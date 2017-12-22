Late Perth goals sink Brisbane in A-League

Two goals in two minutes have given Perth a come-from-behind 2-1 win in Brisbane with Roar coach John Aloisi left bewildered after another decision went against his men.
The Roar were in the box seat, leading 1-0 late in the second half and searching for the buffer goal, until Perth duo Andy Keogh and Diego Castro combined to steer the Glory into fourth on the A-League ladder.
Returning off the bench after a three-game absence due to a groin injury, Keogh seemed to bring Castro to life.
The pair immediately looked likely but it wasn’t until the 80th minute that they turned the game on its head.
First it was Castro setting up Keogh, then two minutes later the roles were reversed as Castro put Perth in front.
Until that point the Roar had looked comfortable, without managing to land the killer blow.
Massimo Maccarone broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, controlling a pinpoint Fahid Ben Khalfallah pass to perfection before standing up two defenders and knocking a deflected shot into the side netting.
It was the 38-year-old’s sixth goal from 12 starts, but the Roar were left to rue the fact that there should have been more.
Maccarone was denied a brace early in the second half, the linesman raising his flag as the Italian fired his shot past Liam Reddy despite replays showing the Italian to be onside.
The decision could not be referred to the VAR, given the whistle had been blown before Maccarone had put the ball in the net.
“They come out during the week saying that they have to make sure that they keep the flag down when they’re not sure,” Roar coach John Aloisi said.
“If he’s sure that’s offside, then he shouldn’t be a linesman … that changed the game.
“They have to either get better or change, because if we’re not doing our job, believe me there’s change.”
The Roar remain in ninth with just two wins from 12 games this season, Sections of the 7031-strong crowd made their feelings known to players and staff following the game.
Perth coach Kenny Lowe agreed the Roar may have been hard done by, but said his side were equally deserving of the points.
“First half we did quite well, we got into great areas but were conservative, getting into the final third then turning around and coming back,” the coach said.
“The difference is when Andy does come on we’ve got a focal point.
“Sometimes you need an old cat (Keogh) instead of a young cat.”
Glory keeper Liam Reddy left the field with a suspected broken nose after a second half collision, while Xavier Torres finished the game with a tight groin.
December 22nd 2017 @ 8:57am
Cool N Cold said | December 22nd 2017 @ 8:57am | ! Report
Not very sure, but seems Kristensen was replaced in the same minutes (80′) that Keogh scored. The one next to me said that Kristensen was replaced before Keogh scored.
Anyhow, the BR team changed after Kristensen was replaced. Why?
As for Gameiro, he could do nothing and his team mate did not want to pass him the ball.
Time to ask for a new coach, Popovic is available.
December 22nd 2017 @ 10:12am
KJ said | December 22nd 2017 @ 10:12am | ! Report
TK was never going to last the 90min. It does however show his importance to the team. They looked good with him out there.
CG? He looked good when he was on. I’m unsure what you mean by ‘he could do nothing’?
December 22nd 2017 @ 10:30am
Cool N Cold said | December 22nd 2017 @ 10:30am | ! Report
Watch the replay.
CG did not chase the ball at his vicinity to cover Hingert. Yes, he is a forward, but he should chase to cover his team mate. That is to say he did not do defense. That led to loss of the second goal later. And then his team mates did not pass the ball to him. Watch the replay if you have a video recorder.
Watch the replay of the 2 matches he had played. Weeks ago, he just do fouls. He does not seem to be able to dribble. He has not scored. “he could do nothing” is perhaps a too general description.
Something not relating to replying you, read Courier Mail, http://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/football/a-league/perth-glory-duo-andy-keogh-and-diego-castro-launch-lastgasp-comeback-to-sink-brisbane-roar/news-story/26f88d7f62fd4faf48c25bb4b4dc8377
December 22nd 2017 @ 11:09am
Cool N Cold said | December 22nd 2017 @ 11:09am | ! Report
ps read the comments by some fans of Courier Mail too.
December 22nd 2017 @ 5:11pm
Waz said | December 22nd 2017 @ 5:11pm | ! Report
Kristensen was replaced at 1-1 … in hindsight maybe he should have been changed earlier?
Why do Roar change when he’s not there – that’s simple, apart from the defensive screening he provides he is also an excellent and intelligent distributor of the ball. Roar are better in defence and attack with him there.
December 22nd 2017 @ 5:21pm
Waz said | December 22nd 2017 @ 5:21pm | ! Report
I think it was Napoleon who asked of one of his Generals “is he lucky?” Aloisi is certainly not lucky and seemingly unable to make his own luck.
The next few weeks/months will determine his professional coaching career I believe. Seemingly he genuinely believes in what he’s doing when increasingly those around him don’t seem to (some fans included judging by the chants).
The VAR again letting us down, the offside call was human error from an official with a track record for always doing that and the handball is a penalty everyday of the week. Why do we bother with the VAR?
But even at 2-0 I recon 2-2 would have been the end result, fitness and a weakening side as JA went to the bench would have seen to that and – despite the pain – it was a footballing pleasure watching Castro and Keogh at work, albeit for just 25 minutes lol.
And Maccarone – will every junior striker in Australia look at what this elder statesman is doing, some of his work is outstanding and most if not all Australian strikers just aren’t anywhere near his level. If we have to have aging marquees at least let’s learn from them …
December 22nd 2017 @ 5:52pm
steve said | December 22nd 2017 @ 5:52pm | ! Report
There is nothing to be learnt from blatant diving which should have landed him a card fro simulation. The VAR cant even get that right. Was blatant for all to see from a poor first touch.
December 22nd 2017 @ 6:04pm
Waz said | December 22nd 2017 @ 6:04pm | ! Report
Carstro dives, Berisha dives, Leroy George dives, Kamau dives, it goes on … yes it’s wrong but it does not and should not distract from the work he does when he’s not diving.
A good coach should be able to edit that game down and show the great work Maccarone does. A better coach would include the dive and say “if I ever catch you doing that I’ll cut your knackers off”.
Seriously, are you so precious you can’t appreciate talent?
December 22nd 2017 @ 9:46pm
Insideman said | December 22nd 2017 @ 9:46pm | ! Report
Sorry Waz but Maccarone is not what the Roar need. They need someone who is mobile, fit, skilful, hard working, get to the ball first, good in the air and can really hold up a ball. Maccarone only has a bit of skill, not sufficient in today’s game. Suggest you contrast his performance with that of Keogh who demonstrates everything which Maccarone is not. That’s the kind of marquee required by the Roar not somebody who can’t even get back onside. Questions really need to be asked about that acquisition especially when McClaren was let go. How does Maccarone benefit the team over McClaren? The Roar need 11 players on the paddock for the whole game, not someone who needs to have spells. Take your point that he has some nice touches. He should come on as a sub for the last 20 mins. To correct you about handball, it is only a penalty if it is a deliberate action. Wont comment about the incident to which you refer. The problem with most refs and pundits is that they don’t understand that rule. The offside decision to which you refer was bot only wrong but in direct contradiction to the FIFA directive which indicates that any benefit of doubt must go to the attacking team. Most officials apply the opposite. , as clearly was the case last night.
December 22nd 2017 @ 10:23pm
Waz said | December 22nd 2017 @ 10:23pm | ! Report
“Sorry Waz but Maccarone is not what the Roar need“
I didn’t say he was and I agree that’s debatable. I said every young Australian striker should look at what this “elder statesman” does. His ability to receive a ball, control and hold it under pressure and either find a pass or a shot at goal is excellent. No Australian player comes even close – how good would Maclaren be with those skills? And it’s way more than “nice touches” if you watch him.
“(Keogh) That’s the kind of marquee required by the Roar not somebody who can’t even get back onside”
All strikers loiter offside, not just Maccarone. Keogh last night was deliberately off side for the goal he scored. Strikers are coached this way and have been for a decade or more so you can’t level that as a criticism of Maccarone
“especially when McClaren was let go”
C’mon, Maclaren wasn’t “let go” he was off contract and chose to exercise his freedom of movement and go overseas.
“To correct you about handball, it is only a penalty if it is a deliberate action”
How do you know it wasn’t a deliberate action? How can a referee know it’s a deliberate action unless the player fess’s up? I know the rule and Roar conceded a similar penalty v SFC, Adelaide one just week. That was a penalty every day of the week …. presumably the the ref can’t have seen it.
On Roars “recruitment” in general
I agree there’s many questions. What’s not in question is that JA had the time and money to assemble this squad so if he wanted Maccarone as his marquee at the very least he needed a creative attacking midfielder behind him and – in JAs 4231 – two fast paced wingers outside. That’s the bit he hasn’t got right having decided on Maccers imo
December 23rd 2017 @ 11:17am
Insideman said | December 23rd 2017 @ 11:17am | ! Report
Waz,Just a couple of clarifying points: I hope you are not holding up Maccarone as a striker role model for Australian kids. The deft touches are nice but apart from that ???????????? That part of his game certainly sets an example but other parts do not including his lack of mobilty.
As regards the use of offside there is a big difference between tactical offside and the ability to get back onside. My comments refer to the latter. Maccarone walks back because he has not got the physical capability to do otherwise. Sometimes he cannot get into scoring positions in the box because he cannot keep up with play (something noted by our esteemed Fox commentators recently). If you are not in an onside position you cannot defend, something which is expected of the modern day striker although I acknowledge that there would be exceptions to this rule if the team balance is right.
Note your comments about McLaren leaving but the reports I have read indicate that the Roar offer was and I quote “disgusting” and “highly disrespectful”. $200000 on offer for the one of the A league’s highest goalscorers? He was made an offer he had to refuse, so in my book he was let go. In addition he was someone who could be relied upon in the future as a building block to long term success. History will now define the wisdom of that decision for both player and club.
Interesting comment about penalty kicks. The referee, as hard as it may be, must decide if the handball is deliberate. It is not automatic. If they cannot do the job then they should be trained or replaced by people who will.
Although I agree with your comments regarding getting the right players to service Maccarone’s game perhaps the better plan would be to get a striker which would suit the capabilities of the rest of the team.
December 23rd 2017 @ 8:37am
Cool N Cold said | December 23rd 2017 @ 8:37am | ! Report
Dear Insideman,
You mentioned, “To correct you about handball, it is only a penalty if it is a deliberate action.”
Yes, the rule really says so. However, also consider “Harry Kewell Red Card for Hand Ball vs Ghana 2010 FIFA World Cup …” Easily you can watch the video in youtube.
Obviously, Kewell was not deliberate. But why penalty? And yes, some may argue that Kewell was deliberate. However, my point is that should a hand be right in front of the goal blocking the ball going in (and the hand not being deliberately there), the ruling counts the deliberation 2nd, the position of the hand first.
Yes, handball is judged by deliberate or not deliberate. However, there is a pre-condition. This pre-condition is that should the hand is not “there in the path of the ball”, will the ball be surely go into the net.
Example, if a defender deliberately hands a ball despite the ball will surely not go along its path to go into the net, it is a penalty case. It is because that his handling may take away the chance of his opponent to score.
I am not challenging your saying and I am not referring to the match BR vs Perth Glory in particular. I just want to take this opportunity to discuss “handball issues”. I am sure you know well. And I just want some new fans to the game to experience the complication of “handball issues”
Merry X’mas
December 23rd 2017 @ 8:38am
Cool N Cold said | December 23rd 2017 @ 8:38am | ! Report
I think Macarone is better than McClaren.
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:09am
Cool N Cold said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:09am | ! Report
“He should come on as a sub for the last 20 mins.”
Why Maccarone should come on as a sub?
The reason is that he is aged?
Cahill, also 38, was not playing regularly but he played more than 120 minutes (including additional and extra time) in the match Australia vs Syria months ago.
Maccarone plays well these days. He moves back to defend also.
December 23rd 2017 @ 2:52pm
j,binnie said | December 23rd 2017 @ 2:52pm | ! Report
Insideman – “What Roar need” is an extremely complex question to answer and cannot be “solved” by pointing at one man’s pluses or minuses.
Roar’s problems are much deeper than that.
For instance comparing Maccarone with McLaren is showing a deep seated naivety as to what a player has in his “arsenal” to contribute to a team’s overall effectiveness.
In days gone by Maccarone would have been best described as a “target man”, an experienced “strong man” haunting an opponents penalty area with a definite physical challenge to the usual double centre -backs.
On the other hand McLaren,slight of build but extremely quick, would be better described as a “feed off” striker, one who works best in finding the spaces created by others.
That simple investigation brings us back to” recruitment” and how it is applied.
McLaren came to Roar from Perth ,where, mostly used as a substitute,he scored goals regularly “playing off” an excellent “target man” in Keogh.
So how was he used at Roar?. Let’s forget replacing that excellent “target man” in Berisha.
Someone decided McLaren didn’t need that luxury and in doing so immediately curbed that side of his game by asking him to fill both roles, the true “target man” role being outside his physical capability.
And so the lad moved on to greener pastures and once again “recruitment ” came to the fore with his replacement, a “new McLaren or another Berisha???, the “target man” getting the nod..
That brings us up to today and how the present squad of players are being used to gain the best form they have to offer.
All during the last 2 years Matt Mackay has retained his attacking midfield role despite the fact that in that time it is doubtful if he has scored 2 or 3 goals. He is still as busy as ever but his ability to find men with crucial passes has also diminished.
The latest recruit Khalfalla has obviously been a very clever player in his day but age is also affecting his pace and maybe it is time to get him to change his style of game away from the usual wing play he has provided ,and get him into a position where his skill and knowledge could be used to better effect.
Silva does a similar game for Perth popping up here there and everywhere to try and create mayhem.
The French import is also good looking player but again we find him starting in almost new positions every week so that as an incumbent to the team he must be wondering just what his role is (shades of Broich in the same time zone).
Roar are not a bad team but ever so gradually they have been converted into a formation of play that even has the most knowledgeable of fans scratching their heads and wondering. Cheers jb.
December 22nd 2017 @ 6:14pm
The Phantom Commissioner said | December 22nd 2017 @ 6:14pm | ! Report
Our rollercoaster season continues, probably on the balance of play a draw would have been the fairest result but i’ll take a win all day. Castro beginning to show his class as is normally the case, he doesnt normally get going till around this stage of the season. Looking forward to seeing Castro and Italiano getting some time on the pitch together.
December 22nd 2017 @ 6:20pm
Waz said | December 22nd 2017 @ 6:20pm | ! Report
“On the balance of play” you should have lost 3 or 4 nil. Not even a debate.
But should have/could have/would doesn’t count and you got two good goals. Only one side deserved to win last night – Glory cos they got two goals.
December 22nd 2017 @ 6:39pm
Lionheart said | December 22nd 2017 @ 6:39pm | ! Report
OK, can someone help me here. I’m on the road and caught just some of last night’s game on the ABC steaming call. They said that Keogh was a mile offside for one of the goals, that was both live and then they repeated that after watching a replay. I’ve seen relays but they, as usual, don’t show the wide angle. Was he offside?
If so, that would be the second week in a row where Glory have scored from an offside play, but overlooked. Surely the ABC was wrong.
I can understand the frustration of Roar fans, not only has Aloisi completely changed the character of the club on-field, but boy are we having a bad run with linesman. If there is one area the VAR is needed. it’s these onjective, Y/N calls.
December 22nd 2017 @ 7:52pm
Waz said | December 22nd 2017 @ 7:52pm | ! Report
Nah, not offside.
Keogh did what most/all strikers do – wait in an offside position but as he didn’t touch the ball/interfere with play he wasn’t considered offside.
So ball to the right, Castro collects while Keogh is offside in the middle, play catches up with him putting him onside, runs up and scores. All good.
December 22nd 2017 @ 11:53pm
j,binnie said | December 22nd 2017 @ 11:53pm | ! Report
Waz – Have they changed the rules.? When the substitute goalkeeper belted the ball down field at the point the ball left his foot both Keogh and Castro were in what used to be called offside positions when the ball was last played forward. By the time the ball reached Castro he had moved back in front of Roar’s backline but Keogh was still in an offside position.They ,between them scored a nice goal.I was puzzled,not so much by the goal ,but the fact that not one of the commentators even mentioned the fact about where they were when the goalie kicked the ball downfield…
Hence my question,have they changed the rules? Cheers jb.
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:01am
Cool N Cold said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:01am | ! Report
JB,
Offside or not offside has always been an issue.
However, clearly, both Keogh and Castro were both offside. When Castro got the ball he should be flagged for offside. This shows how poor A-league’s referees are.
Watch the video in https://www.foxsports.com.au/football/a-league/match-centre/HAL2017-181201
Castro was clearly offside by at least 10 meters when the ball left the goalie’s foot.
Maybe, there is a point for discussion. Maybe, the referee was confused by the rule saying that “no offside at the defending half”. However, both Keogh and Castro were at the attacking half. Maybe, the referee was thinking that the goalie was at the defending half.
The referees make mistakes every week.
December 23rd 2017 @ 2:10pm
Waz said | December 23rd 2017 @ 2:10pm | ! Report
I watched the video and it’s not clear Castro is offside from that. Apart from you I’ve heard no suggestion he was offside and watching the stadium replay it showed he was on side. Much as I hate the VAR I’m pretty sure it would have picked up off side.
December 23rd 2017 @ 2:12pm
Waz said | December 23rd 2017 @ 2:12pm | ! Report
jb. Castro was considered on side when the ball was kicked.
Keogh was offside but not deemed interfering with play so as he returned to an inside position before scoring he was good.
December 23rd 2017 @ 5:34pm
j,binnie said | December 23rd 2017 @ 5:34pm | ! Report
Waz – suggest you look at the link Cool suggested and bring your stop button into play. If you still think Castro and Keogh were not offside when the goalkeeper sent his booted clearance down field than so be it. After all it is Christmas and a few “gifts” don’t go astray..
Greetings to you and yours Cheers jb.d
December 23rd 2017 @ 6:10pm
Waz said | December 23rd 2017 @ 6:10pm | ! Report
jb. Keogh was definitely off side but the video shown in the stadium during the VAR review showed Castro on side at the point the ball was cleared. So all good sadly for Roar.
Have a great Christmas jb.
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:21pm
Lionheart said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:21pm | ! Report
so the ABC got it right, a mile off-side, but maybe I had the wrong man. That’s two games six points for Glory, from offside goals. Refereeing is bad.
December 23rd 2017 @ 11:05pm
Waz said | December 23rd 2017 @ 11:05pm | ! Report
No. Keogh was offside but not interfering with play so not an offence. By the time he scored he’d been played on again
December 22nd 2017 @ 7:33pm
Cool N Cold said | December 22nd 2017 @ 7:33pm | ! Report
Lowe won Aloisi.
Lowe deliberately not started Keogh and had him on in the second half. Lowe won with a good game plan. On the other hand, Aloisi have never had an astute arrangement. Cannot remember any in his 2 and 1/2 years of tenure.
December 23rd 2017 @ 2:15pm
Waz said | December 23rd 2017 @ 2:15pm | ! Report
Agree with Keogh being a good move, I would have started Akbari over FBK and brought the experience on later in the game.
By the time Keogh has an impact though Roar could have been 3 or 4 nil up and would have been 2-0 up if not for an obvious error by the assistant ref.
December 22nd 2017 @ 11:46pm
Chopper said | December 22nd 2017 @ 11:46pm | ! Report
John Aloisi will be shaking in his boots as the owners have given him the dreaded vote of confidence.