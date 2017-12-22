Bravo, White lead Renegades to BBL win

A record-breaking five wickets from Dwayne Bravo and a Cam White batting clinic have helped the Melbourne Renegades cruise to a seven-wicket Big Bash League win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Bravo became the first international bowler to reach 400 T20 wickets as the Hurricanes spluttered to 8-164 batting first at Bellerive Oval.

The 34-year-old picked up three scalps in the final over to finish with 5-28.

It was Bravo’s first game for the Renegades since a serious hamstring injury suffered in January against the Perth Scorchers sidelined him for six months.

“I’m a bit humbled by it. Honestly I wasn’t aware,” he said when told about the milestone after the match.

“Playing the game, I was a bit cautious because of what happened last season.

“I’m happy that I’m able to come back with a bang.”

The Renegades lost Aaron Finch in the opening over of their chase but were barely troubled.

Coming in at first drop, White paired with Marcus Harris (50 from 34 balls) for a 113-run stand.

White carried his bat, smashing eight fours and two sixes in his 79 from 59 balls.

There were some brief jitters when Hobart import Jofra Archer bowled a double-wicket maiden in the 14th over to get rid of Harris and Tom Cooper for a duck.

Archer finished the pick of the bowlers with 2-17.

But White and fellow veteran Brad Hodge steadied the ship to guide the Renegades home with nine balls to spare in front of a crowd of 11,010.

Hodge got off the mark by smacking erratic debutant Aaron Summers onto the hill. The quick finished with unflattering figures of 0-31 from three overs.

Earlier, Hurricanes’ openers D’Arcy Short (34 from 19 balls) and Alex Doolan (26 from 21) got their side off to a quick start with a 53-run stand within six overs.

Ben McDermott then threatened to take the game away from the Renegades in the middle overs.

Targeting the short boundary, he hit spinner Brad Hogg for two sixes and a four in a 22-run 12th over but was undone for 34 trying to slog Bravo.

The West Indian allrounder returned at the death, picking up scalp No.400 with the final ball of the innings.