It’s not for a bowler to decide what not to bowl

The barrage of bouncers England have been subjected to in his Ashes series could be seen as a means by which the bowling has been unfair.

This is all the more true when considering Rule 41.6, which states:

“The bowling of short pitched deliveries is dangerous if the bowler’s end umpire considers that, taking into consideration the skill of the striker, by their speed, length, height and direction they are likely to inflict physical injury on him/her. The fact that the striker is wearing protective equipment shall be disregarded.”

While I agree with the principle that if there is a rule in place, it should be enforced, this particular rule is strangely worded.

What is the penalty for ‘dangerous bowling’? How do you police dangerous bowling that doesn’t fit the rule (bowling at a crack that has made the bat flinch due to its unpredictability, for example) but is still dangerous, perhaps even more so than just dropping your length?

It isn’t for Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, or even Darren Lehmann to stop bowling in a way that has been shown to get their opposite numbers out sooner rather than later; that’s their job. They are employed by Cricket Australia to get as many wickets as quickly as they can, in order to win Test matches. If this tactic wasn’t effective, it wouldn’t be used.

It’s for the umpires to enforce, as they did early – the first over Day 5, I believe, which was bowled by Cummins, which was adjudicated to have more than the legal two bouncers in it – in Perth.

A rule that is poorly worded is useless. If the MCC wanted to crack down on the bouncer, they could; they had an opportunity recently to do so. They didn’t.

The umpires aren’t enforcing that particular clause, and that’s because their interpretation of that rule is as legal as the one which feels the bowling is intimidatory; it’s akin to the ‘holding the ball’ rule in AFL or offside in soccer; it’s the sort of thing that is so fraught with individual position and bias that the only ones who can make the thankless call are the ones in the middle. It’s a judgement call, not a hard line. It’s completely at the discretion of the umpiring.

By their silence, Marais Erasmus, Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffney have made their position on this rule clear.

I find it interesting, though, that whenever a bowling technique is effective – the doosra, for example – those most affected by it seem to try to get it banned. Australia didn’t like Bodyline, so they tried to have it removed from the game; it took England getting the treatment at home against the West Indies to get the change to occur.

The doosra is demonstrated to be lethally hard to pick by non-subcontinental players; Australia, England, South Africa try to get it banned, and a number of practitioners are checked but allowed to continue. Ditto with Muttiah Muralitharan.

In short, learn how to be better. Read the ball through the air; get behind the line and learn how to hook and pull; learn how to dance and play the sweep. Become better players, and all of a sudden the unplayable is simply another ball. There are ways to get inside a person’s head and to teach them to deal with their fear of the short ball, to develop strategies to confront their shortcomings.

It’s akin to an Australian side going to India without working on their sweep shot. You’re coming to Australia, you’re going to get bounced wherever you are in the batting order – unless you demonstrate you’re able to get the thing away.

In my last dig before Christmas, I got bounced. It got me out. “Good ball,” I said as I walked off, furious at myself for not playing a better hook.

Good ball, because that’s what it was. It isn’t for the bowler to decide what the rules should be, or what sportsmanship is; bowlers can and should utilise any means within the rules to get you out.

It’s for the umpires to decide what’s legal or not.