Shane Watson led the way for the Thunder with a 46-ball 77 that included six sixes and six fours, after Mitchell McClenaghan had picked up a couple of wickets along with off-spinner Arjun Nair.
They will look to make it two in two against a team that has traditionally struggled in the competition.
Players to watch
The Strikers will hope captain Travis Head can lead from the front with his strong-hitting and part-time offies.
Head had a couple of starts on Australia’s tour of India recently in the ODI series, and then led them to a win with an unbeaten 48 on a seaming Guwahati surface in a T20I.
That confidence should hold him in a good stead as he looks to usher in a new era in the Strikers’ history.
The Thunder need Jos Buttler to fire after a lacklustre first game.
He was dismissed for a duck as an opener but he is capable of providing his sides a real quick start.
What is interesting to observe is that he had a woeful Bangladesh Premier League where he struggled to get going and made just 26 as his highest score.
Prediction
The Strikers will hold some of the edge playing at home and should start off favourites. Expect Thunder to fight hard but go down in another close encounter.
10:45pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:45pm
A very one-sided encounter in the end. There were enough signs in the first innings that the pitch was a slowish, double-paced wicket which was making batting tougher but Carey did well to begin with and then that six-ball 12 from Jono Dean helped them get to over 160.
The Thunder needed a good start but Buttler’s lack of form continued – was dismissed for 10 – and then the rest of them fell away cheaply with the exception of Kurtis Petterson. Rashid Khan triggered the collapse and Laughlin finished it off with a four-fer.
Adelaide start off the campaign with a win while the Thunder will need to go back to the drawing board to see if they can change their batting around in any way.
Thanks for following, and hope to see you around tomorrow, again!
10:42pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:42pm
WICKET!
Over: 17.04
Score: 10/110
That’s the end of that, Fekete goes for a heave and ends up spooning it to the short-cover fielder. Bowled out for a mere 110, going down by 53 runs, the Thunder.
10:40pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:40pm
Over: 17.0
Score: 9/109
Couple of singles and a wicket from that Siddle over. Going through the motions for now but Nair’s still there looking to prove he can play this all-rounder’s role well.
10:37pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:37pm
Fekete is the last man in. Can they bat out the overs?
10:37pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:37pm
WICKET!
Over: 16.1
Score: 8/107
Siddle gets his second as Fawad has edged a slower one to the keeper. Number nine down as Ahmed walks back for out.
10:36pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:36pm
Over: 15.6
Score: 8/107
Nair wants to flick Laughlin away but ends up top-edging it over the keeper, and Jono Dean runs back and shells that one.
Couple of balls later, Carey misses a ball behind the stumps much like Buttler had done in the first innings – four byes,
is the result.
Two balls later, Nair slams his bat at one that’s on his pads and connects well – goes all the way for a SIX!
10:32pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:32pm
Over: 14.6
Score: 8/90
A single for Nair off the first ball of the Rashid over before Fawad gets off strike to a wide that Carey misses down the leg-side. Nair struggles through a couple of the next few as there’s no way he can pick up all those variations before managing a single.
A dot to end the Rashid over, as he finishes his four overs with figures of 2/22.
10:29pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:29pm
Over: 13.6
Score: 8/89
Laughlin doesn’t get the hat-trick but he has done enough to seal the match for his side.