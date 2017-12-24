Australia has been forced to make a change to their XI for the Boxing Day Test, after Mitchell Starc was ruled out due to a heel injury. He has been replaced by Jackson Bird in the side, which otherwise remains unchanged.
It continues a string of bad luck for Starc when it comes to the Boxing Day fixture which has seen him regularly forced to sit on the sidelines through injury during Australia’s most prominent and celebrated Test fixture of the year.
He has played only one Boxing Day Test in his career, in a win over Pakistan last year, but this will be the fourth occassion that he has missed the match, either due to injury or being dropped from the XI.
Hopefully the stint on the sidelines will enable him to recover quickly and be ready for Australia’s 2018 tour of South Africa, arguably a higher priority to focus on given that the Ashes have been officially reclaimed.
Bird makes his return to the top level having not played a Test in 12 months.
December 24th 2017 @ 11:22am
mrrexdog said | December 24th 2017 @ 11:22am |
That means we don’t have a reserve quick in the squad, what do we do if Cummins or Hazlewood breaks down just before the toss, no harm in adding Sayers to the squad, he isn’t playing bbl anyway
December 24th 2017 @ 12:06pm
DJ DJ said | December 24th 2017 @ 12:06pm |
It doesn’t make any difference. If someone breaks down just prior to the toss they’ll bring someone like Sayers in anyway
December 24th 2017 @ 11:59am
Mark said | December 24th 2017 @ 11:59am |
Why wont they give Sayers a go?
December 24th 2017 @ 12:15pm
El Loco said | December 24th 2017 @ 12:15pm |
I’d love to see Sayers get a go but Bird’s a proven test player and in hot form, you can’t go past him.
December 24th 2017 @ 12:46pm
jammel said | December 24th 2017 @ 12:46pm |
Yep, Sayers is next in line after Bird. Phenomenal record/performances over the last 2 years.
But then again Patto’s still to return if he can get fit!
December 24th 2017 @ 12:44pm
jammel said | December 24th 2017 @ 12:44pm |
Like it – certainly sounds like the move for Starc!
Bird really deserves another crack in Tests, he’ll go just fine. He hasn’t let us down before and looks in good form.
I’m looking forward to it!