The VAR has disrupted football in Australia, but it’s distracting us from the main issue

“Change is inevitable. Change is constant” – Benjamin Disraeli.
I would add change is rarely easy or comfortable.
Sometimes it’s welcome, often it’s forced but on some occasions it just feels unnecessary. Judgement is more accurately passed in hindsight but experience guides us in the early stages.
Australian football is currently experiencing the holy trinity of disruption: the governing body, our men’s national team, and the professional league. The implementation of a new system attempting to improve decision-making outcomes by officials in the A-League has already proven to be unruly. It’s invasive and claws at the very fabric of our ‘beautiful game’.
In Australian football terms, it’s VAR-pocalypse Now.
I love a good collaboration but football and the VAR is more Lulu than Torville and Dean.
Early experience and instinct makes me want to chew it up and spit it out, but “you cannot kill what you did not create” (so said Corey Taylor).
The perfectionist in me doesn’t mind the principals behind a system that wants to improve decision-making and positively influence match results.
The sceptic in me was dubious before it was up and running. Other sports have struggled to develop and implement similar systems. Operating in cohesion with in-game action, while also elevating the product, has proven difficult. While there’s been a sense of inevitability about VAR, I’ve tried to stay open-minded and avoid confirmation bias but the struggle is there.
The purist in me does not want the ‘grubby hands’ of technology infiltrating the sanctity of our game’s organic nature. I was resistant to goal-line technology but happily changed my mind when it was clear its intrusion on our sport was absolutely minimal. With no human interference when in operation, it offers clarity quickly while enhancing the overall product.
VAR is a different beast and there’s only rage for this machine.
The romantic in me doesn’t want the sport I’m passionate about to implement change that may dilute that very emotion.
The cynic in me is the cynic in you. More often than not, in the worlds of business, entertainment, and professional sport there is a financial angle. Possibly, in the increasing commercialisation of sport, it’s been identified that the VAR can provide new revenue streams for the sport and the broadcasters. I love a good plot twist and this one doesn’t really bother me as long as it’s not doing irreparable damage to the sport.
Even in the VAR’s short existence, appropriate questions need to be asked.
Has it corrected some of the on-field errors by referees and linesmen? Yes.
Has it improved officiating overall? I don’t see how. If anything, referees are increasingly second-guessing themselves, or are foregoing ‘big decision’ moments because they’re covered by the Wizards of Oz football in their tiny control rooms. The authority of the referee in the middle has been considerably diminished because their errors are abruptly highlighted and they don’t have the final say anymore.
Is the VAR helping to get more decisions right than in previous seasons? It’s too hard to measure and while it appears the referees are auditing their own department, we’ll possibly never know the answer.
Is the VAR negatively impacting the football product? No doubt. Intrinsically I feel it and I know I’m not the only one. I turned off rugby league after the introduction of the video referee and those same feelings are surfacing again.
It seems almost self-evident that VAR is damaging football in this country. More human involvement increases the chance for more human error.
But I don’t want the VAR to hog too much of the spotlight. Rather, I want to narrow the focus and concentrate the mind to the distraction that it has become. A ruse, misdirection, a diversion that Copperfield would be proud of.
While the main focus this season has been on the VAR, we’re not dealing with the real issue of officialdom in Australian football. That is, the referees’ understanding, interpretation and implementation of the Laws of the Game. In an A-League context, this is not new. It’s always been there, but never more than in recent times.
Let me take you back to my football-obsessed mid-teens when I was living in the relative seclusion of Bundaberg. Football consumed my weekends and an opportunity arose to become a junior referee. I couldn’t get enough football and jumped at the chance to earn some cash on the side refereeing junior matches and running the line for senior matches. I was in.
One particular moment sticks out from my refereeing experience. I’d passed the written exams and was refereeing an under-eights match but my interpretation and application of the offside rule was incorrect.
I was made aware of this when, after this particular match, the coach from one of the teams approached and explained the rule and how it applies during gameplay. Like Grandmaster Flash discovering the breakdown, it was a massive ‘a-ha’ moment for me. A chance for development that didn’t happen without an open mind from my end, and the guidance and clarity provided by my teacher in this instance.
Currently, what I believe to be at the heart of officiating issues in Australian football is leadership. Specifically, education and mentorship. As so often is the case in football, business, politics, and life, you can follow the path of destruction back to who is calling the shots.
Let me sidetrack you again. In my last season at Melbourne Heart, we were required to sit through a pre-season presentation from incoming referees boss Ben Wilson. In the aftermath, our entire football department was left in a state of bemusement.
As Ben took us through interpretations of fouls, handballs, penalties, yellow and red cards, and examples of when they apply in matches, we comfortably disagreed with a large portion of his rulings. It felt like an objectionably significant amount. It was clear that referees, and footballers and coaches were on a vastly different page before we even set foot on the pitch.
This is where the heart of the issue lies, and no full-time officials, extra officials on the goal-lines, or VAR is going to fix the root of the problem.
The knowledge gap between understanding to interpreting and applying the Laws of the Game is still vast, particularly interpreting physical contact in a highly charged, high-speed, professional environment.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s difficult. Players are cunning and things happen quickly. Unless you’ve experienced it yourself, understanding the subtleties and nuances of physical altercations and the intent behind them aren’t easily learnt in a textbook or by watching a video screen.
This is a referee issue but, more importantly, it’s a leadership issue. A common thread with all the big issues that currently face our game in this country. This is where change should happen and I believe would be welcomed.
At the moment, there’s a new generation of referees getting their opportunity in the A-League and the W-League but under the current guidance, I believe there is a low ceiling to what they can achieve.
I’ve noticed a lot of these young referees seem to have the required temperaments to deal with the emotional heat of a professional environment. However, I believe they’re being mismanaged, misled, misdirected and possibly battling their natural instincts to what they believe to be correct calls only to be instructed otherwise.
The example of Strebre Delovski comes to mind. During the early stages of his A-League refereeing career, a good rapport complemented with a ‘feel’ for the game saw him as a favourite among the players. However, around the time there was a leadership change from previous Director of Referees Mark Shields to the current regime, his performances seemed to dip significantly and became inconsistent.
The significant disparity in performances from one period to the next and the timing of his slide in form suggests he possibly was a victim of this change in leadership. I don’t have irrefutable evidence to back that statement up, but experience and considered thought has led me to this belief.
Clearly, solutions to the problems I’ve posed above are not easy or immediate.
For me, to start, nothing short of a worldwide scouting mission to lure a well respected, highly regarded referee instructor/director to this country would suffice. An architect who can implement a system that streamlines and simplifies formal learnings, while also encouraging an environment of open-mindedness and informal development opportunities.
As far as recruiting career referees, if the effective system and environment is the foundation, then identifying the appropriate personality types must be paramount. Effective communicators with high emotional intelligence and self-awareness would be ideal.
Also, a different avenue may be to lure those that already have substantial knowledge of the professional game, which would hold them in good stead as officials. I’m talking about ex-professionals or even semi-professional footballers.
I’d assume there would be some that could be lured into the refereeing profession once their playing days are done. It’s even crossed my mind to take up the whistle again.
This process wouldn’t happen overnight but the long-term gains that come with systematic change would be invaluable. Instead, we are distracted from the core of the issues by short-term thinking.
Apparently, we are stuck with VAR until March 2018. Then we await the verdict on this ‘trial’, this current abomination. At the moment, there is plenty of anger and frustration aimed at football in this country.
It has also become deliciously satirical. In the world of Australian football, one thing we can rely on is that the sun will rise tomorrow and the knives will be out again. The kicker is now the next David Squires cartoon. Some things don’t change.
Clint Bolton is a former Socceroos goalkeeper who earned four caps for Australia. He made over 450 appearances in the A-League and NSL, winning two championships in each competition – two with Sydney FC and one each with the Brisbane Strikers and Sydney Olympic. Having completed a Masters of Management (Sport), he currently works with SBS TV and Radio, as well as Crocmedia on their A-League coverage.
December 23rd 2017 @ 7:50am
Carl said | December 23rd 2017 @ 7:50am | ! Report
Very well written with good issues raised and points of view shown. Thanks.
December 23rd 2017 @ 7:52am
Kangajets said | December 23rd 2017 @ 7:52am | ! Report
Excellent read Clint .
December 23rd 2017 @ 7:55am
Waz said | December 23rd 2017 @ 7:55am | ! Report
Clint, I think you might have just written the article of the year 👍
December 23rd 2017 @ 8:50am
Stevo said | December 23rd 2017 @ 8:50am | ! Report
Simon Hill move over 🙂
And this:
“Has it improved officiating overall? I don’t see how. If anything, referees are increasingly second-guessing themselves, or are foregoing ‘big decision’ moments because they’re covered by the Wizards of Oz football in their tiny control rooms. The authority of the referee in the middle has been considerably diminished because their errors are abruptly highlighted and they don’t have the final say anymore.”
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:56am
Fadida said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:56am | ! Report
Agree Waz. Truly superb article.
My suspicion is that referees (such as the author of the other VAR article), will be shaking their heads saying “what interpretation? What’s ‘feel’ for the game?”
The McGinn decision was from a referee(s) lacking a ‘feel’ for the game.
December 23rd 2017 @ 8:36am
Nemesis said | December 23rd 2017 @ 8:36am | ! Report
Strebre Delovski might have been a great communicator, which seems to be important to players, but, perhaps, he was a technically poor ref? Maybe, he didn’t apply the LOTG the way they are intended? Is it good to have a policeman, who is a good bloke & hands out justice the way he sees fit, or a policeman who enforces the law as it is written?
I’ve always thought many players don’t understand the LOTG well & Clint Bolton’s anecdote confirms this. This is not unusual, I’d say most citizens don’t know the Law (criminal, administrative, tort, civil, etc.) that governs their lives all that well.
I’d say it’s time for more education of players on the LOTG. It shouldn’t be hard for IFAB, or FFA, or PFA, to create a App that clearly explains the more contentious Laws, with clear examples from actual games to demonstrate when the law applies; when it does not.
Stop blaming the refs for the ignorance of players, fans & media analysts.
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:20am
Waz said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:20am | ! Report
By your own admission you’ve never been a professional footballer or referee so I’m confused as to how you draw the conclusion that players don’t know the LOTG? Without exception every professional player I’ve ever dealt with (well into the 100’s now) has been able to explain the LOTG and I’ve seen them do it over and over again in coaching clinics for example.
I think Clint questions the relationship between the LOTG, the Referee and The Players which perhaps goes to your point somewhat – the referees boss and the referees themselves need to spend more time meeting with players and not explaining the LOTG but rather their implementation and interpretation. There is the “letter of the law” and there is the “spirit of the law” and different referees place a differing emphasis.
A good example is the handball rule – the LOTG haven’t changed but the referee and VAR agreed Adelaide handled the ball deliberately and awarded a penalty last week. But on Thursday night the referee and VAR agreed a Glory player handled the ball but it wasn’t a penalty. This is a scenario that has been repeated on numerous decisions this season from goals scored/disallowed, offside, fouls, and sanctions.
This is the disconnect the VAR has brought into focus and I think the very point of Clint’s excellent article.
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:35am
Nemesis said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:35am | ! Report
“..I’m confused as to how you draw the conclusion that players don’t know the LOTG?”
Did you read Clint’s article, or you just read the headline & decide to post?
December 23rd 2017 @ 10:04am
Fadida said | December 23rd 2017 @ 10:04am | ! Report
Waz, Fuss is a black and white man. If he was a ref there’d be 10 reds per game as he ran around quoting LOTG. Every handball would be “deliberate” and a yellow, even though handball is the greyest of grey areas.
He just won’t get your argument here. He lacks ‘feel’ or nuance. It’s his personality type, where he sits on the spectrum.
But he will quote the LOTG, despite not being a referee, and will talk about their application in professional football, despite having never played professionally.
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:19am
chris said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:19am | ! Report
Thanks Clint for the enjoyable article. I think you speak for most people with serious doubts about the VAR. The spontaneity of the game has been impacted severely and that needs to be corrected.
December 23rd 2017 @ 9:25am
j,binnie said | December 23rd 2017 @ 9:25am | ! Report
Clint – An interesting article that deserves some follow up for it only scratches the surface of the perceived problems without offering solutions that could be in your thinking.
Your reference to refereeing got me thinking about my own experience on referee’s influence on games that I was involved in and the questions I used to put to my players post game.
I think the main memory I took from these sessions was the answer that in the main the players liked a referee with whom you know where you stood,one who would have”a whisper in your ear” before the dreaded card system took it’s toll.
My classic experience was when I had a player sent off ,the player told me it was for calling the ref. a “b…..d”. I told the player he got what he deserved and was immediately rebuffed by the player telling me it was a word the referee used constantly during the game
.In a post game tete-a-tete I had with the ref he admitted to me it was a word he used liberally when talking to players.!!!!!! (The player “fought his own case” based on this fact and was given 4 weeks suspension)
Probably the biggest influence I had on my refereeing knowledge was when many years ago a man called Ken Aston came to town and held lectures on the subject.
Aston was a referee who had transcended the playing field operations and had advanced into the teaching of the games rules to potential referees.After his detailed talk to the assembly he had a usual.questions / answers session and ,surprise surprise,not one of the many Brisbane referees present asked one question.
My first thought was that they were shy, or already knew all the answers.
Hope to read your solution suggestions. Cheers jb.
ps Aston is widely recognised as introducing the all black uniform for referees, the brightly coloured linesman’s flags , and the yellow and red card system,still in use today. jb
December 23rd 2017 @ 10:22am
Fadida said | December 23rd 2017 @ 10:22am | ! Report
The worst example of refereeing I saw jb was from a ref known as “Quick Draw McGraw” (older readers will get it). The nickname was derived from his love of handing out cards, the ultimate “letter of the law” ref.
We were 1-0 up against the league champions, less than 10 to go. Our keeper has possession and was looking to slow the game. As he went to release the ball the ref blew for time wasting, and our keeper followed through. The ref ran up and brandished the yellow card twice, once for time wasting and once for kicking the ball away!
I think this was the ultimate example of lacking a ‘feel’ for the game. The whole incident was a yellow.