Pat Cummins has been a revelation with the bat

The quality of the bowling attack, Steve Smith’s batting, the performance of the players brought into the team, and the wagging of the Australian tail are all valid reasons why the Australians have won the Ashes.
But if you delve into the last one, it is the Australian number 9, Pat Cummins, who has really stood tall.
His batting statistics from this summer show an aggregate of 138 at an average of 46. From the England team, only Dawid Malan has a higher average.
However, it is the way that he has compiled them which has set him above the rest. In Brisbane, Cummins came to the crease with Australia at 7-209, the new ball just taken, and Steve Smith not out on 80. With England close to 100 ahead, a further wicket then would have meant a first innings lead for the tourists.
42 runs off 120 balls doesn’t in itself sound match changing, however he dominated the 66-run stand, with Smith just reaching his century before Cummins’ dismissal.
The further significance was that the new ball was now 34 overs old and Hazlewood and Lyon then supported their skipper to an unbeaten 141.
His contribution in the first innings in Adelaide was just as important. Cummins arrived at the wicket with Australia 7-311 and in danger of being bowled out for less than 350. He left with the score at 8-410, having reached 44 himself, and was there at the crease to see Shaun Marsh get his century.
Cummins has always been a good striker of the ball, but this innings was different. He faced 36 balls without scoring before reaching 44 from 90. He wasn’t about to sacrifice his wicket so fought hard to get himself in. That 99-run partnership was an important contributor to Australia’s eventually comfortable win.
Finally, we move to Perth. The circumstances were different but the impact was the same. Cummins went out to bat with Australia 7-561, 158 runs clear of England’s total, but a fair way short of where Smith wanted to declare. Cummins and Tim Paine then put on 93 runs in 22 overs, with Cummins himself scoring 41. The lead was by then sufficient and Australia went on to take the ten wickets and win the series.
It’s not just the runs scored but the way they were compiled and the partnerships they created which is the real standout here.
At the very least, Cummins should bat at eight in Melbourne, whether or not Mitchell Starc gets to play. Australia’s search for an allrounder paid off in Perth with Mitchell Marsh’s century. Maybe, just maybe, we have another one developing in front of us.
December 24th 2017
dangertroy said December 24th 2017
I’m always very wary when we start calling bowlers all-rounders.
Mitchell Johnson was always handy with the bat, and at one point batted at 7 as an “all-rounder”. He made 14 runs and was dropped for the next match.
Peter Siddle scored a pair of 50s in a match and suddenly he was an all-rounder. They were the only half centuries he ever made.
I totally agree with your point that the manner in which Cummins had made his runs is excellent. He adjusted his approach beautifully to what the match has required. Starc is a handy bat too, but he never looks as solid and he’s not as likely to dig you out of a hole if required, despite having a made a 99 and 9 50s.
Pattinson has by all accounts turned into an excellent batsman too. It’s interesting that some of these bowlers have taken time during injury layoffs to really work on their batting. This includes mitch marsh. It’s probably yet another reason that Australia is keen to get the fast bowling quartet on the park at the same time.
December 24th 2017
Jameswm said December 24th 2017
Patto is the best bat of the lot. Massive shame he’s injured again. He’s about no.7 level, Paine isn’t quite no.6 level, but with our nos.8-9 you could consider that batting line up. It would be Patto for Mitch M.
Cummins looks like a batsman. Starc bats like a bowler who can bat, like Mitch Johnson did.
December 24th 2017
Graeme said December 24th 2017
Sadly, Patto is done and I doubt he will ever play another test which is a pity because he gave 110% and has a bit of mongrel in him.
December 24th 2017
DaveJ said December 24th 2017
And another reason why M Marsh shouldn’t take the bowling too seriously, and keep working on the batting.
December 24th 2017
James Jackson said December 24th 2017
Cummins already sees himself as an all-rounder, and the way he plays shows he really values his wicket and trusts his skill.
He’s got a great temperament and really seems to enjoy batting – importantly, he’s proficient with his straight-bat defence and proper scoring shots. A lot of bowlers have a great eye, but it’s Cummins’ application and technique which seems to indicate he’s headed for legit all-rounder status.
December 24th 2017
paul said December 24th 2017
The search for an all-rounder did NOT pay off in Perth, David. MM scored a great hundred but his bowling went for nearly 5 an over, he bowled few overs so really didn’t spell the quicks and he never looked like taking a wicket. Throw in the simple dropped chance and it was a less than stellar performance in the field.
For mine, Cummins has been Australia’s second best, just behind Smith. The English commentators are using him as a role model for the English batsmen. He gets in, prizes his wicket and plays within his limitations. Hard to fault his performances so far.
December 24th 2017
TheCunningLinguistic said December 24th 2017
To be fair, Paul, the main strike pacers went for between 3.3 and 3.6 runs an over during that innings. I don’t think that going for an extra 1-1.5 runs an over is unreasonable for a fifth bowler, especially one as underdone as MM. I think he will improve, we all know he’s a pretty decent bowler, and that 182 carries a bit of weight too.
December 24th 2017
DaveJ said December 24th 2017
Yes that’s right. We don’t need all rounders. We need the best 4 bowlers and hopefully they can score lots of runs at 8,9 and 10. And we need our best 6 bats and hopefully one or two can bowl some fill in overs competently. But I will admit that a better than average with the ball batting all rounder like M Marsh can be useful in places where you might want to play two spinners, or if you are desperate to win.