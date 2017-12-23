Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Highlights: BBL Big Bash scores, blog

The Melbourne Renegades will have the home ground advantage as they face the Brisbane Heat at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 7:20pm (AEDT).
After starting the season in just the right way, both the Renegades and the Heat will look for a second victory to claim top spot on the ladder early in the tournament.
The Renegades powered home with the bat against the Hurricanes only losing three wickets in what was a moderate run chase, and the Heat beat the Stars after posting a massive two hundred and six in the first innings.
With fines handed out for players who have contributed to slow over rates, this might be a brisk affair and batting first could be the decisive advantage with scoreboard pressure proving vital in some of the early matches.
Both sides have quality everywhere – power and skill with the bat and a variety of bowling options that ask serious questions throughout an entire innings. As a result, many pundits had these two sides high on the pre-competition hypothetical ladders.
Prediction
The Heat look like finalists in this competition and despite being the away team in this one, should find a way past the Renegades in what will be an explosive encounter between two very solid line-ups.
10:36pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:36pm | ! Report
A great win for the Renegades against the Heat at Etihad Stadium on a playing surface that threw up plenty of challenges for both teams.
The home side started with spin and busted through the top order of the Heat in the early overs with Brendon McCullum being the prize wicket. The Heat did manage to steady through the middle overs yet never got their run rate above seven and bumbled their way to 132 after Ben Cutting’s hitting threatened to post something far more impressive before holding out in the deep.
Both Kane Richardson and Jack Wildermuth were excellent with the ball through the middle overs and were the real match winners for the men in red.
The spinners were influential in the innings and a precursor to what would occur when the Renegades took to the crease. A similar pattern emerged with the ball skidding on a little low and making shot making difficult for batsmen.
Cameron White commanded the game and took control with an excellent half century before holding out in the deep and Tom Cooper also achieved his milestone, before eventually striking the winning runs in the penultimate over with veteran Brad Hodge at his side.
In what looked like being an easy victory for the Renegades, the conditions proved to be far more difficult than they appeared early on and some of the errors in the Heat batting seemed understandable with the inconsistent surface.
The Renegades launch to the top of the ladder and the Heat remain hot on their heels as the ‘Bash’ takes shape for 2017/18.
With the Heat about to welcome back some key personnel they still should prove a threat in this competition and the Renegades look a force with depth in all areas.
10:24pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:24pm | ! Report
Game over. The Renegades have beaten the Heat in Melbourne. Match report to follow in ten minutes. Thanks for being on board on The Roar tonight and be sure to join the coverage over the Christmas period. Merry Christmas all and I’ll see you all on boxing day at the ‘G’.
10:22pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:22pm | ! Report
End of Innings
Tom Cooper emulates the shot and the Renegades win with eight balls to spare.
Over: 18.4
Score: 3/137
10:20pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:20pm | ! Report
SIX!
After eighteen overs, the Renegades require 10 of the final twelve balls. Brad Hodge belts the second ball of the over for a maximum.
Over: 18.2
Score: 3/131
10:18pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:18pm | ! Report
After eighteen overs, the Renegades require 10 of the final twelve balls.
Over: 18.0
Score: 3/123
10:17pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:17pm | ! Report
11 required off 14 balls.
10:15pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:15pm | ! Report
Surely the experience of Hodge will get the Renegades home?
Over: 17.2
Score: 3/120
10:14pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:14pm | ! Report
Brad Hodge comes to the wicket.
10:13pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:13pm | ! Report
WICKET!
White tries to clear the fence one more time and holds out in the deep. The plot thickens and the Heat still have a sniff.
Over: 16.5
Score: 3/118
10:11pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:11pm | ! Report
This could be the match winning over, plenty of twos and a wide thrown in for good measure.
Over: 16.4
Score: 2/117
10:09pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:09pm | ! Report
FOUR!
Cooper smashes a length ball to the long-on fence.
Over: 16.2
Score: 2/113
10:08pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:08pm | ! Report
Cutting starts a new over.
Over: 16.1
Score: 2/108