BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

The two most successful sides in BBL history will lock horns when the Sydney Sixers host an injury-ravaged Perth Scorchers aiming to get their season up and running. Join The Roar for live coverage from 4:10pm (AEDT).

A thrilling, last-ball loss to crosstown rivals the Thunder was a less-than-ideal way for the Sixers to start their campaign, but last year’s runners-up can still find plenty of positives from the result.

Unknown debutant Daniel Sams shone with the ball, picking up 4-14 off his four overs – plus the record for the best figures by a debutant – and with the likes of Jackson Bird and Mitchell Starc likely to be unavailable for the majority of the season due to international commitments, Sams’ emergence couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Scorchers, meanwhile, have some all-too-familiar issues of their own: injury has again been their curse in the build-up to BBL07, though this time, it’s more severe than ever.

Pace bowling duo Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff have seemingly spent more time in the casualty ward than on the field in recent years, while regular trio Shaun and Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft have been lost to the national team.

But while the Scorchers have plenty of headaches, that’s nothing compared to what star batsman Michael Klinger is going through, the cricket world rallying around the experienced opener after revealing mid-week that wife Cindy has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Klinger’s family will take precedence over his involvement in this tournament, but former Australian strike bowler Mitchell Johnson and veteran captain Adam Voges offer plenty in the experience department, and with fresh faces abounding in the squad, their leadership will be crucial.

The many absences have proved a boon for several young stars though, with uncapped batsmen Will Bosisto (Western Australia’s current Sheffield Shield opener) and Josh Philippe called into the squad as cover, with one or even both set to make their T20 debuts.

And even with only half of their preferred side to pick from, the Scorchers look a solid team. And with the Sixers relying heavily on imports Jason Roy and Sam Billings for their batting x-factor, Perth’s band of promising youngsters mixed with the occasional cool head could see them over the line.

Prediction

Scorchers to win by five wickets or 12 runs.

Can the new faces fulfil their potential and power to the Scorchers to an emotional win for teammate Michael Klinger? Or will the Sixers recover from their loss to the Thunder and kick-start their tournament in front of their home fans?

Tune into The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4:10pm (AEDT), and don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.