Boxing year in review

Australia's Jeff Horn celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in during their WBO World Welterweight title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

It has been a big year for boxing both in Australia and abroad.

Here are some of the highlights for the sweet science in 2017.

Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko

Wembley Stadium, April

The legendary Ukrainian almost pulled off what would arguably have been the best win of his career at 41 years of age against Anthony Joshua, the unbeaten world heavyweight champion.

In an epic bout, Klitschko was dropped in the fifth but recovered to knock the Englishman down and almost out in the sixth.

Joshua recovered though and came home strongly to knock Klitschko out in the 11th round – the 27-year-old’s 19th consecutive KO win. No pro opponent has ever gone the distance with him.

Klitschko later announced his retirement, ending an incredible career with a 64-5 record.

Jeff Horn vs Manny Pacquiao

Suncorp Stadium, July

Jeff Horn showed incredible guts and determination to score a unanimous decision and win the WBO world welterweight title against Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao.

Horn looked gone in the ninth round, but through sheer willpower managed to survive the onslaught. The lead he gathered during the early rounds proved crucial in the end.

There was plenty of international controversy over the decision, but an official WBO-sanctioned re-scoring again put it Horn’s favour.

The day-time bout attracted 50,000 fans to Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, the biggest crowd in Australian boxing history.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_1IJkVgck8andamp

Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez

Las Vegas, September

The much-anticipated showdown for several world middleweight title belts ended in a split decision draw that will surely see a rematch in 2018.

GGG generally looked to take the fight to Alvarez throughout the 12 rounds, but the Mexican used his footwork and movement to counterpunch effectively.

The scorecard of judge Adelaide Byrd (118-110) in favour of Alvarez was widely ridiculed after the fight. The second judge scored it 115-113 for GGG, while the third scored it a draw, so that’s the decision we ended up with.

In another highlight of 2017, American superstar Terence Crawford (32-0) unified the light welterweight world titles, before vacating the belts to move up to welterweight. He is now the mandatory challenger for Jeff Horn’s WBO world welterweight title.

There were also some pure money-making bouts in 2017, like Flyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor and Anothony Mundine vs Danny Green 2.

The year also saw the retirement of America’s unbeaten world light-heavyweight champion Andre Ward (32-0). Legendary Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto (41-6) also hung up the gloves after a decorated career in which he secured world titles in four different weight classes.

In 2018, we can potentially look forward to Jeff Horn attempting to defend his world title against Terence Crawford in Las Vegas in April, a Canelo-GGG rematch, and a showdown between unbeaten heavyweights Anthony Joshua and American Deontay Wilder (39-0).