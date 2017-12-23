Bird ready to step up, Paine set to play

Jackson Bird is ready to step up in the expected absence of Australia’s hobbled spearhead Mitchell Starc, while Tim Paine is set to take the gloves in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.

Australia, having reclaimed the urn with a crushing victory in Perth, are yet to reveal the XI who will be gunning for a 4-0 lead in the five-Test series.

Starc, who is nursing a bruised heel, is yet to be officially ruled out. He entered the MCG on Saturday without the help of crutches but was a frustrated bystander throughout training.

Starc, wearing a compression sock on his landing foot, had a long chat with coach Darren Lehmann and on-duty selector Greg Chappell.

Lehmann and Chappell’s message didn’t seem to be one of encouragement for the left-armer, who risks further damage if he bowls before making a full recovery from the setback he had suffered in Perth.

“I’ve just got to prepare as if I’m going to play,” Bird told reporters.

“I’ll be ready.

“I haven’t played a Test match since this game last year, so I’ve been ready to go for 12 months basically.”

Paine also failed to take part in Australia’s first session at the Test venue, having stayed at home after his father-in-law had a stroke.

Back-up keeper Peter Handscomb has worked on his glovework at the MCG but Paine is expected to leave Hobart on Sunday and take his place in the team.

“Tim’s one of the most mentally strong players I’ve ever played with,” Bird said of his Tasmanian teammate.

“If there’s anybody who can compartmentalise that (and perform well), I think it’s him.

“The thoughts of the Australian team, our families and I think as well as the Australian public are all with Bonnie and Tim through this tough time.

“Hopefully, we see Tim on Boxing Day but it’s fully understandable if he needs time with his family.”

Starc’s importance on an upcoming tour of South Africa is not lost on Australia, while Pat Cummins knows first hand how the niggle can become something far more serious.

Cummins’ six years of injury hell started when with a bruised heel on Test debut in Johannesburg. Follow-up scans revealed a bone-stress injury.

“It’s a funny kind of injury. It’s not super common but, if it’s not treated well, it can drag on for a long time,” Cummins said.

“I chatted to him about it.

“You can’t strap it differently; you can’t try to bowl off the other foot. It’s hard to hide from, so it’s just trying to get it early enough and not really damage it. He knows all that – the staff know all that.”

Another factor weighing on selectors’ minds is the prospect of some long days in the field.

“It’s pretty flat … you really have to hit the wicket hard,” Bird said.

Michael Salvatore, serving as MCG curator until Matthew Page starts his new gig, says the drop-in deck will produce a result.

“We’ve had drop-ins here for 19 years and we’ve only had one draw,” Salvatore said.