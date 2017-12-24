Pat Cummins has been a revelation with the bat

The quality of the bowling attack, Steve Smith’s batting, the performance of the players brought into the team, and the wagging of the Australian tail are all valid reasons why the Australians have won the Ashes.

But if you delve into the last one, it is the Australian number 9, Pat Cummins, who has really stood tall.

His batting statistics from this summer show an aggregate of 138 at an average of 46. From the England team, only Dawid Malan has a higher average.

However, it is the way that he has compiled them which has set him above the rest. In Brisbane, Cummins came to the crease with Australia at 7-209, the new ball just taken, and Steve Smith not out on 80. With England close to 100 ahead, a further wicket then would have meant a first innings lead for the tourists.

42 runs off 120 balls doesn’t in itself sound match changing, however he dominated the 66-run stand, with Smith just reaching his century before Cummins’ dismissal.

The further significance was that the new ball was now 34 overs old and Hazlewood and Lyon then supported their skipper to an unbeaten 141.

His contribution in the first innings in Adelaide was just as important. Cummins arrived at the wicket with Australia 7-311 and in danger of being bowled out for less than 350. He left with the score at 8-410, having reached 44 himself, and was there at the crease to see Shaun Marsh get his century.

Cummins has always been a good striker of the ball, but this innings was different. He faced 36 balls without scoring before reaching 44 from 90. He wasn’t about to sacrifice his wicket so fought hard to get himself in. That 99-run partnership was an important contributor to Australia’s eventually comfortable win.

Finally, we move to Perth. The circumstances were different but the impact was the same. Cummins went out to bat with Australia 7-561, 158 runs clear of England’s total, but a fair way short of where Smith wanted to declare. Cummins and Tim Paine then put on 93 runs in 22 overs, with Cummins himself scoring 41. The lead was by then sufficient and Australia went on to take the ten wickets and win the series.

It’s not just the runs scored but the way they were compiled and the partnerships they created which is the real standout here.

At the very least, Cummins should bat at eight in Melbourne, whether or not Mitchell Starc gets to play. Australia’s search for an allrounder paid off in Perth with Mitchell Marsh’s century. Maybe, just maybe, we have another one developing in front of us.