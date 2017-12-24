Diminishing home crowds are detrimental to the game – and its players

We have all heard the story. The VAR is in shambles, the governance issues and the lack of appropriate free-to-air coverage (relative to Network 10’s efforts with the BBL) contribute to a slow decline in viewership and attendance figures.
What we have seen as a result of attendance figures dropping 12 per cent from this time last year is a halt in progression of the game.
Internal politics aside the fact is that South Australian sport minister Leon Bignell has gone on record to say “There’s no demand,” and “We’d love to see bigger crowds,” when Adelaide United approached them for improvements to Hindmarsh stadium.
Now while diminishing crowds certainly impact football’s bottom line in the future should the same ‘no demand’ argument be taken to big name sponsors I raise another issue that is seldom addressed – a lack of crowds psychologically impacts on the quality of the sport.
With all high-energy sports athletes and managers seek arousal; defined as the physiological and psychological state of being awoken or simulating sense organs towards a heightened sense.
In a grossly simplified process arousal can be achieved through the activation of the sympathetic nervous system of the human body. This results in the fight/flight or freeze response – determining whether the individual runs, fights or freezes up in response to a threatening stimulus.
During this response the body undergoes physiological arousal. The heart rate increases pumping more blood to muscles, the mouth becomes dry, the pupils dilate to allow more light to enter and many more senses are stimulated.
It would appear this heightened sense is perfect in a sport setting; however much like all the Christmas cookies this season too much of a good thing is detrimental to health. Too much arousal leads the body to be overworked and consequently run itself into the ground.
This information culminates into the widely accepted ‘inverted U hypothesis’ when describing performance. Performance increases when there is an optimum level of arousal and decreases when there isn’t enough or there is too much. Currently, there is not enough arousal at the game due to a lack of attendance.
So how can managers in the A-League achieve this optimum state? This is where the crowds come in.
According to a study by Daniel T Bishop, referencing the ability to dissociate perceived feelings of pain and stress on the athletes through the use music it is possible to infer that by having loud music (or an atmosphere) the perception of effort is decreased for the athlete.
Therefore, the athlete is able to focus harder on the task at hand while ignoring pain, tension or even anger. Admittedly such distraction may only occur for the home side as opposing fans may seek to get a rise out of the opposition causing the athlete to focus on these negative emotions.
Chants from the crowds accomplish this, encouraging shouts increase performance whereas demotivating cries create the inverse. A key example of a home-crowd advantage.
The problem is there simply isn’t enough of a voice at the games and quality is slowly diminishing as a result.
In addition, the use of crowds can create some form of Arousal Regulation. In the same study it was suggested that music can alter the emotional and physiological state of athletes prior or during a match.
Slower music can be used to destress athletes before the game whereas more energetic tunes can cause an increase in arousal – ultimately finding that perfect balance.
Why is it that Melbourne Victory must play Stand by Me before every home game? Is it traditional? Possibly, but it is psychologically rooted to calm players down who may have pregame jitters.
Further, the concept of synchronisation can be exploited through crowds. Large enough and fast enough chants can create faster movements in players. Professor Peter Terry of the University of Queensland proposes that “If you synchronise whatever activity you’re engaging in to the tempo of music there’s a very clear energetic effect,”.
Again using a Melbourne Victory example the ‘Leroy George’ chants are an example of this, constant high temp chants results in a much faster game – most of the time. Without these chants the game does become much slower and as we have seen ultimately halts progress.
Football fans are commonly referred to as the ‘12th man’ on the field this shows us that the comparison is apt and without our input on the pitch than the quality will decrease.
Do I know the solution to the problem? No, no-one does it is a complex issue and if someone had the solution then none of us would be writing about it. Simply put we need more attendance only then can the A-League grow both financially and mentally.
December 24th 2017 @ 6:09am
Kangajets said | December 24th 2017 @ 6:09am | ! Report
I stopped reading at something like
how can the athlete achieve optimum performance and arousal . I think I might be on the wrong kind of website
December 24th 2017 @ 6:19am
George K said | December 24th 2017 @ 6:19am | ! Report
Kangajets,
Knowing this information, we can apply it to the a-league and ultimately improve its quality.
December 24th 2017 @ 7:19am
Kangajets said | December 24th 2017 @ 7:19am | ! Report
So football players can’t reach peak performance unless they have a noisy crowd ??
December 24th 2017 @ 7:27am
George K said | December 24th 2017 @ 7:27am | ! Report
A noisy crowd would certainly help,
It’s not the be all and end all, this is simply another alternative we could consider moving forward.
December 24th 2017 @ 7:03am
Onside said | December 24th 2017 @ 7:03am | ! Report
Several minutes after MV v MC kickoff last night , commentators mentioned many
supporters were yet to be seated, and there were long queues outside the stadium.
What caused the holdup, late supporters or officials.
December 24th 2017 @ 10:04am
Nemesis said | December 24th 2017 @ 10:04am | ! Report
Biggest police presence I’ve ever seen at an MVFC match. After the events of Thursday, no one was complaining and police were extremely friendly & gave Active Fans full freedom inside the stadium to stand where they wanted. No one caused any trouble.
Every person was being scanned with the hand wand as they entered. So, that’s 22,500 scans that adds at least 10-20 seconds for each person to enter. Similar happened for the final WCQ match vs Thailand.
December 24th 2017 @ 10:43am
Onside said | December 24th 2017 @ 10:43am | ! Report
Thanks Nemesis. I hope you enjoy your Christmas with family an friends.
Some previous posts hint at you once having lived in a country where I
assume it actually snowed at Christmas.
December 24th 2017 @ 11:08am
Nemesis said | December 24th 2017 @ 11:08am | ! Report
Yes, spent many years in Northern Hemisphere winter. But, always tried to return to AUS for Christmas Day. All the snow in the world cannot replicate the feeling of being surrounded by family at Christmas.
Wish you & your family the same for a safe & happy Christmas period.
December 24th 2017 @ 7:47am
punter said | December 24th 2017 @ 7:47am | ! Report
The tale of 2 fans who enjoy the fruits of the Football tab on the Roar & proclaim to be football & AFL fans.
Kangajets, Watching Football – watches his beloved Jets have a big win over WSWS live in McDonald Stadium, watches on TV, the great SFC also crave out a big win & MV lucky win, then watches Barcelona smash Real Madrid, while also following the EPL scores & seeing Man City record it’s 18th win.
Kangajets, Watching AFL – No AFL for 6 months. Hoping Kangaroos do well as the Jets this year.
Grobelaar, Watching Football – watches the ratings & crowds on all A-League matches up against the BBL, the AFL, the Christmas movies.
Grobelaar, Watching AFL – Counting down the days to the AFLW while watching re-runs of the Western Bulldogs GF win for a few years back.
December 24th 2017 @ 8:06am
Kangajets said | December 24th 2017 @ 8:06am | ! Report
Cheers punter
El Classico was a buzz , skilful and fast as you would expect. Ronaldo must have been on Xmas holidays already, but that young lad Messi has a decent future .
December 24th 2017 @ 8:09am
Kangajets said | December 24th 2017 @ 8:09am | ! Report
Grobelaar
Can you fill me in with the ratings from the Christmas carols concert in Mrlbourne tonigjt to make sure it out rated the Melbourne Derby .
December 24th 2017 @ 8:20am
Onside said | December 24th 2017 @ 8:20am | ! Report
Some funny stuff on the site this morning. It’s all good.
December 24th 2017 @ 8:26am
Rasty said | December 24th 2017 @ 8:26am | ! Report
You blokes are obsessed with this negative stuff all year round. Funny if not a little weird.
December 24th 2017 @ 10:07am
Kangajets said | December 24th 2017 @ 10:07am | ! Report
Rasty
It’s true I’m obsessed by football and sport all year round . Im more then a little weird mate , don’t worry abt that . Not sure I’m that negative, anyone who supports Newcastle Jets and north Melbourne is the total sucker for punishment.
Merry Xmas rasty
December 24th 2017 @ 9:07am
Stuart Thomas said | December 24th 2017 @ 9:07am | ! Report
I crashed at some point in the first half at nil nil. Madrid looked far more impressive, what happened?
December 24th 2017 @ 9:15am
chris said | December 24th 2017 @ 9:15am | ! Report
well Barcelona clicked into action and thumped them 0-3
December 24th 2017 @ 9:22am
Onside said | December 24th 2017 @ 9:22am | ! Report
Me too. I went walking in somebodyelses sleep.
December 24th 2017 @ 12:38pm
punter said | December 24th 2017 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
Kanga, watched it this morning, RM was the better team in 1st half but didn’t score, I fast forwarded after Barca scored, not happy.
December 24th 2017 @ 9:40am
Kevin said | December 24th 2017 @ 9:40am | ! Report
Hey can someone help me with two questions..
Why were the sprinklers on before the victory v’s city game ..
Was that a little harsh red carding the real defender seeing as the ball crosses the line for a goal
Thanks
December 24th 2017 @ 9:49am
Kangajets said | December 24th 2017 @ 9:49am | ! Report
Kevin
That kind of handball is an automatic red
I think the ref could have allowed the goal instead of giving a penalty tho
December 24th 2017 @ 11:41am
kevin said | December 24th 2017 @ 11:41am | ! Report
Thanks … and the sprinklers?
Jets flying too btw!!
December 24th 2017 @ 12:53pm
Waz said | December 24th 2017 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
The sprinklers are on at most if not all A league games – it makes the ball move easier & faster
John Aloisi always waters one half of the Suncorp pitch more than the other, I suspect other coaches do the same.
December 24th 2017 @ 12:57pm
kevin said | December 24th 2017 @ 12:57pm | ! Report
I was actually thinking it was the old ” hockey “trick… thanks for confirming..
December 24th 2017 @ 11:29am
Cool N Cold said | December 24th 2017 @ 11:29am | ! Report
1 poor result
2 no freedom of expression, funny enough is that A-league could be as quiet as tennis play in Wimbledon. That happened years ago in Robinna of Gold Coast. Many years ago, there are different independent supporting groups. Some drummed and dance in section 310 in Suncorp. I wonder now people can display banner without registration first. Sometimes, there were youngsters waving their own flag at section 326, but not anymore. Watching football is like going to an opera.
3 no promotion, there were ads in district posts and newspapers before, but not now