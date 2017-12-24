Barca soar as Messi, Suarez settle El Clasico

Real Madrid’s hopes of retaining their La Liga title appeared to be fading fast as goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal propelled Barcelona to a 3-0 win in the Clasico, lifting them 14 points clear of their rivals in the standings.

Suarez capitalised on wide open space in Madrid’s midfield to knock in a simple pass from Sergi Roberto following a breakaway move in the 54th minute. That opened the scoring after a tense but tight first half in the early afternoon sun at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Messi hammered in the second goal from the penalty spot 20 minutes later after Dani Carvajal was sent off for blocking a goal-bound header from Paulinho with his arm after Real were again easily picked apart on the counter attack.

Catalan defender turned winger Vidal hit the third in injury time to pile more misery on Madrid, who looked unrecognisable from the side who crushed Barca 5-1 on aggregate in the Spanish Super Cup in August.

“It is three points more that we have over Real Madrid and over Atletico Madrid as well after they lost,” Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta said, while refusing to say that Real were out of the title race.

“I don’t write anyone off. This is a long season. We tried to keep the ball and take our chances. It was even in the first half but we are happy for the way things turned out in the second period,” Iniesta said.

“I don’t think we are 14 points better than them that would be disrespectful but that is the advantage in the table we have now having played a game more.”

Real failed to capitalise on their chances in the first half as Karim Benzema’s header came off the post and Cristiano Ronaldo was denied by the flailing leg of Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. However, the European and Spanish champions collapsed after the interval and Barca took full advantage.

“It was difficult for us and even more so when we went down to 10 men,” Real defender Raphael Varane lamented.

“We have still had a good year and we have to keep going. We have to look to correct the mistakes that we are waking and improve.”