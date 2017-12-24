It’s not for a bowler to decide what not to bowl

The barrage of bouncers England have been subjected to in his Ashes series could be seen as a means by which the bowling has been unfair.
This is all the more true when considering Rule 41.6, which states:
“The bowling of short pitched deliveries is dangerous if the bowler’s end umpire considers that, taking into consideration the skill of the striker, by their speed, length, height and direction they are likely to inflict physical injury on him/her. The fact that the striker is wearing protective equipment shall be disregarded.”
While I agree with the principle that if there is a rule in place, it should be enforced, this particular rule is strangely worded.
What is the penalty for ‘dangerous bowling’? How do you police dangerous bowling that doesn’t fit the rule (bowling at a crack that has made the bat flinch due to its unpredictability, for example) but is still dangerous, perhaps even more so than just dropping your length?
It isn’t for Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, or even Darren Lehmann to stop bowling in a way that has been shown to get their opposite numbers out sooner rather than later; that’s their job. They are employed by Cricket Australia to get as many wickets as quickly as they can, in order to win Test matches. If this tactic wasn’t effective, it wouldn’t be used.
It’s for the umpires to enforce, as they did early – the first over Day 5, I believe, which was bowled by Cummins, which was adjudicated to have more than the legal two bouncers in it – in Perth.
A rule that is poorly worded is useless. If the MCC wanted to crack down on the bouncer, they could; they had an opportunity recently to do so. They didn’t.
The umpires aren’t enforcing that particular clause, and that’s because their interpretation of that rule is as legal as the one which feels the bowling is intimidatory; it’s akin to the ‘holding the ball’ rule in AFL or offside in soccer; it’s the sort of thing that is so fraught with individual position and bias that the only ones who can make the thankless call are the ones in the middle. It’s a judgement call, not a hard line. It’s completely at the discretion of the umpiring.
By their silence, Marais Erasmus, Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffney have made their position on this rule clear.
I find it interesting, though, that whenever a bowling technique is effective – the doosra, for example – those most affected by it seem to try to get it banned. Australia didn’t like Bodyline, so they tried to have it removed from the game; it took England getting the treatment at home against the West Indies to get the change to occur.
The doosra is demonstrated to be lethally hard to pick by non-subcontinental players; Australia, England, South Africa try to get it banned, and a number of practitioners are checked but allowed to continue. Ditto with Muttiah Muralitharan.
In short, learn how to be better. Read the ball through the air; get behind the line and learn how to hook and pull; learn how to dance and play the sweep. Become better players, and all of a sudden the unplayable is simply another ball. There are ways to get inside a person’s head and to teach them to deal with their fear of the short ball, to develop strategies to confront their shortcomings.
It’s akin to an Australian side going to India without working on their sweep shot. You’re coming to Australia, you’re going to get bounced wherever you are in the batting order – unless you demonstrate you’re able to get the thing away.
In my last dig before Christmas, I got bounced. It got me out. “Good ball,” I said as I walked off, furious at myself for not playing a better hook.
Good ball, because that’s what it was. It isn’t for the bowler to decide what the rules should be, or what sportsmanship is; bowlers can and should utilise any means within the rules to get you out.
It’s for the umpires to decide what’s legal or not.
December 24th 2017 @ 9:42am
paul said | December 24th 2017 @ 9:42am | ! Report
The bottom line of your article is both simple and correct; bowlers should be allow to bowl any delivery they like because the umpires have a Law which allows them to step in if they think the bowling is dangerous.
I was on the side of the umpires and felt the bowling was not dangerous. These same guys, with the exception of Anderson, all have first class hundreds and they must have faced short pitched bowling making these. The issue in Perth in particular was, the same guys got out to bad shots, eg Overton in the first innings, and Broad is so out of firm, he could make a yorker look like a rearing bouncer at present.
You also quote Bodyline and the doosrah in your article. Bodyline was a deliberate attempt to hurt a batsman though the West Indies tour had nothing to do with the rule change. The MCC decided in 1934 to change the Law after persistent use of “fast leg theory” in county cricket.
The doosrah was seen by many as an illegal delivery because it was considered a throw. The Laws of Cricket had to be changed to accommodate Murali’s action, which many still consider to be illegal. If this can be bowled without throwing, there’s no issue.
December 24th 2017 @ 9:54am
DaveJ said | December 24th 2017 @ 9:54am | ! Report
Very strange article. Of course it’s for the umpires to enforce. But you haven’t explained why the umpires are entitled to interpret it as not relevant to the bowling in this series, or not requiring interpretation. Because it offends their legal sensibilities due its (as you claim) poor wording? Or because, as you seem to suggest, there is no penalty? But the rest of 46.1 makes it clear – the penalties start with a no ball and a final warning, and any repetition results in suspension for the rest of the innings. This is supposed to be then reported after the match to the governing body, which shall take appropriate action.
You are right that it comes down to the umpires’ judgement. But to compare bouncers to a doosra or sweep shot is daft. So is telling a number 11 to learn how to read the ball through the air; get behind the line and learn how to hook and pull”. I also think there’s a reason this law is there under the section on the spirit of cricket – apart from threats to life as in the Phil Hughes case, there is also the threat to limb – particularly breaking fingers of bowlers, which is going to destroy a fair contest in a game without substitutes. It’s a bit like the aggressive, offensive, insulting brand of sledging- is that really how we want the game to be played?