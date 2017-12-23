BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

The two most successful sides in BBL history will lock horns when the Sydney Sixers host an injury-ravaged Perth Scorchers aiming to get their season up and running. Join The Roar for live coverage from 4:10pm (AEDT).
A thrilling, last-ball loss to crosstown rivals the Thunder was a less-than-ideal way for the Sixers to start their campaign, but last year’s runners-up can still find plenty of positives from the result.
Unknown debutant Daniel Sams shone with the ball, picking up 4-14 off his four overs – plus the record for the best figures by a debutant – and with the likes of Jackson Bird and Mitchell Starc likely to be unavailable for the majority of the season due to international commitments, Sams’ emergence couldn’t have come at a better time.
The Scorchers, meanwhile, have some all-too-familiar issues of their own: injury has again been their curse in the build-up to BBL07, though this time, it’s more severe than ever.
Pace bowling duo Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff have seemingly spent more time in the casualty ward than on the field in recent years, while regular trio Shaun and Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft have been lost to the national team.
But while the Scorchers have plenty of headaches, that’s nothing compared to what star batsman Michael Klinger is going through, the cricket world rallying around the experienced opener after revealing mid-week that wife Cindy has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Klinger’s family will take precedence over his involvement in this tournament, but former Australian strike bowler Mitchell Johnson and veteran captain Adam Voges offer plenty in the experience department, and with fresh faces abounding in the squad, their leadership will be crucial.
The many absences have proved a boon for several young stars though, with uncapped batsmen Will Bosisto (Western Australia’s current Sheffield Shield opener) and Josh Philippe called into the squad as cover, with one or even both set to make their T20 debuts.
And even with only half of their preferred side to pick from, the Scorchers look a solid team. And with the Sixers relying heavily on imports Jason Roy and Sam Billings for their batting x-factor, Perth’s band of promising youngsters mixed with the occasional cool head could see them over the line.
Prediction
Scorchers to win by five wickets or 12 runs.
Can the new faces fulfil their potential and power to the Scorchers to an emotional win for teammate Michael Klinger? Or will the Sixers recover from their loss to the Thunder and kick-start their tournament in front of their home fans?
7:20pm
Tim Miller said | 7:20pm | ! Report
That’s it from me this afternoon/evening. Scorchers take the chocolates with a comfortable 6-wicket win with 11 balls to spare, consigning the Sixers to their second loss to start the season. Do stay on for The Roar’s coverage of the Melbourne Renegades and the Brisbane Heat in about twenty minutes’ time, but for now, it’s adios!
7:19pm
Tim Miller said | 7:19pm | ! Report
The Perth Scorchers have defied their injury list to kick off their BBL07 campaign in style with a comfortable 6-wicket victory over the Sydney Sixers at the SCG. The 2016/17 champs took the match by the scruff of the throat with 4 wickets in successive overs early in the Sixers’ innings, after Jason Roy had threatened to explode early with a power-packed 19. Once he was gone, however, the innings crumbled, with only a pair of solid partnerships between Nic Maddinson (31 off 33 balls) and Peter Nevill (18 off 20), and then Stephen O’Keefe (23 off 18) and Sean Abbott (23 off 13), giving the scorecard any kind of respectability. Andrew Tye finished off the innings in style with his second BBL hat-trick, dismissing Abbott and O’Keefe to a pair of slogs before trapping Daniel Sams LBW, to plenty of delight from his Scorchers teammates.
Minus Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sam Whiteman (injury), Shaun and Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft (Test duty) and Michael Klinger (personal), the win was a reminder of the unequalled depth the Scorchers have at their disposal. Their two best pace bowlers out? Well, in comes Mitchell Johnson to open the bowling, Tye can take the bulk of the wickets and Ashton Agar can bowl a full spell of wily spin to keep the runs down in the middle over (he finished with 0/21 from his four overs). The two openers, plus the state’s best Shield batsmen all unavailable? Well, step up Ashton Turner (52 off 27, including 5 of the night’s six sixes) and Adam Voges (a calm 19 off 17) to steer them home after a sluggish start.
Any other side might have panicked after spluttering to 4/78 off 14 overs, the run rate creeping up to over nine and Voges and Turner looking sluggish. But not the Scorchers. Two sixes and a four from Turner off the next over, bowled by Daniel Sams, and hey presto, the match was back in the Scorchers’ keeping.
On a slow pitch which was perfectly suited for the Sixers’ spin twins Johan Botha and Steve O’Keefe to keep things tight, Turner was a deserving man of the match, his ability to quickly pick up slower balls from Sams and Sean Abbott (who after 2 overs had the brilliant figures of 3/7) and deposit them into the stands was a particular highlight.
Missing eight of their best, the Scorchers needed their next tier to stand up. And so they did.
1:38am
Don Freo said | 1:38am | ! Report
9 of their best. Joel Paris too.
7:07pm
Tim Miller said | 7:07pm | ! Report
7:06pm
Tim Miller said | 7:06pm | ! Report
18.1, Abbott to Turner, FOUR RUNS, brilliant from Turner and a deserving half-century brought up in style! Full of a length ball on off stump, and Turner sees it all the way and mows it over the infield at mid-wicket, and with everybody in, there’s nobody to stop it bouncing away for four. Turner finishes with 52 off 27 balls, Voges at the other end has 19 off 17 balls, and that’s a comfortable 6-wicket win by the Scorchers, with 11 balls to spare.
7:04pm
Tim Miller said | 7:04pm | ! Report
17.6, Sams to Turner, one run, short and at the body, and Turner keeps the strike with a little bunt down the side of the pitch on the on side for a single. Moves to 48, and ties the scores.
(SCORCHERS 4/132)
Req: 1 off 12
7:03pm
Tim Miller said | 7:03pm | ! Report
17.5, Sams to Turner, SIX RUNS, and eight required becomes 2 as Turner gets another slower-pace short ball and hammers it over deep mid-wicket. Fifth six for Turner, but the Sixers have just been feeding him slower balls. 47 for him now.
(SCORCHERS 4/131)
Req: 2 off 12
7:01pm
Tim Miller said | 7:01pm | ! Report
17.2, Sams to Voges, FOUR RUNS, now Voges joins the boundary party. Too full from Sams, and Voges drives down the ground nicely for another four. He’s played a fine hand at the end here.
(SCORCHERS 4/124)
7:00pm
Tim Miller said | 7:00pm | ! Report
42 runs from the past 3 overs; and just 13 needed off 18. Scorchers coasting. Here’s Sams.