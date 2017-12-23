My mate ‘Catchy’ was the greatest halfback I ever saw

When the news came through Friday that Wallabies legend Ken Catchpole had died at age 78 after a long illness memories flooded back.
Born three weeks apart, the first time we met was in 1951, when Catchy was playing rugby in the Coogee Prep first XV and I was playing five-eighth for Mosman Prep.
Catchy seemed to be in five places at once – if he wasn’t making a break, he was firing off bullet passes to his number ten or coming from nowhere with a diving tackle to stop a Mosman try.
Just after half-time he had his ear torn from the top to halfway down. His father was understandably upset and wanted his son to go to hospital to have the deep wound stitched – his ear was just hanging.
“No way,” said Catchy, “We’ll do it when the game is finished”.
And that’s exactly what he did after his ear was reattached to his head with sticking plaster.
I can’t remember the score, but Catchy was the difference – a big difference in a big scoreline; he was simply brilliant.
We met again six years later when Catchy was at Scots and I was at Kings.
We were the number ones in the GPS tennis final at White City and Catchy won the first eight points in a flash to lead two-love. Somehow I managed to find his measure to win the next 12 games and the final, so we ended our school careers at one apiece.
Rugby Videos See more »
But rugby fans didn’t have to wait long for his brilliance to shine through at senior level.
After spending 1958 in the Randwick colts, where he was an obvious standout, Catchy walked into the club’s first-grade side, and he won his first NSW cap in 1959 and his first Wallaby cap in 1961.
The latter should have been in 1959 too, but when he debuted for his country he was 21 years and 354 days old, and he was not only captain but coach as well, defeating Fiji.
Needless to say, Catchy was magnificent.
His 26 games for NSW and 27-cap Wallaby career – 13 as captain – came to a shuddering halt in 1968 at the hands of All Black Colin Meads at the SCG.
Catchy’s leg was caught in a ruck and Meads walked off with the other, ripping Catchy in half from his groin to well up his spine – a horrific injury that thoroughly deserved a red card.
The referee was Dr Roger Vanderfield, the boss of Royal North Shore Hospital, who knew exactly the enormity of Catchy’s suffering – and did nothing.
Those of us at the ground that day have never forgiven Meads nor Vanderfield for the parts both played in ending the career of the greatest halfback to ever play international rugby.
In an interview with Catchy six years ago, in the Green and Gold Greats series for ABC NewsRadio, I asked him how he felt about the career-ending incident.
“Lordy, you know the story: what happens on the field, stays on the field,” was his reply without a hint of anger.
Nothing but a smile. That was Ken Catchpole, not only a legend but a big man in the short body of a halfback.
Regardless of his shortened time in the gold jersey, the recognitions flowed, and they kept flowing.
In 1985 he was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, in 2003 he was among the inaugural five inductees into the Rugby Australia’s Wallaby Hall of Fame, in 2013 he received the double of the World Rugby Hall of Fame and he was one of the five inaugural inductees into Inside Rugby magazine’s Invincibles – the rugby equivalent of the rugby league Immortals.
Catchy, Col Windon, Mark Ella, and David Campese were the four, all from the Galloping Greens of Randwick.
Throw in an officer of the Order of Australia medal, a statue at the SCG and the Ken Catchpole Medal for the best and fairest of the Sydney Shute Shield competition – Catchy deserved every accolade.
He read the game so well, his passing was as good as it got, and if his five-eighth, Phil Hawthorn, was being harassed by breakaways, Catchy would dive-pass 30 metres – all passes of every description were spot on for Hawthorn to run onto – smack into his belly button.
And even though there wasn’t much of him, Catchy was a devastating defender, as he proved in South Africa by dive tackling big Bok centre John Gainsford into touch at the corner post.
Everything about him was right off the top shelf.
There was only one Ken Catchpole, and he will be sorely missed.
December 23rd 2017 @ 5:59am
Fionn said | December 23rd 2017 @ 5:59am | ! Report
Thanks, David.
December 23rd 2017 @ 6:57am
cookie said | December 23rd 2017 @ 6:57am | ! Report
While at the Scots College, Ken played in the 1st XV for 3 years — making the GPS 3rds in Year 10 and the GPS 1sts in Year 11 and Year 12. In his final year, Ken captained the Tennis team and was Opens Champion — holding the GPS mile record. Recognising his tremendous leadership both on and off the field, Ken was awarded the Honour Cap by the Old Boys’ Union at Speech Day in 1956. He also turned out for the old boys against the premiership winning 1st XV in 1993.
December 23rd 2017 @ 4:10pm
Realist said | December 23rd 2017 @ 4:10pm | ! Report
Thanks David for the self-gratifying reference to your tennis match and how good you were at school
Has anyone ever found out whether you are actually related to Peter Pan ?
December 23rd 2017 @ 8:30am
sheek said | December 23rd 2017 @ 8:30am | ! Report
Thanks David,
great memories of a great player & man.
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:04am
David Lord said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:04am | ! Report
Appreciate that sheek, it was one of my pleasures the day I introduced Catchy to my son Andrew some 30 years ago, they hit it off from that moment as kindred spirits.
Catchy was impressed with Andrew’s grip on sport, while Andrew was well up to date with the legend’s long list of achievements.
They shared many a beer over the years, now sadly, both are no longer with us.
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:12am
Misha said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:12am | ! Report
Sad to hear of anyones passing but in the great Colin Meads defence – he was told that Catchpole was very well known for being on the wrong side of the rucks and obstructing the ball – and was asked by fellow teammates next time that happened to remove him to clear the balll – and he did so without knowing his leg was trapped. An unfortunate accident..Meads was tough but never dirty…
December 23rd 2017 @ 11:25am
David Lord said | December 23rd 2017 @ 11:25am | ! Report
Misha, this column is a tribute to a great man off the field, and a legend on it, so I can’t let you get away with a false story that surfaced over time to try and cover Colin Meads’ blatant thuggery.
“He was tough, but never dirty” is also wrong, Meads was sent off the year before in the All Blacks-Scotland international at Murrayfield for dirty play.
Meads got off scot free for what he did to Catchy, playing internationals for another three years, 11 as All Blacks captain when he should have been sent off at the SCG, and copped at least a six-month suspension.
And there wouldn’t have been a knighthood to follow either.
As for Catchy, his sparkling rugby career as the innocent party came to a shuddering halt, spending months in severe pain as his torn body took time to heal.
The scales of justice, to this day, are planets apart.
December 23rd 2017 @ 11:38am
Geoff said | December 23rd 2017 @ 11:38am | ! Report
No David, you’re wrong. Meads didn’t know his other leg was trapped and it was an unfortunate accident. This breathless hysteria with which types such as yourself prattle on with this myth that it was deliberate is tremendously boring.
Did you ever ask Meads about this during your “career”?
December 23rd 2017 @ 11:55am
Nick Turnbull said | December 23rd 2017 @ 11:55am | ! Report
Pull the other one Geoff! No wait Pinetree did.
I was not at the game but I know people who were and some who even played in it. It has never been described as an ‘accident’ to me or any other person I know.
December 23rd 2017 @ 11:58am
Ben said | December 23rd 2017 @ 11:58am | ! Report
So heresay…….
December 23rd 2017 @ 12:02pm
Nick Turnbull said | December 23rd 2017 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
Rules of evidence are for court old boy. Do you honestly think Meads had an honest and reasonable belief that when he was effectively dissecting Ken he did not think he would do him an injury?
December 23rd 2017 @ 1:17pm
Taylorman said | December 23rd 2017 @ 1:17pm | ! Report
And you honestly think he didnt? I.e. Think thats its just not possible for a player to think he wasnt going to seriously injure him? That theres no room for any benefit of any doubt?
December 23rd 2017 @ 1:22pm
Nick Turnbull said | December 23rd 2017 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
Just really sit back and think about what you just said.
December 23rd 2017 @ 1:42pm
Taylorman said | December 23rd 2017 @ 1:42pm | ! Report
Youre saying Meads is a liar simply through association? That the probability is that he knew his action would severely injure him and curtail his career. Youre saying that is the most likely scenario here?
Does that apply to all players?
As you dont know what Meads thought we only have his comments.
The most likeliest scenario here is a bunch of Aussies prefer to take that view as it seems to placate their feelings of anger.
Understandable…typical human nature. Doesnt mean its right.
December 23rd 2017 @ 1:52pm
Nick Turnbull said | December 23rd 2017 @ 1:52pm | ! Report
He was effectively ripped in half. You can raise doubt if you like but I personally don’t think from accounts that it’s a reasonable one.
Just think about it? What prudent and reasonable person could accept that Meads’ actions would do anything but place Catchpole in serious jeopardy of injury?
I’m more than convinced on the balance of probabilities and even beyond any reasonable doubt that Meads’ actions were done intentionally.
He can deny it, I don’t care. Legendary player of course but human and in my mind guilty of foul play that day.
December 23rd 2017 @ 2:05pm
Taylorman said | December 23rd 2017 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
Fine, everyone has their opinions. Its also human to provide benefit of the doubt.
In fact I find it amazing that if you think that is Meads thinking BEFORE the event why there werent dozens of careers ended during Meads 1957-71 Test career. I mean, what are the chances of just the one in that time? And how did it take that long?
The mind boggles when you add this ‘balance of probabilities’ factor in there.
December 23rd 2017 @ 2:10pm
Nick Turnbull said | December 23rd 2017 @ 2:10pm | ! Report
He was given the benefit of the doubt, but as previously stated the evidence in my mind removes that benefit.
Focus on the Catchpole incident if you can? That’s the incident in question. Not the otherwise remarkable career of Sir Colin Meads.
December 23rd 2017 @ 2:31pm
Internal Fixation said | December 23rd 2017 @ 2:31pm | ! Report
Exactly.
A few kiwis get very defensive and uptight about this.
I’ll freely admit G and T Chapple cheated by bowling underarm.
At that point in time Meads commited a deliberate act that was highly likely to seriously injure.
You really should just admit it TM
December 23rd 2017 @ 3:26pm
Taylorman said | December 23rd 2017 @ 3:26pm | ! Report
Oh please. Wallow in your self pity if you want to. Inprefer not to tarnish the memories of either, but you two are welcome to.
December 23rd 2017 @ 4:02pm
Internal Fixation said | December 23rd 2017 @ 4:02pm | ! Report
I’m not thinking Meads intended the degree of damage he caused. I’m not thinking he went into the match intending to end a career.
I suspect this is why Catchpole wants to forgive and forget.
But to argue that at the very moment in time that Meads did this he had no idea of the potential consequence flys against all scientific evidence of the degree of injury caused.
A moment of rage? White line fever? All possible.
Meads made a terrible mistake. Many great people have. It also takes an equally great man to forgive.
December 23rd 2017 @ 11:57am
Ben said | December 23rd 2017 @ 11:57am | ! Report
…and Meads was sent off for something the ref later apologised for being wrong…kicking a player.
Have you watched it Lord?
Kicked at the ball..but that doesnt suit your narative does it.
If you’re looking for a modern day thug whos been red carded, go no further than Kepu…
December 23rd 2017 @ 12:34pm
MH said | December 23rd 2017 @ 12:34pm | ! Report
So basically while this is a tribute you also won’t pass up an opportunity to double down on perpetuating a myth.
Meads passed this year, yet clearly you don’t seem to have a problem denigrating his name – what a shame you can’t show just an ounce of class these two giants of the game had
December 23rd 2017 @ 1:21pm
Taylorman said | December 23rd 2017 @ 1:21pm | ! Report
Exactly
December 23rd 2017 @ 1:30pm
Die hard said | December 23rd 2017 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
Well said.
December 23rd 2017 @ 1:57pm
Taylorman said | December 23rd 2017 @ 1:57pm | ! Report
And I cant allow you to taint the great Meads memory with your unfounded accusations. Meads went to his grave this year with a whole lot of angry Aussies publicly hatin?ng him. Of them, not one Ken Catchpole. Those are the only facts.
Understand the anger, not the irresponsibility or timing in raising the incident now.
This need to hate on Catchpoles behalf is unbecoming.
Let….it…go. The players did, long ago.
December 23rd 2017 @ 3:26pm
Cliff (Bishkek) said | December 23rd 2017 @ 3:26pm | ! Report
TM, I have my doubts on Meads intentions, etc. But I bow to the Ken Catchpole Statement, “What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch”. End of story!!!
That was how Rugby was played back then which these days players are called to account.
As to, if anyone has to be held accountable for the Catchpole injury, no more can be said because both players, sad to say, have gone to play Rugby in Heaven!!
Both were great players – end of story!!
December 23rd 2017 @ 3:27pm
Taylorman said | December 23rd 2017 @ 3:27pm | ! Report
Yep, agree. End of story.
December 23rd 2017 @ 4:01pm
Nick Turnbull said | December 23rd 2017 @ 4:01pm | ! Report
I’ve met Sir Colin. Nice bloke. I have a framed picture of him in my man room. Just so you know, I don’t hate him, nor New Zealand or New Zealander’s.
Lose the xenophobic chip mate, have a great Christmas.
December 23rd 2017 @ 7:37pm
Taylorman said | December 23rd 2017 @ 7:37pm | ! Report
You too, just dont choke on that wish bone😀
December 23rd 2017 @ 10:46pm
Nick Turnbull said | December 23rd 2017 @ 10:46pm | ! Report
But we’re having seafood….😊
December 23rd 2017 @ 4:16pm
Misha said | December 23rd 2017 @ 4:16pm | ! Report
What happened was certainly unfortunate – Meads said pulling players off the ball in rucks was done all the time on club rugby fields in those days but the fact that one leg was trapped was something he could never have been known about..His sending off against Scotland was a joke..watch the video..Mead was right on the ball and flykicked at it as the flyhalf came forward and scooped it up – the contact on the flyhalf was mininal with no injury..wouldn’t even be worthy of a citation today. The ref subsequently apologised for the red card. Personally Meads played hard but fair and I think he played again with Catchpole in Tonga? where they were good friends – so it was never career ending as claimed. Rugged? sure – thug? No.
December 23rd 2017 @ 4:44pm
Noodles said | December 23rd 2017 @ 4:44pm | ! Report
I doesn’t take much imagination to know that wrenching a players leg to the extent Catchpole’s was and the injuries caused cannot be accidental. The only reason Rugby doesn’t have constant terrible injury is that players know the limits.
Meads clearly and obviously went way over the limit and should not be defended.
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:19am
mickyt said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:19am | ! Report
Terrific article.
While the Kiwis haven’t forgiven Quades RWC treatment of McGaw in NZ, they seem to go very quiet on Sir Colin and what he did to end the career. I did not know about the referee either. Such a shame. Would have loved to watch him play.
December 23rd 2017 @ 10:50am
aussikiwi said | December 23rd 2017 @ 10:50am | ! Report
Sad about Catchpole, and sad you want to make the thread about “the Kiwis”.
December 23rd 2017 @ 10:54am
Taylorman said | December 23rd 2017 @ 10:54am | ! Report
Perhaps the fact that it happened 49 years ago had something to do with that ‘quietness’. What are you after, do you want kiwis to bring it up every six months or so or something?
Poorr comment, poor timing. This has nothing to do with Quade, he has other articles to fill comments up with, yet somehow he makes his way here.
RIP Ken Catchpole. Sounds like a great bloke. We already know he was a great player.
December 23rd 2017 @ 12:46pm
Jameswm said | December 23rd 2017 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
Guys the Kiwis have clean hands. No one ever mentions underarm any more…
December 23rd 2017 @ 7:45pm
rebel said | December 23rd 2017 @ 7:45pm | ! Report
Surprisingly it has been mentioned twice now in this article including you, and neither by a kiwi.
Go figure.
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:27am
Animal said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:27am | ! Report
Tha nk you david lord for those words of tribute for the great Catchy. He was an inspliration to the rugby world.
I had the great pleasure of seeing him play. I was at Scg and saw that terrible injury done to him. I have never forgotten that day.
The best tackle ever has to be Catchys on the springbok winger who was reputed to have been running 10.2 for the 100. Catchy ran him down with a copybook dive tackle. Vale ken catchpole