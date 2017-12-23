How England can still go down swinging

The loss of Ben Stokes was always going to be massive, but the impact was so big it brought down any chance England had to win the Ashes Down Under.

There’s no better man than Steve Smith to fully comprehend how big that loss is. It was under his captaincy of Rising Pune Supergiant that Ben Stokes produced the finest all-round performance in the history of the IPL, singlehandedly taking them to the finals with his return of 363 runs and 12 wickets in 12 matches.

No doubt when Pune came up short in the final the team didn’t hesitate to note how badly the fiery all-rounder was missed.

In the Ashes he was expected to deliver in the same way, but unfortunately his controversies prevented him from making the trip and left Joe Root answering more questions about his off-field antics than his on-field tactics.

The team was undoubtedly affected by it, but as a professional unit in the international arena you are trained to handle these situations.

England had the team to challenge Aussies. James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Joe Root – the team was supposed to rally behind them, but unfortunately none of them, with the exception of Anderson, have produced the performances they would have liked.

Australia had Steve Smith stand up in the first Test with a patient 141 not out and in the third Test with a counterattacking 239 to send shivers down the opposition spine.

On the other hand, Joe Root looked a man with too many things on his plate, and that led to his underperformance, with return of 176 runs in last three Tests. Even more disappointing has been Alastair Cook, who scored 766 runs in 2010-11 Ashes campaign and was called upon to provide again.

But the shining lights have been two unknowns. Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan both seemed capable of saving England from precarious positions and were able to control the damage for a brief time. Even James Vince looked elegant.

Johny Bairstow has shown the guts to fight it out in the middle, but the tailenders have lacked and have been unable to withstand the ripples created by the Aussie pace trio.

Moeen Ali, who many thought would be the trump card after Stokes couldn’t be part of team, has been the weakest link, with no substantial batting performances and often falling prey to Nathan Lyon. His bowling has yielded just four wickets in three matches – not good numbers for England’s number one spinner.

Craig Overton who has fought tooth and nail but is unlikely to play the remaining matches after fracturing his ribs.

If England want a chance to go down swinging, the best way forward will be to move all the best players up the order – in other words, move Joe Root to third and Jonny Bairstow a spot up to number five.

Dawid Malan deserves the promotion to number four following his show at Perth. James Vince has shown he is good from word go. Ben Foakes, who got the nod ahead of Jos Butler, is a risk worth taking, as that frees up Bairstow from his dual responsibility of batting and keeping.

Moeen Ali deserves to be backed. This being Ali’s first taste of Ashes series, perhaps the pressure got the better of him, but his performances over the past year have shown that he is the man for the future and deserves support.

The 20-year-old Mason Crane could debut as England have lacked the variety with all four right-hand medium-fast bowling option, and on pitch where batting becomes relatively easy as the ball goes old, the extra pace can be used to unsettle the batsmen with a barrage of short pitch stuff.

With leggie Crane in the team England will have the much-needed variety to boost the attack.

Hence if England win the toss, they should bat first and get at least 500 runs on the Melbourne track. To do that England’s best batsmen should be facing more deliveries, not shielding themselves down the order.

The biggest challenge for Root’s captaincy will be prising out the Australian batting line-up, which has undone England until now, and the bar for both batting and fielding needs to go a notch higher up.

Australia are firm favourites to clean up England 5-0 unless weather dictates otherwise, but England can go down all guns blazing.

With the Ashes now firmly in the grip of Australia, the complacency could creep in at some stages, and England need to leave no stone unturned to take that opportunity.