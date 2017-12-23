Lyon roars into my 2017 Test XI

Well, it’s that time of year again Roarers.

Yes, the moment you’ve all been patiently waiting for over the last 12 months, the most anticipated moment of 2017: my second annual world Test team of the year.

Here’s my team and brief justifications (though probably less brief than those of the NSP) for my selections. Yes, there are a couple of Tests to go, including an Ashes Boxing Day clash and the inaugural four-day Test (shudder) between Zimbabwe and South Africa, but I don’t expect these matches to affect the makeup of the side.

Dean Elgar

Innings: 20

Runs: 1097

Centuries: 5

Average: 54.85

Clearly the standout opener of 2017, the dogged left-hander compiled over 1000 runs at 55 to finish third on the overall runscorers’ list. A very fine twelve months for a batsman who has improved out of sight since his pair on debut at the hands of Mitchell Johnson.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Innings: 18

Runs: 1140

Centuries: 4

Average: 67.05

India’s indomitable first drop completes a stalwart opening pair. Perhaps a bit harsh to remove him from his preferred position at No. 3 given he is 2017’s top runscorer, but as has often been the case in recent years the field has been dominated by middle-order batsmen, with a relative scarcity of quality opening talent.

Pujara has had a monumental 2017, having piled up 1140 runs, mostly at home. He will be keen to continue to push his away credentials when India face a South African tour early next year.

Kane Williamson

Innings: 10

Runs: 566

Centuries: 3

Average: 62.88

The New Zealand skipper has played just seven Tests this year but has made three centuries and averaged 62.88 over those matches. Two of those tons came against a potent South African attack.

It is Williamson’s runs against tough opposition that gave him the edge over fellow heavy scorers Hashim Amla and Joe Root.

Steve Smith (c)

Innings: 18

Runs: 1127

Centuries: 5

Average: 70.43

Just a gut-feel selection here. Definitely up for debate.

Virat Kohli

Innings: 16

Runs: 1059

Centuries: 5

Average: 75.64

Like Pujara, Kohli played a lot of his cricket at home in 2017, but it’s hard to argue with three double centuries in a single calendar year. A scary proposition to come in at No. 5 in this side.

Mushfiqur Rahim

Innings: 16

Runs: 766

Centuries: 2

Average: 54.71

Perhaps a controversial selection, but the Bangladeshi captain has had an excellent year with the bat, notching both his tons away from home against quality Kiwi and Indian attacks. Mushfiqur has led from the front as Bangladesh competed strongly against quality opposition in 2017.

Wriddhiman Saha

Innings: 14

Runs: 423

Centuries: 2

Average: 42.3

In a generally quiet year for wicketkeepers, Saha’s two centuries were an excellent return, while his glovework is widely acknowledged by experts to be close to the best in current international cricket. It was Saha’s proficiency behind the stumps and multiple centuries that elevated him above the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Quinton de Kock in 2017.

Kagiso Rabada

Innings: 18

Wickets: 54

Strike rate: 38.5

Average: 20.96

The only pace bowler in the top five wicket-takers for 2017, at the age of 22 Rabada is shaping into a bowler of frightening potential. Dale Steyn’s heir apparent was devastating this year – his yorker to remove England’s Dawid Malan on debut would have cleaned up many more accomplished Test batsmen.

Josh Hazlewood

Innings: 17

Wickets: 31

Strike rate: 58.9

Average: 24.8

Though lacking the extreme pace or prodigious swing of his teammate Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood’s relentless accuracy and startling bounce has continued to produce rewards for Australia.

Though other pace bowlers may have taken more wickets in 2017, Hazlewood’s record this year is phenomenal when considered in the context of Australia’s tough away assignment in India. He has also been a key contributor to the home side’s comfortable Ashes victory.

Nathan Lyon

Innings: 19

Wickets: 60

Strike rate: 50.6

Average: 22.91

It has been a phenomenal year for the Australian offspinner, who sits atop the wickets chart for 2017, despite often facing unfamiliar conditions and strong batting sides. Most impressively, Lyon found a way to achieve formerly elusive success on subcontinent wickets, and was a key part of Australia’s ability to push India to the final Test.

James Anderson

Innings: 19

Wickets: 51

Strike rate: 43.1

Average: 16.86

Though England’s all-time leading wicket taker has not generally faced difficult opposition or conditions this year (apart from the current Ashes tour), it is difficult to ignore an average that no other bowler to take more than 20 wickets this year has come close to.

With typical skill, Anderson has demolished hapless visiting sides and produced a comparatively decent return in the ongoing Ashes series.

12th man: Joe Root

