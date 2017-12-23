Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash preview and prediction

The Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat clash at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night, with both sides having claimed victory in their opening games of the season. The Prophet now has four victories in a row – can he pick a fifth straight winner at the Etihad?

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat at Etihad Stadium

Head-to-head: Melbourne Renegades 5, Brisbane Heat 2

Last five: Melbourne Renegades 4, Brisbane Heat 1 Melbourne Renegades 13-man squad

Aaron Finch (C), Dwayne Bravo, Tom Cooper, Marcus Harris, Brad Hodge, Brad Hogg, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth. Brisbane Heat 13-man squad

Brendon McCullum (C), Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Gannon, Sam Heazlett, Shadab Khan, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson, Alex Ross, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson.

Both the Renegades and Heat will be looking to make it back-to-back victories to start BBL7 when they clash at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

The Renegades are on a quick two-day back up, having accounted for the Hurricanes convincingly in Hobart on Thursday night by seven wickets.

The Heat were firing on Wednesday night as they racked up a massive 7/206 before defending the total to secure a 15-run victory over the Stars in Brisbane.

Big batting battle – Cameron White vs Brendon McCullum

The man they call the Bear was in imperious form on Thursday night, scoring 79 not out from 59 balls to guide his team home against the Hurricanes.

White, at 34 years of age, appears a batsman at the peak of his powers, and you could argue he is a far more rounded and accomplished batsman than when he played his 88 ODIs for Australia.

Brendon McCullum reminded everyone on Wednesday night that he means business again this year, swinging from the hip from Ball 1 to score 40 from just 22 balls.

With Chris Lynn still out, the Heat need McCullum to set the tempo early in the innings.

Big bowling battle – Mohammed Nabi vs Shadab Khan

Both overseas spinners showed signs of what they could offer in their first game at their respective franchises. Nabi managed 1/25 from his 4 overs on a ground which is difficult for spinners to defend at Bluestone.

Khan took 2/41 from 4 overs and, while he proved a bit expansive, he also showed his wicket-taking capabilities by prizing out two key players in Maxwell and Wright.

Ground dynamic – Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium, with its drop-in wickets, can be on the slower side, however those wickets generally play fairly well for batsmen.

It’s not the biggest ground and, with the covered roof, the ball has the propensity to travel. The side batting first will be looking to score 175 plus, if the wicket is true, to be confident of victory.

The Prophet’s pick (3-1) – Melbourne Renegades

“The Gades are a good bet at home here on their home deck. The Heat are missing Lynnsanity again and, despite winning, some of their bowlers paddled a bit against the Stars.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank

(Running Tally is -4-3 Units – Before Sixers v Scorchers game at 4.10pm today)

7 Units on the Renegades to win at $1.65.

1.5 Units on Cameron White to score 25+ into a Renegades win at $2.80.

1.5 Units on the Renegades to win by either 1-20 runs or 1-4 wickets at $5.50.