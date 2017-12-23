The Dragons have Thompson well covered

First he was going to Manly, then he wasn’t, then it kind of cooled off and 2018 would probably be his last season in Dragons colours. Now he’s gone.

I am of course talking of Joel Thompson’s departure to the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, which has some fans livid, and the Dragons with a hole in their roster and a starting second-row spot to fill.

Thompson played 85 games for the red V, and while he was coming off a stellar 2017, he is easily replaced in the form of hulking man mountain Luciano Leilua, who has recently re-signed for a further two seasons, which was perhaps the catalyst for Thompson’s departure. As a Dragons fan I’d be much more upset if we let Leilua slip through our fingers but managed to keep Thompson, who, at 29, is yet to play either Origin or test football.

Leilua showed glimpses of his raw potential at the back end of 2016, and in just five games he showed more attacking prowess than most of the forwards who had been mainstays in the team all season. I was surprised when he failed to add to his NRL appearances during 2017 despite starring for Illawarra in the ISP and going on to take home the club’s player of the year award.

I guess with a talent as prodigious as Leilua you don’t want to rush him into regular NRL duty before his time, but 2018 will see a big year for the young man.

Back to Thompson, and we all know he’s aggressive in both attack and defence and is a reliable performer, but outside of that he doesn’t really offer a whole lot more, so I’m not too worried about the loss – although Manly get a seasoned campaigner who will likely start each and every week.

But when was the last time Thompson scattered opponents on a destructive run or put someone on his back with a textbook tackle up under the rib cage? The thing with guys like Thompson is they are fairly predictable each week, whereas someone like Leilua has size, footwork, a deft offload and will attract several defenders to the tackle, something the Dragons have lacked.

When was the last time they boasted someone like Leilua? Mose Masoe was brought to the club but injuries cruelled any chance he had have making the grade. Going further back, our standout forwards have been the likes of Ben Creagh, Jason Ryles, Luke Bailey, Thompson, Dean Young and Shaun Timmins – all great performers, but not explosive.

Thompson is a great player no doubt, and his tireless efforts off the field helping troubled youths shouldn’t be ignored, but in terms of his impact on the field, the Dragons are well placed to cover him. Leilua aside, they boast the likes of Jacob Host and Hame Sele, who are coming along nicely, while TJ Euele has plenty of size about him and is an exciting young player to watch.

The 2018 season shapes as a big year for the club with an exciting roster. Failure to play finals will surely bring the curtain down on Paul McGregor’s term as coach, but in Leilua they may just have the player to save Mary and return the club to better times.