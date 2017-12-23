Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash preview and prediction

It’s a replay of the BBL6 Grand Final when the Sydney Sixers host the defending champions, the Perth Scorchers at the SCG. Can The Prophet make it four corrects picks in a row?

Sydney Sixers (0-1) vs Perth Scorchers (0-0) at the SCG

Head to head: Perth Scorchers 7, Sydney Sixers 3

Last five: Perth Scorchers 4, Sydney Sixers 1 Sydney Sixers 13-man squad

Moises Henriques (c), Nic Maddinson, Daniel Hughes, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Jordan Silk, Johan Botha, Sean Abbott, Stephen O’Keefe, Peter Neville +, Harry Conway, Doug Bollinger, Daniel Sams Perth Scorchers 13-man squad

Adam Voges (c), Ashton Agar, Will Bosisto, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Johnson, James Muirhead, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Willey

The two most successful BBL franchises lock horns here at the SCG as the Sixers and Scorchers clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Scorchers smashed the Sixers by nine wickets at the WACA in the big dance last year, that being the third time the Sixers and Scorchers have clashed in the Grand Final.

The Scorchers have played in a remarkable five Grand Finals, winning three of them, while the Sixers have played in three and won one.

Big batting battle – Jason Roy vs Hilton Cartwright

I have gone for Jason Roy because, for a big name, he hasn’t offered the Sixers a lot since joining them as their overseas player at the beginning of last season.

Roy was dismissed in the first over against the Thunder in soft fashion, and will be looking to make an impact before joining England’s ODI squad.

Hilton Cartwright will be leaned upon heavily for the Scorchers this year, with senior batsmen Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh unavailable.

Cartwright has a poor T20 record but will be expected to bat deep and build an innings for a depleted Scorchers batting line up.

Big bowling battle – Daniel Sams vs Mitchell Johnson

As a fellow left-arm quick Daniel Sams would have looked up to Mitchell Johnson as a young kid, and now he gets the chance to go head-to-head with him at a packed SCG.

Sams was exceptional on debut, claiming 4/14 against the Hurricanes while showcasing a variety of outstanding variations to go with nippy enough pace.

Mitchell Johnson was the best fast bowler in the competition last year, dominating the final’s series and going at just 6 runs per over.

Ground dynamic – SCG

The SCG can be a bit unpredictable in terms of what wicket it serves up, as no real cricket has been played on it this season.

It’s one of the bigger grounds in the BBL, so it can be a bit a bit easier for the bowlers, especially down the ground where it takes a long hit to clear the ropes.

If the wicket is good, teams batting first will be looking for a score of between 170 and 180 to be really confident of victory.

The Prophet’s pick (3-1) – Sydney Sixers

“I rang JL last night to see if I could get game for the Scorchers here in Sydney given the amount of blokes they have missing. The Sixers choked on Tuesday against the Thunder but surely they can get beat this mob who have more injuries and unavailables than a 4th-grade team running 18th in Round 15.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank (Running Tally = -4.3 Units)

7 Units Sydney Sixers to win at $1.60.

1.5 Units Moises Henriques to score 25+ into a Sixers win at $4.10.

1.5 Units Sixers to win by either 1-20 runs or 1-4 wickets at $4.25.