Late Perth goals sink Brisbane in A-League

Two goals in two minutes have given Perth a come-from-behind 2-1 win in Brisbane with Roar coach John Aloisi left bewildered after another decision went against his men.

The Roar were in the box seat, leading 1-0 late in the second half and searching for the buffer goal, until Perth duo Andy Keogh and Diego Castro combined to steer the Glory into fourth on the A-League ladder.

Returning off the bench after a three-game absence due to a groin injury, Keogh seemed to bring Castro to life.

The pair immediately looked likely but it wasn’t until the 80th minute that they turned the game on its head.

First it was Castro setting up Keogh, then two minutes later the roles were reversed as Castro put Perth in front.

Until that point the Roar had looked comfortable, without managing to land the killer blow.

Massimo Maccarone broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, controlling a pinpoint Fahid Ben Khalfallah pass to perfection before standing up two defenders and knocking a deflected shot into the side netting.

It was the 38-year-old’s sixth goal from 12 starts, but the Roar were left to rue the fact that there should have been more.

Maccarone was denied a brace early in the second half, the linesman raising his flag as the Italian fired his shot past Liam Reddy despite replays showing the Italian to be onside.

The decision could not be referred to the VAR, given the whistle had been blown before Maccarone had put the ball in the net.

“They come out during the week saying that they have to make sure that they keep the flag down when they’re not sure,” Roar coach John Aloisi said.

“If he’s sure that’s offside, then he shouldn’t be a linesman … that changed the game.

“They have to either get better or change, because if we’re not doing our job, believe me there’s change.”

The Roar remain in ninth with just two wins from 12 games this season, Sections of the 7031-strong crowd made their feelings known to players and staff following the game.

Perth coach Kenny Lowe agreed the Roar may have been hard done by, but said his side were equally deserving of the points.

“First half we did quite well, we got into great areas but were conservative, getting into the final third then turning around and coming back,” the coach said.

“The difference is when Andy does come on we’ve got a focal point.

“Sometimes you need an old cat (Keogh) instead of a young cat.”

Glory keeper Liam Reddy left the field with a suspected broken nose after a second half collision, while Xavier Torres finished the game with a tight groin.