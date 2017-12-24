A quick rest: Beating South Africa trumps 5-0 Ashes result

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins should both get a rest during the remaining two Ashes Tests.
Jackson Bird deserves to replace Starc, who should not be risked in the fourth Test as he battles a bruised heel, while Ashton Agar should come in for Cummins at the SCG to offer spin support for Nathan Lyon.
Winning the upcoming Test series in South Africa is far more important than completing a 5-0 rout of England, and if Australia are going to beat the Proteas they’ll need their full-strength pace attack as healthy as possible.
The Aussies have not lost a Test series in South Africa since 1970 but the Proteas are looking ominous due to the return of all-time greats Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers. Australia are accustomed to having a much better pace attack than their opponents, yet with Steyn, prodigy Kagiso Rabada, towering enforcer Morne Morkel, and metronomic seamer Vernon Philander, the Proteas are just as stacked.
South Africa scythed through the Australian batting line-up last summer even without Morkel, and with Steyn getting injured midway through the first Test in Perth.
Steyn, who has not played a Test since then, is set to make his comeback in the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe, before getting three Tests against India next month to build momentum for the showdown with Australia.
Morkel, meanwhile, has been in hot form since returning to the SA side this year. He has taken 34 wickets at an average of 25 from eight Tests, and was joint man of the series on the Proteas’ recent Test tour of England.
South Africa face a welcome selection headache as they decide how to fit in four elite quicks plus in-form spinner Keshav Maharaj. The tweaker bowled impressively in Australia last summer and has the fantastic record of 51 wickets at 26 after 13 Tests.
The glut of bowling talent the Proteas possess is a key reason why Australia, having already secured the Ashes, must now play safe with their elite quicks.
Cummins told the media yesterday that Starc needed to be very careful in how he managed his heel, an injury which Cummins himself has previously endured.
While Cummins has no known injury concerns, it would be worth resting him from the Sydney Test and fielding a bowling attack of Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Bird, Agar and Mitch Marsh.
The injury-prone Cummins has played ten first-class matches in the past nine months, which is more than he did in the first seven years of his professional career. It would be wise then to exercise caution and rest Cummins at the SCG, where Agar took ten wickets for Western Australia in a Sheffield Shield match last summer.
The left armer also impressed in Australia’s two Tests in Bangladesh four months ago, taking seven wickets at 23, as well as playing handy knocks of 41 not out and 22.
Agar has been in fine form over the past year, averaging 26 with the ball from seven first-class matches, and adds value with his generous batting ability. Bird, meanwhile, is the obvious choice to replace Starc at the MCG thanks to his consistently excellent Test performances.
Not only has Bird averaged 27 with the ball across his eight Tests, but he’s also dominated the Shield this summer, with 25 wickets at 16 from four matches. He also owns a sensational first-class record at the MCG, with 31 wickets at 19.
Bird and Agar can help Australia complete a 5-0 rout of England while the home side offer valuable rests to Starc and Cummins.
felix said | December 24th 2017 @ 5:16am | ! Report
I wonder if it will be a body line series like previously when the two sides last played in SA.
I remember Morkel and Johnson not tickling some bones but actually fracturing them 😉
December 24th 2017 @ 10:50am
Ronan O'Connell said | December 24th 2017 @ 10:50am | ! Report
That one particular spell in 2014 when Morkel went around the wicket to Clarke and peppered him with bouncers was brutal – he fractured Clarke’s shoulder and also hit him in the jaw.
And Johnson was every bit as scary in that series as he was in the 2013-14 Ashes.
December 24th 2017 @ 11:15am
BurgyGreen said | December 24th 2017 @ 11:15am | ! Report
Scarier, I’d argue. A couple of absolutely savage short balls at Centurion to get Smith and Faf.
December 24th 2017 @ 11:54am
Ronan O'Connell said | December 24th 2017 @ 11:54am | ! Report
I think Johnson actually bowled even better in that SA series than he did in the preceding 2013-14 Ashes, but it’s a performance that has been largely overshadowed.
December 24th 2017 @ 6:18am
sham said | December 24th 2017 @ 6:18am | ! Report
Looking forward to an actual test series. This Ashes series has not ‘ tested’ Australia in reality it has been a flogging
December 24th 2017 @ 7:00am
El Loco said | December 24th 2017 @ 7:00am | ! Report
Resting Starc for to manage injury is common sense, not so sure about Cummins. And I really mean I’m not sure. It seems like reasonable list management in a long season, but the results of resting for resting’s sake haven’t been great over the years. Will he miss a test then race around the country playing limited over matches? Feels to me the peripheral requirements of touring are as arduous as the playing.
December 24th 2017 @ 9:05am
James Jackson said | December 24th 2017 @ 9:05am | ! Report
Cummins was a bit down on pace in the last Test I noticed, I wouldn’t be surprised if he tires and loses a bit of potency in the final two games. If he did, it would be reminiscent of Hazlewood in the last Ashes series, and why I’m not totally against the idea.
However, if Starc takes a rest then Cummins will need to be the tearaway and his chance of a rest probably dips.
In saying that, will Australia as a team or its individual players miss the chance to play its best XI on a Boxing Day Test?
December 24th 2017 @ 10:55am
Ronan O'Connell said | December 24th 2017 @ 10:55am | ! Report
“Cummins was a bit down on pace in the last Test I noticed, I wouldn’t be surprised if he tires and loses a bit of potency in the final two games. “
My impression is that Cummins has been bowling well within himself all summer, perhaps not trusting his body to survive the Ashes if he goes full pelt.
Often he’s been bowling consistently in the 138-142kmh range and then suddenly he’ll let one fly at 150+ before going back to low 140s.
December 24th 2017 @ 9:16am
paul said | December 24th 2017 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Ronan, the South African tour starts 1 March so there’s plenty of time to rest these guys and any others who might have injuries. It also avoids upsetting the Poms with accusations of fielding a Second XI. I too, wouldn’t be happy if I’d paid a lot of money to go to the cricket, only to find half the side out to “alleviate te possibility of future injuries”.
The best option is to play the best team for the final two Tests then mothball them from all forms of cricket, including the tour of NZ, but include a couple of warm up games mid to late February. That
December 24th 2017 @ 10:23am
TheCunningLinguistic said | December 24th 2017 @ 10:23am | ! Report
Can’t argue with any of that, Paul. Makes sense.
December 24th 2017 @ 11:58am
Ronan O'Connell said | December 24th 2017 @ 11:58am | ! Report
Paul Australia actually arrive in SA on February 18, and have a 3-day match starting on Feb 21, so that’s not that big a rest when you consider the likes of Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood will probably be playing in the ODIs right up until the end of January.
Australia have had very bad experiences with resting their frontline quicks from ODIs over the past 18 months – that’s what led to their 5-0 smashing in SA last year and 4-1 hammering in India recently.
With the likes of Coulter-Nile, Pattinson and Behrendorff injured, and Hastings recently retired, Australia’s back-up ODI pace reserves are really thin.
If they rested their big guns they’d be left with an extremely weak pace attack like Boland, Tremain, Richardson and Faulkner.
Fielding an attack like that against the highest-scoring ODI team in the world in England would be a massive risk for CA, who wouldn’t want to end the summer with Australia getting smashed around the park by England.
December 24th 2017 @ 10:50am
BurgyGreen said | December 24th 2017 @ 10:50am | ! Report
Yep, agree, this SA series should be an absolute cracker. 5-0 is what everyone remembers from the 2013/14 summer but the subsequent 2-1 victory in SA was a much better win and a much better series. Fantastic to see that this one is a 4-Test series but it means we will need to be careful with our gun fast bowlers.
December 24th 2017 @ 12:09pm
Ronan O'Connell said | December 24th 2017 @ 12:09pm | ! Report
Absolutely Burgy, this tour of SA has classic written all over it.
This, from the last tour, is literally my single favourite moment in cricket history:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08LCCJdVQtQ
December 24th 2017 @ 12:11pm
BurgyGreen said | December 24th 2017 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
Yeah, for me it’s that or Ryno’s first-baller to Cook in the Ashes. What a legend.