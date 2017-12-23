 

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Highlights: BBL Big Bash scores, blog

    Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat

    Etihad Stadium, December 23, 2017

    Match 6 - KFC T20 Big Bash League 2017/2018

    		  
    Brisbane Heat 1st Inn 8/132
    Melbourne Renegades 1st Inn 3/137
    Melbourne Renegades won the toss and elected to bowl.
    Melbourne Renegades win by 7 wickets
    Melbourne Renegades Over: 18.4  RR: 6.52
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    T.L.W. Cooper* 52 44 2 2 118.18
    B.J. Hodge 9 4 0 1 225.00
    Brisbane Heat
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    M.T. Steketee* 3.4 0 35 0 9.55
    J.K. Lalor 3.0 0 17 0 5.67
    Last Wicket: C.L. White, 51 (c. Steketee b. Cutting) - 3/118

    The Melbourne Renegades will have the home ground advantage as they face the Brisbane Heat at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 7:20pm (AEDT).

    After starting the season in just the right way, both the Renegades and the Heat will look for a second victory to claim top spot on the ladder early in the tournament.

    The Renegades powered home with the bat against the Hurricanes only losing three wickets in what was a moderate run chase, and the Heat beat the Stars after posting a massive two hundred and six in the first innings.

    With fines handed out for players who have contributed to slow over rates, this might be a brisk affair and batting first could be the decisive advantage with scoreboard pressure proving vital in some of the early matches.

    Both sides have quality everywhere – power and skill with the bat and a variety of bowling options that ask serious questions throughout an entire innings. As a result, many pundits had these two sides high on the pre-competition hypothetical ladders.

    Prediction
    The Heat look like finalists in this competition and despite being the away team in this one, should find a way past the Renegades in what will be an explosive encounter between two very solid line-ups.

    Stuart Thomas is a sports writer and educator who made the jump from Roar Guru to Expert in 2017. An ex-trainee professional golfer, his sporting passions are broad with particular interests in football, AFL and rugby league. His love of sport is only matched by his passion for gardening and self-sustainability. Follow him on Twitter @stuartthomas72.

