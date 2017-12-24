A quick rest: Beating South Africa trumps 5-0 Ashes result

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins should both get a rest during the remaining two Ashes Tests.

Jackson Bird deserves to replace Starc, who should not be risked in the fourth Test as he battles a bruised heel, while Ashton Agar should come in for Cummins at the SCG to offer spin support for Nathan Lyon.

Winning the upcoming Test series in South Africa is far more important than completing a 5-0 rout of England, and if Australia are going to beat the Proteas they’ll need their full-strength pace attack as healthy as possible.

The Aussies have not lost a Test series in South Africa since 1970 but the Proteas are looking ominous due to the return of all-time greats Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers. Australia are accustomed to having a much better pace attack than their opponents, yet with Steyn, prodigy Kagiso Rabada, towering enforcer Morne Morkel, and metronomic seamer Vernon Philander, the Proteas are just as stacked.

South Africa scythed through the Australian batting line-up last summer even without Morkel, and with Steyn getting injured midway through the first Test in Perth.

Steyn, who has not played a Test since then, is set to make his comeback in the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe, before getting three Tests against India next month to build momentum for the showdown with Australia.

Morkel, meanwhile, has been in hot form since returning to the SA side this year. He has taken 34 wickets at an average of 25 from eight Tests, and was joint man of the series on the Proteas’ recent Test tour of England.

South Africa face a welcome selection headache as they decide how to fit in four elite quicks plus in-form spinner Keshav Maharaj. The tweaker bowled impressively in Australia last summer and has the fantastic record of 51 wickets at 26 after 13 Tests.

The glut of bowling talent the Proteas possess is a key reason why Australia, having already secured the Ashes, must now play safe with their elite quicks.

Cummins told the media yesterday that Starc needed to be very careful in how he managed his heel, an injury which Cummins himself has previously endured.

While Cummins has no known injury concerns, it would be worth resting him from the Sydney Test and fielding a bowling attack of Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Bird, Agar and Mitch Marsh.

The injury-prone Cummins has played ten first-class matches in the past nine months, which is more than he did in the first seven years of his professional career. It would be wise then to exercise caution and rest Cummins at the SCG, where Agar took ten wickets for Western Australia in a Sheffield Shield match last summer.

The left armer also impressed in Australia’s two Tests in Bangladesh four months ago, taking seven wickets at 23, as well as playing handy knocks of 41 not out and 22.

Agar has been in fine form over the past year, averaging 26 with the ball from seven first-class matches, and adds value with his generous batting ability. Bird, meanwhile, is the obvious choice to replace Starc at the MCG thanks to his consistently excellent Test performances.

Not only has Bird averaged 27 with the ball across his eight Tests, but he’s also dominated the Shield this summer, with 25 wickets at 16 from four matches. He also owns a sensational first-class record at the MCG, with 31 wickets at 19.

Bird and Agar can help Australia complete a 5-0 rout of England while the home side offer valuable rests to Starc and Cummins.