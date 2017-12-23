Smith out to make it four MCG Test tons

If England are hoping for some respite from the Steve Smith masterclass, recent years suggest it won’t come at the MCG.

The case for Smith being Australia’s best batsman since Don Bradman continues to grow, with the captain having helped his side to reclaim the Ashes with man-of-the-match innings in Brisbane and Perth.

Smith’s knock of 239 at the WACA is the highest score in a 59-Test career that has featured no shortage of highlights in the past four years.

The right-hander hasn’t been at his best in previous Boxing Day Tests against England, managing scores of 19, 38 and six.

But Smith has reached three figures in the past three Tests at the MCG – and he’s hungry for more as Australia seek to continue their push for a 5-0 series thumping.

“It’s been fantastic to be involved in a few Boxing Day Tests and to have had some success in them as well,” Smith told TABradio.

“Hopefully, I can have that kind of success on a sold-out day one of the Boxing Day game.

“It’s such a special occasion.”

Smith’s Test average at the MCG is an imposing 127.6.

The world’s best batsman is averaging 142 in this series. Only once before has Smith managed such an impressive number in a Test series, when he was dismissed once and plundered runs with ease in 2015-16 against the West Indies.

“I’m proud of my performances throughout this series,” he said.

“I’ve had to dig deep a couple of times to get the team to the position we needed to be in.

“There’s been moments throughout each game that England have had a foot in the door and we’ve been able to claw it back and get ourselves in front.”

Smith’s Test record at the MCG